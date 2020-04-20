Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

BGI Group Provides Support for Timely COVID-19 Detection and Intervention across Europe

comunicati

BGI Group Provides Support for Timely COVID-19 Detection and Intervention across Europe

20.04.2020 - 10:45

0

LONDON, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomics sequencing services leader BGI Genomics, part of the BGI Group, has trebled the daily production capacity of its RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2  to 2 million per day in order to meet international orders from more than 80 countries and regions, including France, Germany, Italy, the UK and Sweden.

European countries are an important part of BGI Group's support efforts. MGI, part of the BGI Group, recently confirmed an agreement with the French Health Ministry to provide equipment and materials to 19 hospitals throughout France to enable COVID-19 testing of 2 million people, while BGI Genomics confirmed it will provide 1 million RT-PCR tests for diagnosis of COVID-19. All of the MGI instruments and extraction kits, the swabs, and the BGI Genomics RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 have received the CE-IVD mark.

"The most critical thing for all of us at BGI is to help bring this pandemic under control. We are working with governments and institutions globally to achieve this mission," says Yin Ye, CEO of BGI Genomics.

BGI has had close links with the European scientific community since it was first founded in 1999 to participate in the Human Genome Project. These ties remain strong. In 2012 BGI opened its first European Genome Research Centre in Copenhagen. Last year MGI opened a new R&D manufacturing facility in Riga, including a high throughput sequencing centre. It will also expand this facility to include a China-Europe Life Health Innovation Centre to strengthen cooperation in life science research and commercial applications.

Sequencing plays a number of roles in the fight against COVID-19, explains Duncan Yu, President of MGI. "It helped identify the virus that caused COVID-19 and can track new strains of the virus as it mutates and the speed of those changes."

Working with MGI Tech Latvia, the Latvian Biomedical Research and Study Centre were able to sequence and analyze SARS-CoV-2 virus samples to track the origin and movement of the virus based on its genomic signature.

In Sweden, researchers in genomics at the Karolinska Institutet have been working closely with BGI Group for over a decade. Most recently, the institute took delivery of instruments for a BGI/MGI Huo Yan "Fire Eye" laboratory that will initially perform 5,000 COVID-19 tests a day.

The "Fire Eye" laboratory was battle tested in Wuhan where a 2,000 sq mt automated bio-safety level-2 PCR testing laboratory was set up by BGI Group. This was followed by 11 more "Fire Eye" laboratories in China, each handling up to 10,000 COVID-19 tests per day.

In addition to the laboratory in Sweden, these total solution laboratories have been deployed in the USA, UAE, Serbia and Brunei.

BGI Group has a long history of responding to public health crises including decoding the genome of the SARS virus in 2003, developing the virus detection kit in 96 hours, and fighting the Ebola outbreak in 2014 in West Africa.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Barbara d'Urso svela la sorpresa e fa il video al regalo incredibile: "Da perdere la testa, guardate"

Barbara d'Urso svela la sorpresa e fa il video al regalo incredibile: "Da perdere la testa, guardate"

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Chiara Ferragni e Fedez: ginnastica, baci e prese in giro. Guarda il video

Chiara Ferragni e Fedez: ginnastica, baci e prese in giro. Guarda il video

Mediagallery

Protesta a distanza di sicurezza, israeliani manifestano a Tel Aviv contro Netanyahu

Protesta a distanza di sicurezza, israeliani manifestano a Tel Aviv contro Netanyahu

(Agenzia Vista) Tel Aviv, 20 aprile 2020 Protesta a distanza di sicurezza, israeliani manifestano a Tel Aviv contro Netanyahu Manifestanti in piazza a distanza di due metri gli uni dagli altri e con la mascherina. A Tel Aviv la protesta per denunciare i rischi per la democrazia legati alle trattative fra il primo ministro Banjamin Netanyahu e il suo ex avversario politico Benny Gantz per formare ...

 
Coronavirus, la moda del momento è travestirsi da dinosauri e andare a spasso per le città. Video virali
EPIDEMIA

Coronavirus, la moda del momento è travestirsi da dinosauri e andare a spasso per le città. Video virali

In queste settimane di emergenza legata al Coronavirus si moltiplicano gli avvistamenti di dinosauri nelle città. Spesso sono T-Rex che si aggirano per le strade per semplici passeggiate oppure per buttare la spazzatura. Si muovono circospetti e in qualche caso, come nel video che pubblichiamo, vengono anche fermati dagli agenti della polizia municipale. Una moda che vede persone travestite dal ...

 
Barbara d'Urso, arrivo a Mediaset di lunedì mattina: scatta la misurazione della febbre Video
Social

Barbara d'Urso, arrivo a Mediaset di lunedì mattina: scatta la misurazione della febbre Video

Barbara d'Urso arriva negli studi Mediaset di lunedì mattina dopo le fatiche di Live - Non è la d'Urso di domenica 19 aprile 2020.  Per approfondire leggi anche: Barbara d'Urso svelta il regalo da non credere La conduttrice mostra ai suoi fan che l'hanno premiata, fra l'altro, negli ascolti del programma terminato dopo l'una, il suo arrivo negli studi televisivi. E documenta anche le misure di ...

 
Strage in Canada, uno uomo apre fuoco e uccide almeno 16 persone

Strage in Canada, uno uomo apre fuoco e uccide almeno 16 persone

Toronto (Canada), 20 apr. (askanews) - Un uomo armato ha fatto una strage in Canada e il Paese è attualmente sotto shock. Il killer ha ucciso almeno 16 persone, tra cui una poliziotta, per motivi ancora sconosciuti nella notte tra sabato a domenica in Nuova Scozia, durante il peggior massacro di questo tipo che il Canada abbia mai conosciuto. La polizia ha riferito che il 51enne, un odontotecnico ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 20 aprile, film e programmi: da Animali Fantastici su Canale5 al Commissario Montalbano su Rai1

Televisione

Stasera in tv 20 aprile, film e programmi: da Animali Fantastici su Canale5 al Commissario Montalbano su Rai1

Pronti a una nuova prima serata in tv ricca di offerte per gli italiani a casa per il lockdown. Un lunedì 20 aprile 2020 che propone su rai Uno la replica del Commissario ...

20.04.2020

Barbara d'Urso, arrivo a Mediaset di lunedì mattina: scatta la misurazione della febbre Video

Social

Barbara d'Urso, arrivo a Mediaset di lunedì mattina: scatta la misurazione della febbre Video

Barbara d'Urso arriva negli studi Mediaset di lunedì mattina dopo le fatiche di Live - Non è la d'Urso di domenica 19 aprile 2020.  Per approfondire leggi anche: Barbara ...

20.04.2020

Laura Chiatti e Marco Bocci, siparietto social: cantano insieme in casa e conquistano i fan. Che coreografia!

Tik Tok

Laura Chiatti e Marco Bocci, siparietto social: cantano insieme in casa e conquistano i fan. Che coreografia!

Laura Chiatti e Marco Bocci. E' affiatata la coppia in questi giorni di isolamento dovuto al lockdown. Nella loro casa in Umbria, i due attori perugini si danno da fare e ...

20.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33