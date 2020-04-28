Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

AiCure Appoints Former Medidata Founder Ed Ikeguchi as CEO

comunicati

AiCure Appoints Former Medidata Founder Ed Ikeguchi as CEO

28.04.2020 - 15:15

0

Industry veteran to build on AiCure's ten years of market success and extend AI platform to digital biomarkers for holistic patient health

Continued corporate growth and platform milestones drive 2020 momentum

NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AiCure, an AI and advanced data analytics company focused on improving clinical trials, today announced Ed Ikeguchi, M.D. as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Formerly serving as the company's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and President, Dr. Ikeguchi's appointment as CEO will advance AiCure's commitment to improving holistic health through an understanding of the science behind human responses to illness and treatment. With today's announcement of digital biomarkers, AiCure is delivering on this vision.

Prior to joining as AiCure's CMO in 2018, Dr. Ikeguchi co-founded Medidata Solutions, where he grew the company from its inception to its initial public offering in 2009 while serving as its CEO from 1999-2001 and its CMO from 2001-2009. Dr. Ikeguchi's extensive experience in both the C-suite and in clinical environments, including his understanding of the many pain points of patient engagement, positions him well to lead the company in its next phase.

Dr. Ikeguchi takes the helm of AiCure, which for ten years, has enhanced the quality of clinical trial data by providing real-time monitoring of patient dosing and behavior, enabling smaller, faster trials. AiCure has established its value to pharmaceutical companies and healthcare organizations by providing novel insights into patient behavior, allowing them to measure and modify it for optimal care. Capitalizing on the wealth of behavioral data AiCure has stored and analyzed, Dr. Ikeguchi will expand the company's footprint in digital biomarking to identify non-obvious patient reactions to capture a complete picture of complex human behavior. Further equipping clients with an understanding of such behavioral trends will empower real-time, objective observations of people in their natural environment that can help improve patient and trial outcomes.

"The traditional brick-and-mortar blueprint of healthcare and clinical trials only lends itself to transactional patient relationships and blind spots between in-person visits. At AiCure, we aim to shift this mindset and achieve continuous line-of-sight into an individual's wellbeing," said Dr. Ed Ikeguchi, CEO of AiCure. "It is my privilege to lead the company in its next chapter as we work toward holistic health delivery, deepen our understanding of patients' lived experience, and elevate the credibility of clinical trial results. We are poised to build on our strong momentum and further make our mark in patient care and drug development."

Pillars of Success Drive 2020 Growth

In addition to Dr. Ikeguchi's appointment, AiCure has achieved several milestones for a strong 2020 performance to-date, including: 

About AiCure AiCure is an AI and advanced data analytics company that monitors patient behavior and enables remote patient engagement in clinical trials. AiCure improves predictability of study timelines, reduces costs and accelerates timelines through remote patient engagement and assessments, including measuring digital biomarkers and real-time monitoring of patient dosing. Founded in 2010 and funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and leading institutional investors, AiCure has more than 65 issued patents and works with global clients in over 30 countries. AiCure is globally recognized and is a recipient of the Scrip Award, AI 100 and Digital Health 150. For more information, please visit www.aicure.com.   

Media Contact Siobhan Nguyenaicure@fleishman.com617-986-5784

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022858/AiCure_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Azienda chiusa dalla Finanza: ecco il trucco che usava per lavorare

Azienda chiusa dalla Finanza: ecco il trucco che usava per lavorare

Barbara d'Urso, video con Laura Pausini e il messaggio alla cantante che si esibisce nel concerto evento

Barbara d'Urso, video con Laura Pausini  e messaggio alla cantante

Coronavirus, esce di casa e fa sesso con l'amante positiva. Poi porta il virus in famiglia

Coronavirus, esce di casa e fa sesso con l'amante positiva. Poi porta il virus in famiglia

