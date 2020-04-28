Edicola

Invivoscribe Launches COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing With Option To Participate In SARS-CoV-2 Antibody And Vaccine Program

Invivoscribe Launches COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing With Option To Participate In SARS-CoV-2 Antibody And Vaccine Program

28.04.2020 - 13:45

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invivoscribe, Inc., a global leader in the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics announced today that they will begin offering coronavirus COVID-19 testing through their CLIA/CAP, NY State Licensed LabPMM reference laboratory in San Diego, CA. The diagnostic test can be ordered by healthcare providers for patients suspected of having COVID-19. Subjects who participate in testing can also choose to enroll in an ongoing research study designed to accelerate identification of promising antibody and vaccine candidates using Invivoscribe's proprietary next-generation sequencing assays and bioinformatics platform.

About COVID-19 Testing at LabPMM®LabPMM is a world leading reference laboratory that offers molecular diagnostic and companion diagnostic testing for healthcare providers, hospitals, and in support of clinical trials. Our COVID-19 test is a qualitative real-time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) assay that detects RNA template from the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This testing approach is a proven sensitive method to assess whether a person is infected with the COVID-19 virus. Acceptable specimen types include nasopharyngeal (NP) and oropharyngeal (OP) swabs sent in universal transport medium. Invivoscribe can provide collection kits consisting of NP swabs with UTM to facilitate testing for healthcare providers who face shortages in access to sampling devices. Further, COVID-19 test subjects can elect to enroll in our blood-based antibody testing study that leverages data from our internationally standardized assays which are currently performed in hundreds of clinical laboratories throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and ROW.

"Our team is excited to support the worldwide efforts in the fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. We recognized a critical need to ramp up testing services to help mitigate the ongoing disruptions this pandemic has caused. Leveraging our 25 years of experience, we are pleased to offer high quality testing with rapid turnaround times and support.  Our focus is to serve the community by providing additional critical patient testing which is urgently needed at this time.", said Dr. Jeffrey E. Miller, CSO & CEO of Invivoscribe and LabPMM. "Further, the current worldwide availability and use of our proprietary next-generation immune receptor sequencing assays and bioinformatics software allow us to rapidly identify and track the immune response in subjects infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Using these large international datasets we can rapidly identify specific antibody paratopes generated in response to the virus to optimize point of care diagnostics and identify the best epitopes for vaccine production."

About Invivoscribe, Inc. and LabPMM, LLC.Invivoscribe is a privately-held biotechnology company dedicated to Improving Lives with Precision Diagnostics®. Invivoscribe and its wholly-owed LabPMM clinical laboratories are industry leaders in providing molecular products, services, and bioinformatic solutions to over 700 clinical laboratories in more than 160 countries. Invivoscribe has a successful track record of partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies interested in developing and commercializing companion diagnostics, and provides expertise in both regulatory and laboratory services.

COVID-19 test information, requisition forms, and patient consent documents to allow ancillary testing in support of COVID-19 research currently being conducted at Invivoscribe and LabPMM can be downloaded by visiting: https://catalog.invivoscribe.com/product/covid-19-test/. To learn more please visit: www.invivoscribe.com or email: support@invivoscribe.com.

