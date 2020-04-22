Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Precision For Medicine Partners With Karyopharm Therapeutics To Initiate New Global Clinical Trial To Treat Patients With COVID-19

comunicati

Precision For Medicine Partners With Karyopharm Therapeutics To Initiate New Global Clinical Trial To Treat Patients With COVID-19

22.04.2020 - 09:45

0

-- First Study of an XPO1 Inhibitor to Treat Patients with Severe Viral Infections 

-- Precision for Medicine Responsible for Clinical Trial Management in Europe

BUDAPEST, Hungary, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision for Medicine, a pioneer in the design, development and execution of biomarker-informed clinical studies and complex data management, is collaborating with Karyopharm Therapeutics (Nasdaq: KPTI) to help conduct the first global randomized clinical trial for low dose selinexor (XPOVIO®), an XPO1 inhibitor, in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19. 

Precision for Medicine will oversee implementation of the clinical trial in Europe. The countries planning to participate in the study and where sites will be located include the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, Germany, and Austria. Precision will be responsible for ensuring site engagement, obtaining regulatory and clinical governing authority approvals, documentation preparation, as well as collecting and monitoring data. In total, 230 patients will be enrolled into the trial.

"As companies race to explore new therapeutic solutions to fight COVID-19, clinical trials will be challenged with aggressive timelines, the need to adhere to evolving protocols and guidelines, and the use of advanced technologies for data collection and monitoring," said Katerina Kaleova, MD, Medical Director, Precision for Medicine. "Karyopharm and Precision for Medicine, working with regulatory authorities, investigators, hospital sites, and local laboratories, are preparing to quickly and accurately capture the data needed to accelerate early findings that can add to the increasing evidence that XPO1 inhibitors could play an important role in treating people with life-threatening viral infections."

The COVID-19 pandemic has rapidly changed clinical and regulatory environments requiring flexibility and commitment to align on new processes in order to achieve successful outcomes. Working with Karyopharm to engage and address authorities' comments during the trial review stage, the companies were able to achieve in just days what normally takes many months for the launch of a global randomized clinical trial.

"COVID-19 has accelerated innovative strategies, remote monitoring technologies and data access in an effort to discover effective treatments to combat the coronavirus," said Chad Clark, president, Precision for Medicine. "Karyopharm's trial is a critical step toward finding treatment solutions for those most severely affected by COVID-19."

"This latest alliance with Precision for Medicine builds on the successful submission and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for XPOVIO® (selinexor)," said Karyopharm Chief Development Officer Ran Frenkel. "We have also collaborated on successful phase II and phase III clinical trials in haemato-oncological malignancies, as well as trials in therapeutic areas such as multiple myeloma, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute myeloid leukemia."  

About Precision for Medicine Precision for Medicine is the first biomarker-driven clinical research services organization supporting life sciences companies in the use of biomarkers essential to targeting patient treatments more precisely and effectively. Precision applies novel biomarker approaches to clinical research that take advantage of the latest advancements in science and technology, focusing predominantly on genomics, immune-response assays, specimen logistics, biomarker analytics, companion diagnostics, and global clinical trial execution. Precision for Medicine is part of Precision Medicine Group, with 2000 people in 35 locations in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.PrecisionForMedicine.com.

About Karyopharm TherapeuticsKaryopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm's Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1). Karyopharm's lead compound, XPOVIO® (selinexor), received accelerated approval from the U.S. FDA in July 2019 in combination with dexamethasone as a treatment for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma. A Marketing Authorization Application for selinexor is also currently under review by the European Medicines Agency. A supplemental New Drug Application was recently accepted by the FDA seeking accelerated approval for selinexor as a new treatment for adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). SINE compounds have also shown biological activity in models of neurodegeneration, inflammation, autoimmune disease, certain viruses and wound-healing. Karyopharm has several investigational programs in clinical or preclinical development. Visit www.karyopharm.com. 