Mediagallery

Vieri e Inzaghi, i picchiatori della Serie B e il dito nel sedere di Neqrouz. Il video della diretta
SOCIAL

Vieri e Inzaghi, i picchiatori della Serie B e il dito nel sedere di Neqrouz. Il video della diretta

Continuano le dirette su Instagram di Bobo Vieri. L'ex attaccante della Nazionale, ma anche di Juventus, Inter, Milan, Lazio e Atletico Madrid, trascorre le serate a intervistare ex compagni. Ne escono fuori aneddoti tal volta inediti, risate, retroscena. Un autentico appuntamento imperdibile per tutti gli appassionati di calcio. Nell'ultima diretta con Pippo Inzaghi, ce ne era già stata una ...

 
Andrea Bocelli, insieme a Lady Gaga e Céline Dion cantano The Prayer e commuovono
MUSICA

Andrea Bocelli, insieme a Lady Gaga e Céline Dion cantano The Prayer e commuovono

Andrea Bocelli continua a essere l'artista italiano più amato e richiesto al mondo. E anche quello con più passaggi televisivi. Prima l'incredibile successo per il One World Together at Home, concerto benefico organizzato da Lady Gaga, che ha coinvolto oltre 100 artisti internazionali, per cantare insieme in diretta, ciascuno dalla propria abitazione, e raccogliere fondi da destinare all’Oms....

 
Cesare Cremonini, il video del nuovo singolo "Giovane Stupida" terminato in smartwarking
MUSICA

Cesare Cremonini, il video del nuovo singolo "Giovane Stupida" terminato in smartworking

È online il video del nuovo singolo di Cesare Cremonini "Giovane Stupida". Girato da Gaetano Morbioli, le riprese sono iniziate a febbraio a Bologna, proseguite a Verona e, dopo l'interruzione causa Coronavirus, terminate in smartworking. "Mille volte ci siamo chiesti se fosse opportuno uscire con un video così allegro, pop e surreale, in questo momento. Se stessimo rischiando di risultare fuori ...

 
Gori (sind. Bergamo): “Fase 2 prudente, bisogna stare ancora attenti”

Gori (sind. Bergamo): “Fase 2 prudente, bisogna stare ancora attenti”

(Agenzia Vista) Lombardia, 28 aprile 2020 Gori (sind. Bergamo): “Fase 2 prudente, bisogna stare ancora attenti” “Fase 2 prudente, bisogna stare ancora attenti” queste le parole del Sindaco di Bergamo, Giorgio Gori, in un video pubblicato sul suo profilo facebook in cui commenta le decisioni del Governo in merito alla Fase 2. Facebook Giorgio Gori Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 29 aprile, torna "Meraviglie" di Alberto Angela: da Alberobello alle ville di Palladio

Alberto Angela

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 29 aprile, torna "Meraviglie" di Alberto Angela: da Alberobello alle ville di Palladio

Stasera in tv, mercoledì 29 aprile 2020, torna "Meraviglie - La Penisola dei tesori". Il programma di Alberto Angela va in onda su Rai 1 a partire dalle 21,25. In questa ...

29.04.2020

Andrea Bocelli, insieme a Lady Gaga e Céline Dion cantano The Prayer e commuovono

MUSICA

Andrea Bocelli, insieme a Lady Gaga e Céline Dion cantano The Prayer e commuovono

Andrea Bocelli continua a essere l'artista italiano più amato e richiesto al mondo. E anche quello con più passaggi televisivi. Prima l'incredibile successo per il One World ...

28.04.2020

Cesare Cremonini, il video del nuovo singolo "Giovane Stupida" terminato in smartwarking

MUSICA

Cesare Cremonini, il video del nuovo singolo "Giovane Stupida" terminato in smartworking

È online il video del nuovo singolo di Cesare Cremonini "Giovane Stupida". Girato da Gaetano Morbioli, le riprese sono iniziate a febbraio a Bologna, proseguite a Verona e, ...

28.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33