Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Bracco Launches Global "BRACCO CARES" Initiative to Support Healthcare Professionals Through Trying Times

comunicati

Bracco Launches Global "BRACCO CARES" Initiative to Support Healthcare Professionals Through Trying Times

27.04.2020 - 14:45

0

MILAN, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracco Imaging, a leading global company in the diagnostic imaging business, announced today a new initiative called BRACCO CARES. BRACCO CARES is a non-promotional program to support the healthcare community across the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

BRACCO CARES is an opportunity for Bracco to give back to the imaging community for all that they do to support the diagnosis, treatment, and care of patients.

At this time, BRACCO CARES will consist of a series educational webinars and video talks that provide timely, relevant industry information and best practices, to help healthcare professionals navigate through the COVID-19 situation. BRACCO CARES is funded through an unrestricted educational grant by Bracco to Applied Radiology, which will manage the development and implementation of the webinars and video talks series.

Fulvio Renoldi Bracco, CEO of Bracco Imaging said, "The Bracco Group has been part of the global healthcare community for over 90 years. As reliable partner in the diagnostic imaging field, we want to support healthcare professionals during these unprecedented times. The BRACCO CARES program is just one of the many ways that Bracco provides support to those on the front-line. We proudly stand together with imaging professionals all over the world."

For more information about the Bracco Cares program, please visit: https://imaging.bracco.com/us-en/education/bracco-cares.

About Bracco Imaging Spa Bracco Imaging S.p.A., part of the Bracco Group, is a world-leading diagnostic imaging provider, headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Bracco Imaging offers a product and solution portfolio for all key diagnostic imaging modalities: X-ray imaging (including Computed Tomography-CT, Interventional Radiology, and Cardiac Catheterization), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Nuclear Medicine through radioactive tracers and novel PET imaging agents. Our continually evolving portfolio is completed by a range of medical devices, advanced administration systems and dose-management software. The Company operates in over 100 markets worldwide, either directly or indirectly, through subsidiaries, joint ventures, licenses and distribution partnership agreements. Bracco Imaging has a strong presence in key geographies: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Brazil, Mexico and South Korea.

Bracco Imaging's manufacturing plants operate in full compliance with the best practices and sustainable eco-friendly production processes. Manufacturing sites are based in Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, China and Japan.

Bracco Imaging has a well-skilled and innovative Research and Development (R&D) organization with an efficient process-oriented approach and track record in the diagnostic imaging industry. R&D activities are located in three centers based in Italy, Switzerland and the USA. To learn more about Bracco Imaging, visit www.braccoimaging.com.

Press Contacts:Federica Urso Bracco Imaging Media RelationsMediarelations.Imaging@bracco.comM: + 39 366 6328611

Kimberly GerweckBracco Diagnostics Inc. Media Relations (USA)BDIMediaContact@diag.bracco.comD: +1 609-524-2777

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1160236/Bracco_Imaging_Bracco_Cares_Logo.jpg  

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Azienda chiusa dalla Finanza: ecco il trucco che usava per lavorare

Azienda chiusa dalla Finanza: ecco il trucco che usava per lavorare

Barbara d'Urso, video con Laura Pausini e il messaggio alla cantante che si esibisce nel concerto evento

Barbara d'Urso, video con Laura Pausini  e messaggio alla cantante

Coronavirus, esce di casa e fa sesso con l'amante positiva. Poi porta il virus in famiglia

Coronavirus, esce di casa e fa sesso con l'amante positiva. Poi porta il virus in famiglia

Mediagallery

Vieri e Inzaghi, i picchiatori della Serie B e il dito nel sedere di Neqrouz. Il video della diretta
SOCIAL

Vieri e Inzaghi, i picchiatori della Serie B e il dito nel sedere di Neqrouz. Il video della diretta

Continuano le dirette su Instagram di Bobo Vieri. L'ex attaccante della Nazionale, ma anche di Juventus, Inter, Milan, Lazio e Atletico Madrid, trascorre le serate a intervistare ex compagni. Ne escono fuori aneddoti tal volta inediti, risate, retroscena. Un autentico appuntamento imperdibile per tutti gli appassionati di calcio. Nell'ultima diretta con Pippo Inzaghi, ce ne era già stata una ...

 
Andrea Bocelli, insieme a Lady Gaga e Céline Dion cantano The Prayer e commuovono
MUSICA

Andrea Bocelli, insieme a Lady Gaga e Céline Dion cantano The Prayer e commuovono

Andrea Bocelli continua a essere l'artista italiano più amato e richiesto al mondo. E anche quello con più passaggi televisivi. Prima l'incredibile successo per il One World Together at Home, concerto benefico organizzato da Lady Gaga, che ha coinvolto oltre 100 artisti internazionali, per cantare insieme in diretta, ciascuno dalla propria abitazione, e raccogliere fondi da destinare all’Oms....

 
Cesare Cremonini, il video del nuovo singolo "Giovane Stupida" terminato in smartwarking
MUSICA

Cesare Cremonini, il video del nuovo singolo "Giovane Stupida" terminato in smartworking

È online il video del nuovo singolo di Cesare Cremonini "Giovane Stupida". Girato da Gaetano Morbioli, le riprese sono iniziate a febbraio a Bologna, proseguite a Verona e, dopo l'interruzione causa Coronavirus, terminate in smartworking. "Mille volte ci siamo chiesti se fosse opportuno uscire con un video così allegro, pop e surreale, in questo momento. Se stessimo rischiando di risultare fuori ...

 
Gori (sind. Bergamo): “Fase 2 prudente, bisogna stare ancora attenti”

Gori (sind. Bergamo): “Fase 2 prudente, bisogna stare ancora attenti”

(Agenzia Vista) Lombardia, 28 aprile 2020 Gori (sind. Bergamo): “Fase 2 prudente, bisogna stare ancora attenti” “Fase 2 prudente, bisogna stare ancora attenti” queste le parole del Sindaco di Bergamo, Giorgio Gori, in un video pubblicato sul suo profilo facebook in cui commenta le decisioni del Governo in merito alla Fase 2. Facebook Giorgio Gori Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 29 aprile, torna "Meraviglie" di Alberto Angela: da Alberobello alle ville di Palladio

Alberto Angela

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 29 aprile, torna "Meraviglie" di Alberto Angela: da Alberobello alle ville di Palladio

Stasera in tv, mercoledì 29 aprile 2020, torna "Meraviglie - La Penisola dei tesori". Il programma di Alberto Angela va in onda su Rai 1 a partire dalle 21,25. In questa ...

29.04.2020

Andrea Bocelli, insieme a Lady Gaga e Céline Dion cantano The Prayer e commuovono

MUSICA

Andrea Bocelli, insieme a Lady Gaga e Céline Dion cantano The Prayer e commuovono

Andrea Bocelli continua a essere l'artista italiano più amato e richiesto al mondo. E anche quello con più passaggi televisivi. Prima l'incredibile successo per il One World ...

28.04.2020

Cesare Cremonini, il video del nuovo singolo "Giovane Stupida" terminato in smartwarking

MUSICA

Cesare Cremonini, il video del nuovo singolo "Giovane Stupida" terminato in smartworking

È online il video del nuovo singolo di Cesare Cremonini "Giovane Stupida". Girato da Gaetano Morbioli, le riprese sono iniziate a febbraio a Bologna, proseguite a Verona e, ...

28.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33