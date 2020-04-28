Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

SCS Makes Establishing a Company and Accounting Easier for Clients with Cloud-based e-Commerce Platform

comunicati

SCS Makes Establishing a Company and Accounting Easier for Clients with Cloud-based e-Commerce Platform

28.04.2020 - 08:45

0

The accounting e-commerce platform, the first of its kind in Singapore, enables SCS clients to incorporate companies, see prices and order a full range of XBRL reports online, with more services available soon.

SINGAPORE, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Corporate Services Pte Ltd ("SCS"), a leading Singapore-based CPA firm, has advanced to its next step of streamlining service offerings with a new cloud-based e-commerce platform, in light of the Singapore Government's SMEs Go Digital programme.

The accounting e-commerce platform, the first of its kind, enables SCS clients to see prices and order a full range of XBRL reports. The familiar e-commerce interface integrated into the company's website brings accounting to the next level, eliminating time-consuming back-and-forth between the firm and its clients while making prices and fees transparent.

"We are always looking for ways to make accounting simple. As a specialist for start-ups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), we must streamline our accounting services to help them stay compliant and competitive without disrupting their day-to-day operations," said Alan Chang, Managing Director of SCS.

"With the adoption of cloud accounting software, we have been able to make reporting procedures much more efficient and generate consistent financial reports for our clients without breaking the bank," Chang added.

The digital transformation of its services has also propelled SCS to offer cost-effective plans to its SME clients, who need to reallocate resources to growth goals.

SMEs employ two-thirds of Singapore's workforce and contribute nearly half of the country's GDP, according to the Singapore Infocom Media Development Authority (IMDA).

IMDA's SMEs Go Digital programme aims at developing SME-friendly Industry Digital Plans to help these businesses seize growth opportunities in the digital economy.

Understanding SMEs' needs to focus on more pressing areas of operations SCS aims to support them to become agile with automated processes to achieve productivity, while ensuring compliance requirements.

Going paperless for accounting transactions not only removes the costs of printing and postage and speeds up the payment process, but also enhances SCS' and its clients' ESG commitment by reducing paper waste.

In addition, for the first time, SCS' online services include helping businesses incorporate a company and open a bank account in Singapore without travelling, significantly saving paperwork, time and money for customers. Phase 2 of SCS digital expansion will see the gradual introduction of new accounting and tax related services to the platform, ensuring ease and convenience for companies looking to digitise their operations.

To incorporate a new company or to order accounting services with ease, please visit SCS' new website at https://scs-cpa.com/

About SCS

Singapore Corporate Services Pte Ltd (SCS) is a Singapore-based CPA firm with over 20 years of combined experience. The company provides professional bookkeeping and accounting outsource services, corporate and personal income tax, goods and services tax (GST), payroll, company incorporation and other compliance expert services.

SCS is a Registered Filing Agent with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority of Singapore (ACRA).

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Azienda chiusa dalla Finanza: ecco il trucco che usava per lavorare

Azienda chiusa dalla Finanza: ecco il trucco che usava per lavorare

Barbara d'Urso, video con Laura Pausini e il messaggio alla cantante che si esibisce nel concerto evento

Barbara d'Urso, video con Laura Pausini  e messaggio alla cantante

Coronavirus, esce di casa e fa sesso con l'amante positiva. Poi porta il virus in famiglia

Coronavirus, esce di casa e fa sesso con l'amante positiva. Poi porta il virus in famiglia

Mediagallery

Vieri e Inzaghi, i picchiatori della Serie B e il dito nel sedere di Neqrouz. Il video della diretta
SOCIAL

Vieri e Inzaghi, i picchiatori della Serie B e il dito nel sedere di Neqrouz. Il video della diretta

Continuano le dirette su Instagram di Bobo Vieri. L'ex attaccante della Nazionale, ma anche di Juventus, Inter, Milan, Lazio e Atletico Madrid, trascorre le serate a intervistare ex compagni. Ne escono fuori aneddoti tal volta inediti, risate, retroscena. Un autentico appuntamento imperdibile per tutti gli appassionati di calcio. Nell'ultima diretta con Pippo Inzaghi, ce ne era già stata una ...

 
Andrea Bocelli, insieme a Lady Gaga e Céline Dion cantano The Prayer e commuovono
MUSICA

Andrea Bocelli, insieme a Lady Gaga e Céline Dion cantano The Prayer e commuovono

Andrea Bocelli continua a essere l'artista italiano più amato e richiesto al mondo. E anche quello con più passaggi televisivi. Prima l'incredibile successo per il One World Together at Home, concerto benefico organizzato da Lady Gaga, che ha coinvolto oltre 100 artisti internazionali, per cantare insieme in diretta, ciascuno dalla propria abitazione, e raccogliere fondi da destinare all’Oms....

 
Cesare Cremonini, il video del nuovo singolo "Giovane Stupida" terminato in smartwarking
MUSICA

Cesare Cremonini, il video del nuovo singolo "Giovane Stupida" terminato in smartworking

È online il video del nuovo singolo di Cesare Cremonini "Giovane Stupida". Girato da Gaetano Morbioli, le riprese sono iniziate a febbraio a Bologna, proseguite a Verona e, dopo l'interruzione causa Coronavirus, terminate in smartworking. "Mille volte ci siamo chiesti se fosse opportuno uscire con un video così allegro, pop e surreale, in questo momento. Se stessimo rischiando di risultare fuori ...

 
Gori (sind. Bergamo): “Fase 2 prudente, bisogna stare ancora attenti”

Gori (sind. Bergamo): “Fase 2 prudente, bisogna stare ancora attenti”

(Agenzia Vista) Lombardia, 28 aprile 2020 Gori (sind. Bergamo): “Fase 2 prudente, bisogna stare ancora attenti” “Fase 2 prudente, bisogna stare ancora attenti” queste le parole del Sindaco di Bergamo, Giorgio Gori, in un video pubblicato sul suo profilo facebook in cui commenta le decisioni del Governo in merito alla Fase 2. Facebook Giorgio Gori Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 29 aprile, torna "Meraviglie" di Alberto Angela: da Alberobello alle ville di Palladio

Alberto Angela

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 29 aprile, torna "Meraviglie" di Alberto Angela: da Alberobello alle ville di Palladio

Stasera in tv, mercoledì 29 aprile 2020, torna "Meraviglie - La Penisola dei tesori". Il programma di Alberto Angela va in onda su Rai 1 a partire dalle 21,25. In questa ...

29.04.2020

Andrea Bocelli, insieme a Lady Gaga e Céline Dion cantano The Prayer e commuovono

MUSICA

Andrea Bocelli, insieme a Lady Gaga e Céline Dion cantano The Prayer e commuovono

Andrea Bocelli continua a essere l'artista italiano più amato e richiesto al mondo. E anche quello con più passaggi televisivi. Prima l'incredibile successo per il One World ...

28.04.2020

Cesare Cremonini, il video del nuovo singolo "Giovane Stupida" terminato in smartwarking

MUSICA

Cesare Cremonini, il video del nuovo singolo "Giovane Stupida" terminato in smartworking

È online il video del nuovo singolo di Cesare Cremonini "Giovane Stupida". Girato da Gaetano Morbioli, le riprese sono iniziate a febbraio a Bologna, proseguite a Verona e, ...

28.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33