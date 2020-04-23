Edicola

UNISOC T610 is Powering Hisense's Color E-Ink "Reading Mobile Phone"

UNISOC T610 is Powering Hisense's Color E-Ink "Reading Mobile Phone"

23.04.2020 - 12:45

0

SHANGHAI, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UNISOC, a world leading provider of mobile communications chipsets and IoT chipsets, today announced its T610 platform is powering Hisense's color E-Ink reading mobile phone, the Hisense phone A5 Pro CC. The phone uses e-ink for its secondary back display and LCD for the main one. The e-ink is capable of displaying 4,096 colors, with a paper-like display quality to protect readers' eyes for long-time reading, and lasts for days on a single charge.

The e-ink displays lack blue-ray emission and offer much comfortable reading for an extended period. Its display will be capable of providing natural light imaging during daytime. During the night, the device will utilise the diffuse reflection technology through warm light sources mounted on the front side of the device display. Compared with other electronic devices, A5 Pro CC is totally blue-light-free for daytime reading and reduces the content of blue light by 95% for reading at night. It protects eyes greatly by decreasing the harm caused by the blue light to eyes.

The display will be great for reading, has excellent outdoor visibility, and it also doesn't consume much battery. It only needs power when the image on the display changes.

Hisense has unveiled three A5 Pro versions, an A5 Pro classic with a black and white e-Paper display and two A5 Pro CC with a colored E-ink display using 4GB RAM+64GB ROM and 6GB RAM+128GB ROM storage. All three are powered by UNISOC T610 chipset which combines two 1.8 GHz Arm Cortex-A75 and six 1.8 GHz Arm Cortex-A55 processors with a Mali G52 MP2 GPU. The LTE mobile platform features fully upgraded image processing and AI capabilities and provides an unparalleled smartphone experience for users.

About UNISOC

UNISOC is a leading fabless semiconductor company committed to R&D of core chipsets in mobile communications and AIoT. Its products cover mobile chipset platforms supporting 2G/3G/4G/5G communication standards and various chipset solutions in the field of IoT, RFFE, wireless connection, TV etc. With estimated 4,500 staff, 15 R&D centers and 7 customer support centers around the world, UNISOC has become the top 3 mobile chipsets supplier in terms of global market share, the leading 5G company in World and one of the largest chipset providers for IoT and connectivity devices in China. For more information, please visit http://www.unisoc.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159033/UNISOC_T610_Powering_Hisense_s_Color_E_Ink__Reading_Mobile_Phone.jpg  

