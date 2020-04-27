Edicola

TBM and Bioworks to start accepting pre-orders for Bio Face, a washable and reusable face mask made of biomass-based yarn

27.04.2020 - 16:15

Bio Face*1 masks are made of PLA (polylactic acid) yarn, a biomass-based material.

TOKYO, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TBM and Bioworks will promote reuse of face masks to help resolve the shortage of face masks worldwide, and at the same time strive to improve the environmental footprint by using renewable biomass-based resources. Production of Bio Face outside of Japan is also planned.

TBM and Bioworks are also looking for partner companies and organizations that can market and distribute Bio Face masks.

"Most of the disposable face masks are made of petroleum-derived plastic, and—as face mask consumption increases—appropriate disposal of face masks is becoming critical as there are masks washed out to sea and ended up on beaches*2. By supplying biomass-based and reusable Bio Face masks all over the world, including countries and regions where the COVID-19 is spreading as well as developing countries that are faced with shortage of face masks, TBM and Bioworks are striving to protect people around the world from the risk of infection, and protect the global environment," said Nobuyoshi Yamasaki, CEO of TBM, regarding the goals of Bio Face development.

TBM and Bioworks have collaborated with SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD., the world's leading manufacturer of knitting machines, and achieved a mask design that is comfortable and easily fits the shape of a face, by knitting masks three dimensionally with the WHOLEGARMENT*3 machine (the seamless knitting machine of SHIMA SEIKI MFG.) etc., using the PLA yarns developed through collaborations among the three parties.

TBM and Bioworks plan to start producing Bio Face masks in and outside Japan, from June of 2020.

TBM and Bioworks have started accepting pre-orders for Bio Face masks. Please refer to the link at the end of this press release to make a pre-order of our face masks. Regarding orders from overseas, TBM and Bioworks will register for local certifications as necessary.

Details and pre-order:https://tb-m.com/en/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2020/04/200427_tbm_press-release_en.pdf

Contact:Tomoya Nakamurat-nakamura@tb-m.com   M: +81-80-4112-7212

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1160182/TBM_Bio_Face_1.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1160183/TBM_Bio_Face_2.jpg  

