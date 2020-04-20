Edicola

EDAN to Dispatch Thousands of Medical Devices to NHS Nightingale

20.04.2020 - 10:45

SHENZHEN, China, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To ease the strain on medical equipment, EDAN cooperates with the National Health Service (NHS) to install thousands of patient monitors in hospitals in the United Kingdom, including Britain's first coronavirus field hospital NHS Nightingale. Other than the latest batch to the UK, EDAN has already sent over ten thousand devices to hard-hit European areas like Germany, Italy, France, and Spain in March.

As the global spread of COVID-19, EDAN managed to make a quick response to the outbreak to accommodate the increasing needs of medical equipment. Till now, the production is added to 18 lines to fulfill the needs all across the globe.

"With decades of experience in the international market, EDAN earned the reputation and trusts from all these countries. It's our responsibility to step forward to help combating the virus," said by EDAN's general manager Jack Xie.

Alongside its local employees from subsidiaries around the world EDAN help on the installment in needed countries. Those who went to NHS Nightingale are from EDAN UK. Xie mentioned, to ensure the health of its local employees, EDAN sent thousands of protective kits to its employees and partners in the UK, US, Italy, German, and many other countries. During the installation in Wuhan, EDAN remained a zero-infection record of its frontline employees.

Product-wise, EDAN offers a wide range of product selections, from basic ones to advanced machines, which can support diverse needs of monitoring, ABG tests, ECG test, and sonography. Xie said, "we hope to help as much as we can. As WHO pleaded and what we always said since the outbreak, united we stand, for our shared future. This is the battle we will win."

About Edan Instruments, Inc.

Edan is a healthcare company dedicated to improving the human condition around the world by delivering value-driven, innovative and high-quality medical products and services. For over 20 years, Edan has been pioneering a comprehensive line of medical solutions that address a broad range of healthcare practices including Diagnostic ECG, OB/GYN, Ultrasound Imaging, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Patient Monitoring, Point-of-Care Testing, and Veterinary. Healthcare professionals around the world depend on Edan's breakthrough medical technologies and outstanding customer support.

