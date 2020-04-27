Edicola

With New Partners, CATL Strengthens Commitment to Commercial Vehicle Electrification in Europe

With New Partners, CATL Strengthens Commitment to Commercial Vehicle Electrification in Europe

27.04.2020 - 11:45

0

NINGDE, China, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reacting to the growing trend towards e-mobility, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) (300750.SZ), the global leading EV battery manufacturer, is expanding partnerships with VDL Bus & Coach B.V. and Quantron AG to optimize local product solutions and services for commercial vehicle electrification in Europe. The new partnerships are significant to CATL's overseas strategy in the commercial vehicle business sector, as they enable it to develop a comprehensive and vibrant network for large OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises).

Cooperating With VDL Bus & Coach to Distribute Electric Buses in EU

CATL has recently signed a contract with VDL Bus & Coach, the European pioneer of electric public transportation. According to the agreement, CATL is going to provide VDL Bus & Coach with its high-energy density battery system based on its standardized product-LFP CTP (cell to pack)-platform. VDL Bus & Coach has been the market leader in the electric bus sector in Europe with a share of 22 percent. Through this cooperation, CATL is able to offer flexible solutions and full life cycle services to electric bus customers in Europe. Moreover, VDL Bus & Coach is going to expand the market share further and move forward to the goal of "Aiming for Zero." As a product of this joint cooperation, the electric buses will be first launched in the Netherlands in 2020.

Authorizing Quantron AG as CATL's Official Dealer in Europe

With the newly concluded agreement between CATL and Quantron AG, the German company Quantron AG is from now on the authorized distributor and service partner of CATL for commercial vehicles and industrial applications in Europe. As an importer, Quantron AG is authorized as CATL's dealer to supply batteries in Europe. With standardized CATL battery products, LFP CTP (cell to pack) packs and NMC modules, CATL and Quantron AG will be able to help SMEs to find flexible solutions to meet their needs from sales, integration to after sales, even in low purchase volumes. Supported by the Quantron AG network, CATL is able to further reduce the delivery time, better satisfy local application scenarios and offer solutions for great cost efficiency.

"CATL is committed to driving new energy innovations throughout the world. Providing highly efficient and reliable solutions to electrify commercial vehicles is an essential element for the overall e-mobility market development," said Li Xiaoning, executive president of Overseas Commercial Vehicle Application. "CATL, VDL Bus & Coach and Quantron AG share the same dedication and passion for e-mobility. We are happy to work together with our partners to bring more values to our shared European customers."

Diverse Solutions for Diverse Applications

Different from passenger vehicles, application requirements and working conditions are far more complicated in commercial vehicle electrification, which is ranging from city/intercity buses, trucks, vans and vessels to industrial applications such as forklift and construction machinery.

To better fit in various application scenarios, CATL's battery solutions with LFP chemistry features, an exceptionally long cycle life and high thermal runaway stability up to 800°C, enable the products' outstanding performance in TOC (total cost of ownership) and safety. Benefiting from CTP technology, which decreases conventional module parts, the battery pack has higher integration efficiency in 90% and ultimately achieves the system energy density of an LFP CTP pack that is as high as 160Wh/kg. The NMC battery is another optional solution for commercial vehicle electrification, especially for vehicles that have higher requirements for volume efficiency. It powers vehicles with higher energy density for long driving distance applications and profit-driven applications.

Beyond VDL Bus & Coach and Quantron AG, CATL has partnered with Daimler Trucks & Buses and been a part of VWCO's international alliance, e-Consortium, to promote commercial vehicle electrification around the world.

About CATL

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries, with businesses covering R&D, manufacturing and sales in battery systems for new energy vehicles and energy storage systems. In 2019, the company's EV battery sales volume reached 40.25 GWh worldwide, and making it the world leader in annual EV battery consumption volume according to SNE Research.

Headquartered in Ningde, China, CATL has more than 26,000 employees around the world as of 2019 and subsidiaries in Beijing, Liyang (Jiangsu Province), Xining (Qinghai Province) and Yibin (Sichuan Province), as well as in Munich (Germany), Paris (France), Yokohama (Japan), Detroit (USA) and Vancouver (Canada). In addition, the company owns and operates battery manufacturing facilities in Fujian, Jiangsu, Qinghai and Sichuan provinces, and in its European plant located in Erfurt, Germany, its first overseas plant that is currently under construction. In June 2018, the company went public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code 300750.

For more information, please visit http://www.catlbattery.com.

