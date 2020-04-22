Parallel Wireless Helps to Deliver on Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) Connectivity Vision Across Ghana

GIFEC is set to enable deployment of 2,000 OpenRAN sites

NASHUA, New Hampshire, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel Wireless, Inc., the leading U.S.-based OpenRAN company delivering the world's first software-defined end-to-end OpenRAN solutions for coverage and capacity, today announced that GIFEC, a Universal Access Service Fund (UASF) , have selected Parallel Wireless OpenRAN to provide mobile telephony connectivity to underserved and unserved communities in Ghana. The Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) is a special Fund set up by the Government of Ghana under the Electronic Communications Act 2008 (Act 775), designed to provide telecommunications and ICT services to unserved, underserved and deprived groups and communities in the country.

Africa is the most digitally divided continent with only 44% unique mobile users. Though Ghana has one of the more competitive telecom markets in the region, there are about One Thousand and Twenty (1,020) communities without mobile signals. Traditional 2G, 3G or 4G networks require expensive and bulky equipment to deploy and operate in these communities. These hardware-based networks are difficult and pricey to upgrade.

Parallel Wireless enables a shift to open, software-based, and virtualized OpenRAN network architectures to deliver scalable 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G software-based networks. These are cost-effective to deploy, maintain and can deliver the coverage and capacity to the end users and businesses across the country. At the end, the UASF goals of availability, affordability and accessibility to wireless services will be achieved on an accelerated timeline. The Parallel Wireless OpenRAN has shown a very strong performance, quality of service and cost benefits on six continents with:

Abraham Kofi Asante, Administrator for GIFEC, said, "Universal Access and Service Fund has been in the forefront of bridging the digital divide and connecting the unconnected by exploring innovative and viable solutions including OpenRAN, this is what we need to accelerate the digital transformation in Ghana. It is imperative that Government and policymakers methodically collaborate with the private sector to create the right ecosystem. This partnership with Rainbow services and OpenRAN leader Parallel Wireless focuses on enabling connectivity for end users and many verticals including transportation, health, education, security, defense and banking services. The result would be faster time-to-market for these wireless offerings and better customer engagement. The ultimate objective of this project is to achieve 100% mobile telephone service coverage throughout Ghana by working in close partnership with the Mobile Network operators (MNOs)."

Christoph Fitih, Sales Director, Africa, Parallel Wireless, said, "The focus of our cooperation with UASF is to help to deliver on Ghana's vision of connecting Ghanaian societies, businesses, and people to allow everyone to enjoy wireless connectivity while future-proofing network investments for any future services. UASF is building an ecosystem to enable digital transformation to support government and private sector goals and we are excited to help them to achieve their mission. This project will ultimately open up our communities for development and economically empower the people. It will attract tourists, knowing that they will not be entirely cut off from the rest of the world because of poor network services when they visit."

ABOUT GIFEC

The Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) is an Agency under the Ministry of Communications. GIFEC exists to provide financial resources for the establishment of universal service and access for all communities, and also facilitate the provision of basic telephony, internet service, multimedia service, broadband and broadcasting services 'to these communities. The Fund is mandated to facilitate the provision of universal access to all persons through the use of affordable ICTs for socio-economic development.

