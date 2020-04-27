Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

ERBA Mannheim Launches CE Marked COVID-19 Antibody ELISA Kits - FDA EUA Following Soon

comunicati

ERBA Mannheim Launches CE Marked COVID-19 Antibody ELISA Kits - FDA EUA Following Soon

27.04.2020 - 09:45

0

LONDON, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Erba Mannheim today announced the development and imminent launch of its ErbaLisa® COVID-19 ELISA kits for detection of IgG and IgM antibodies to SARS-CoV-2. The assays have been designed for use either manually or with any open automated ELISA analyzer, such as the Erba Mannheim ELAN 30s.

SARS-CoV-2 viral antigens stimulate the body's immune system to produce antibodies that can be detected with IgM and IgG antibody tests. IgM is produced first and is detectable during early onset of the disease. IgG is produced later and is maintained for long-term immunity.

Petros Sarantos, Global Product Manager for Immunoassay, said: "Our IgM test could be used to identify people recently infected by the virus, including those who may not have displayed symptoms. The IgG test will provide an accurate measure of how many people have been infected and may have developed immunity. Once identified, immune individuals could safely return to work and help relieve stressed healthcare systems or other frontline functions. Such people could also donate their blood to potentially save other patients with severe COVID-19."

Nikhil Vazirani, MD of Erba Mannheim, said: "We are very proud to be contributing towards the fight against COVID-19. Having a better understanding about the immunity of COVID-19 will help society move back towards normality."

The ErbaLisa® COVID-19 assays have been designed, developed, and will be manufactured at Calbiotech Inc., Erba Mannheim's immunoassay centre of excellence in El Cajon, California. The ready-to-use ELISA kits will allow not only qualitative, but also semi-quantitative detection of the IgG and IgM antibodies.

Erba Mannheim has filed applications for both assays with the FDA's Emergency Use Notification process, and CE certification has already been granted. Kits are available through Erba's global distribution network, including in the USA.

Learn more: https://erbalisacovid19.erbamannheim.com/

About Erba MannheimErba Mannheim is a global company focused on creating a social impact in the developing nations of the world by delivering innovative, affordable and sustainable healthcare solutions. Operating and providing clinical diagnostic products in over 100 countries, Erba Mannheim utilizes a combination of cutting edge European and American R&D with efficient low cost manufacturing to craft innovative technologies that are made accessible to people in all resource settings.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Azienda chiusa dalla Finanza: ecco il trucco che usava per lavorare

Azienda chiusa dalla Finanza: ecco il trucco che usava per lavorare

Barbara d'Urso, video con Laura Pausini e il messaggio alla cantante che si esibisce nel concerto evento

Barbara d'Urso, video con Laura Pausini  e messaggio alla cantante

Coronavirus, esce di casa e fa sesso con l'amante positiva. Poi porta il virus in famiglia

Coronavirus, esce di casa e fa sesso con l'amante positiva. Poi porta il virus in famiglia

Mediagallery

Vieri e Inzaghi, i picchiatori della Serie B e il dito nel sedere di Neqrouz. Il video della diretta
SOCIAL

Vieri e Inzaghi, i picchiatori della Serie B e il dito nel sedere di Neqrouz. Il video della diretta

Continuano le dirette su Instagram di Bobo Vieri. L'ex attaccante della Nazionale, ma anche di Juventus, Inter, Milan, Lazio e Atletico Madrid, trascorre le serate a intervistare ex compagni. Ne escono fuori aneddoti tal volta inediti, risate, retroscena. Un autentico appuntamento imperdibile per tutti gli appassionati di calcio. Nell'ultima diretta con Pippo Inzaghi, ce ne era già stata una ...

 
Andrea Bocelli, insieme a Lady Gaga e Céline Dion cantano The Prayer e commuovono
MUSICA

Andrea Bocelli, insieme a Lady Gaga e Céline Dion cantano The Prayer e commuovono

Andrea Bocelli continua a essere l'artista italiano più amato e richiesto al mondo. E anche quello con più passaggi televisivi. Prima l'incredibile successo per il One World Together at Home, concerto benefico organizzato da Lady Gaga, che ha coinvolto oltre 100 artisti internazionali, per cantare insieme in diretta, ciascuno dalla propria abitazione, e raccogliere fondi da destinare all’Oms....

 
Cesare Cremonini, il video del nuovo singolo "Giovane Stupida" terminato in smartwarking
MUSICA

Cesare Cremonini, il video del nuovo singolo "Giovane Stupida" terminato in smartworking

È online il video del nuovo singolo di Cesare Cremonini "Giovane Stupida". Girato da Gaetano Morbioli, le riprese sono iniziate a febbraio a Bologna, proseguite a Verona e, dopo l'interruzione causa Coronavirus, terminate in smartworking. "Mille volte ci siamo chiesti se fosse opportuno uscire con un video così allegro, pop e surreale, in questo momento. Se stessimo rischiando di risultare fuori ...

 
Gori (sind. Bergamo): “Fase 2 prudente, bisogna stare ancora attenti”

Gori (sind. Bergamo): “Fase 2 prudente, bisogna stare ancora attenti”

(Agenzia Vista) Lombardia, 28 aprile 2020 Gori (sind. Bergamo): “Fase 2 prudente, bisogna stare ancora attenti” “Fase 2 prudente, bisogna stare ancora attenti” queste le parole del Sindaco di Bergamo, Giorgio Gori, in un video pubblicato sul suo profilo facebook in cui commenta le decisioni del Governo in merito alla Fase 2. Facebook Giorgio Gori Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 29 aprile, torna "Meraviglie" di Alberto Angela: da Alberobello alle ville di Palladio

Alberto Angela

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 29 aprile, torna "Meraviglie" di Alberto Angela: da Alberobello alle ville di Palladio

Stasera in tv, mercoledì 29 aprile 2020, torna "Meraviglie - La Penisola dei tesori". Il programma di Alberto Angela va in onda su Rai 1 a partire dalle 21,25. In questa ...

29.04.2020

Andrea Bocelli, insieme a Lady Gaga e Céline Dion cantano The Prayer e commuovono

MUSICA

Andrea Bocelli, insieme a Lady Gaga e Céline Dion cantano The Prayer e commuovono

Andrea Bocelli continua a essere l'artista italiano più amato e richiesto al mondo. E anche quello con più passaggi televisivi. Prima l'incredibile successo per il One World ...

28.04.2020

Cesare Cremonini, il video del nuovo singolo "Giovane Stupida" terminato in smartwarking

MUSICA

Cesare Cremonini, il video del nuovo singolo "Giovane Stupida" terminato in smartworking

È online il video del nuovo singolo di Cesare Cremonini "Giovane Stupida". Girato da Gaetano Morbioli, le riprese sono iniziate a febbraio a Bologna, proseguite a Verona e, ...

28.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33