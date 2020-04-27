Edicola

Introducing MedsLOCK by Maxonrow and Avantas Tech

Introducing MedsLOCK by Maxonrow and Avantas Tech

27.04.2020 - 08:15

A Monitoring and Communication App that Provides Real-Time COVID-19 Insights

SINGAPORE, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Maxonrow is honored to team up with Avantas Tech to launch MedsLOCK, a much-welcomed solution to help combat the global flight against COVID-19.

MedsLOCK is a communication and real-time monitoring platform built on top of the Maxonrow blockchain. Designed by Avantas Tech, with the technology of Maxonrow, the platform is designed to coalesce all of the pertinent aspects of real-time pandemic monitoring such as medical supply chain data, patient metrics, lockdown zone updates, blood donor info, and more into a single interface.

"Privacy is a key issue during this pandemic, and as such, blockchain platforms ensure that information is shared without compromising privacy. With MedsLOCK we are just ensuring we add trust to the data flow," said Muhammad Salman Anjum, Avantas' Managing Director.

Although the peak of COVID-19 may have been seen in countries like Italy and China, the pandemic is expected to have a rolling impact on other regions of the world. For example, India and Pakistan are both going through the early-mid stages of their quarantine phases, and countries in South America, such as Brazil, are trying to get ahead of the curve.

Persistent monitoring of the spread of the disease, adequate response time, and monitoring during the recovery phase is critical as the rolling impact of the virus continues. In that context, the shared and transparent nature of an underlying (and regulated) blockchain like Maxonrow paired with the comprehensive nature of a solution like MedsLOCK can play a significant role in battling COVID-19.

About Maxonrow

Maxonrow is a leading technology company committed to building a safe and efficient digital world. The company develops an array of products and services powered by blockchain technology, focusing on increasing security and efficiency in digital processes, including DMS (document management system), tokenization services (FT & NFT), and digital identity wallet solutions.

It works proactively with global regulators and governments to build a healthy ecosystem for new technologies to flourish. With Maxonrow, you can enjoy all the benefits blockchain offers without sacrificing regulatory oversight.

To learn more, visit www.maxonrow.com.

About MedsLOCK

MedsLOCK 1.0 by Avantas Tech and Maxonrow is a Monitoring, Control & Communication Ecosystem to provide real-time COVID-19 insights to government agencies, health officials, and other essential stakeholders in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MedsLOCK 1.0 is powered with Blockchain & AI. With data being the key to making informed decisions during the COVID-19 outbreak, the core objective of MedsLOCK is to make COVID-19 data collection & exchange between stakeholders automated, transparent, and trusted interacting in the real-time with distributed ledger technology.

To learn more, visit www.MedsLOCK.com.