MEDIA CONTACT:Brad EpsteinPrecision Medicine Group Media Relations914-643-5222brad.epstein@precisionmedicinegrp.com

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Benedetta Rossi, cosa è successo al suo cane: non sale le scale, nel video la spiegazione della food blogger

Benedetta Rossi, cosa è successo al suo cane: non sale le scale, nel video la spiegazione della food blogger

Samanta Togni e Mario Russo, è già arrivato il momento di parlare di corna. Ecco perché

Samanta Togni e Mario Russo, è già il momento di parlare di corna Video

Laura Pausini in tv con lo storico concerto di Taormina. Il video di Incancellabile

Laura Pausini in tv con lo storico concerto di Taormina. Il video di Incancellabile

Mediagallery

Earth day 2020, la Giornata della Terra ai tempi del coronavirus

Earth day 2020, la Giornata della Terra ai tempi del coronavirus

Milano, 22 apr. (askanews) - Il 22 aprile 2020 si celebra il 50esimo Earth Day, la Giornata della Terra che per quest'anno assume un significato particolare in ragione della drammatica pandemia di Covid-19 causata dal coronavirus Sars-Cov2 che sta colpendo tutta l'umanità. Le Nazioni Unite celebrano in tutto il mondo, con una serie di iniziative in regime di "distanziamento sociale", l'evento ...

 
Coronavirus, dal Senato Usa via libera ad aiuti per 480 miliardi

Coronavirus, dal Senato Usa via libera ad aiuti per 480 miliardi

Washington, 22 apr. (askanews) - Il Senato degli Stati Uniti ha il dato via libera all'unanimità a un piano da 480 miliardi di dollari per sostenere le Piccole e medie imprese americane colpite duramente dalla crisi dovuta alla pandemia di Covid-19, aiutare gli ospedali e rafforzare i test sul coronavirus Sars-Cov2. Supportato da Donald Trump, il provvedimento prevede un fondo da 320 miliardi di ...

 
Coronavirus, Sala: "Si parla di Fase 2, ma comportamenti siano ancora da Fase 1"

Coronavirus, Sala: "Si parla di Fase 2, ma comportamenti siano ancora da Fase 1"

(Agenzia Vista) Milano, 22 aprile 2020 Coronavirus, Sala: "Si parla di Fase 2, ma comportamenti siano ancora da Fase 1" Il sindaco di Milano, Beppe Sala, nel quotidiano video su Facebook in diretta da Palazzo Marino: "Si sta cominciando a parlare di fase 2, benissimo, aspettiamo di vedere cosa deciderà il governo, però ricordo che siamo ancora nella fase 1 e quindi i comportamenti devono essere ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Flavio Briatore, rivelazioni sulla nuova fidanzata: niente ritorno con Elisabetta Gregoraci

Gossip

Flavio Briatore, rivelazioni sulla nuova fidanzata: niente ritorno con Elisabetta Gregoraci

Non sono tornati insieme. Parliamo di Flavio Briatore ed Elisabetta Gregoraci. L'indiscrezione arriva dal settimanale Chi ed è stata portata sul web dal sito Gossip e Tv. ...

22.04.2020

Barbara d'Urso, video con Laura Pausini e il messaggio alla cantante che si esibisce nel concerto evento

Social

Barbara d'Urso, video con Laura Pausini  e messaggio alla cantante

Barbara d'Urso "rapita" da Laura Pausini. Così la conduttrice Mediaset, si definisce mentre guarda il concerto evento della cantante andato in onda ieri sera, martedì 21 ...

22.04.2020

Stasera in tv 22 aprile, Silvio Berlusconi ospite di Bruno Vespa a Porta a Porta su Rai1

Televisione

Stasera in tv 22 aprile, Silvio Berlusconi ospite di Bruno Vespa a Porta a Porta su Rai1

Questa sera in tv, mercoledì 22 aprile 2020, alle 23.35 su Rai1, nuovo appuntamento con Porta a Porta. Ospite del programma di Bruno Vespa sarà il presidente di Forza Italia, ...

22.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33