Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim launches 166mm half-cut cell module

comunicati

Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim launches 166mm half-cut cell module

22.04.2020 - 08:45

0

BEIJING, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System Co., Ltd. (Seraphim), a world-class solar product manufacturer in China, rolled out its new 166mm half-cut cell module on April 22, redefining a new generation of photovoltaic (PV) modules combining 166mm-size silicon wafers with multi-busbar (MBB) and half-cut cell technology.

According to Seraphim, the new 166mm half-cut cell module has an efficiency of 20 percent and a maximum power output of 445W.

The new product has superior performance in both efficiency and reliability. The MBB technology enhances the cell's performance, while the half-cut cell technology reduces mismatches, internal power losses, cracking, and hot spots, improving the overall conversion efficiency by more than five percent.

The bifacial series are capable of converting energy from incident light and diffused light on the front side, while converting energy from reflected light and scattered light on rear sides. Thus these modules have higher yield and superior low irradiance performance. Seraphim managed to improve the module bifaciality rate up to 70 ± 5 percent, resulting in a theoretical maximum power of 579W, which can significantly reduce a project's LCOE.

Under different ground conditions, the bifacial 166mm half-cut cell module can increase electricity output by 10 percent to 30 percent compared to the single-array module (2-7 percent more generation on asphalt ground, 5-10 percent more generation on lawn, and 10-30 percent more generation on aluminum foil).

Due to the significant improvement in efficiency, the application of the new 166mm half-cut cell module can significantly reduce levelized cost of electricity (LCOE), balance of systems (BOS) costs, EPC (Engineering Procurement Construction) costs, and land costs, in large industrial, commercial and ground power stations.

Compared to ordinary modules, the new 166mm half-cut cell module can save at least five percent of the cost per watt in projects above 1MW. It is expected to be a strong competitor in the power market.

"Seraphim has rich and unique experience in module research and development, manufacturing, and technology," said Polaris Li, president of Seraphim.

"The new 166mm half-cut cell module has been strictly controlled by dozens of links from the selection of raw materials to the design, development and testing. We believe the introduction of the new 166mm half-cut cell module will bring new breakthroughs to the development of the industry," Li added.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/312799.html

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Benedetta Rossi, cosa è successo al suo cane: non sale le scale, nel video la spiegazione della food blogger

Benedetta Rossi, cosa è successo al suo cane: non sale le scale, nel video la spiegazione della food blogger

Samanta Togni e Mario Russo, è già arrivato il momento di parlare di corna. Ecco perché

Samanta Togni e Mario Russo, è già il momento di parlare di corna Video

Chiara Ferragni, la quarantena con Fedez è uno show: "Ma vi sembra normale?" dice lei mentre fa il video

Chiara Ferragni, la quarantena con Fedez è uno show: "Ma vi sembra normale?" dice lei mentre fa il video

Mediagallery

Laura Pausini si guarda in televisione su Rai 1: i video del concerto evento postati su Instagram
Social

Laura Pausini si guarda in televisione su Rai 1: i video del concerto evento postati su Instagram

Laura Pausini si guarda su Rai 1, nel concerto evento di stasera 21 aprile 2020. La cantante posta nel corso di "Ho creduto in un sogno", alcuni video della serata che la rete ammiraglia della Rai le ha dedicato. Sulle stories del social, Laura ha in questo caso fatto una dedica nelle immagini relative a Pippo Baudo, fra gli ospiti del concerto evento. La sua è una dedica: "Ti amo". Laura ha ...

 
Coronavirus, medici cinesi contagiati si risvegliano dal coma: scoprono che la pelle è diventata scura Video
Pandemia

Coronavirus, medici cinesi contagiati si risvegliano dal coma: scoprono che la pelle è diventata scura Video

La scoperta: due medici cinesi contagiati e gravemente malati di Coronavirus hanno riscontrata che la loro pelle aveva cambiato colore. Il dottor Yi Fan e il dottor Hu Weifeng, entrambi di 42 anni, sono risultati positivi al Covid-19 durante il trattamento di pazienti presso il Wuhan Central Hospital a gennaio. Per approfondire leggi anche: Coronavirus, l'ultimo bilancio in Italia Entrambi sono ...

 
Meloni: "Governo Conte lavora con il favore delle tenebre"

Meloni: "Governo Conte lavora con il favore delle tenebre"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 21 aprile 2020 Meloni Governo Conte lavora con il favore delle tenebre Il Presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte in aula alla Camera dei Deputati per riferire sull'emergenza Coronavirus. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Meloni: "UE e' un grande banco dei pegni"

Meloni: "UE e' un grande banco dei pegni"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 21 aprile 2020 Meloni UE e' un grande banco dei pegni L'intervento alla Camera dei Deputati della leader di Fratelli d'Italia Giorgia Meloni in occasione dell'informativa del Presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 22 aprile: su Rai1 le Meraviglie di Alberto Angela con le bellezze italiane: anticipazioni

Televisione

Stasera in tv 22 aprile: su Rai1 le Meraviglie di Alberto Angela con le bellezze italiane: anticipazioni

Un viaggio appassionante, atteso. Che riparte stasera su Rai1. Pisa e la sua Piazza dei Miracoli, i Sassi di Matera e il Monte Bianco saranno i tre siti protagonisti della ...

22.04.2020

Stasera in tv 22 aprile, riecco i dinosauri: Jurassic Park III su Italia 1

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 22 aprile, riecco i dinosauri: Jurassic Park III su Italia 1

Stasera in tv terzo capitolo della saga dei T-Rex, stavolta diretta da Joe Johnstone. Jurassik Park III è del 2001 e andrà in onda su Italia1 alle 21,20. La trama: un ...

22.04.2020

Stasera in tv 22 aprile, Alberto Angela a Meraviglie racconta Pisa, Matera e il Monte Bianco su Rai1

Alberto Angela

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 22 aprile, Alberto Angela a Meraviglie racconta Pisa, Matera e il Monte Bianco su Rai1

Pisa e la sua Piazza dei Miracoli, i Sassi di Matera e il Monte Bianco saranno i tre siti protagonisti della seconda puntata di Meraviglie - La penisola dei tesori. Il ...

22.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33