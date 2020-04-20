Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Hisense F50 5G Launches with UNISOC 5G Chipset T7510

comunicati

Hisense F50 5G Launches with UNISOC 5G Chipset T7510

20.04.2020 - 10:15

0

SHANGHAI, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UNISOC, a world leading provider of mobile communications chipsets and IoT chipsets, today announced the UNISOC T7510-powered Hisense F50 5G was officially unveiled on April 20.

The UNISOC 5G chipset T7510 is based on an octa-core architecture with 4x Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and 4x Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. It also has a 800MHz IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU and a V510 baseband. With the Compatability of both SA and NSA modes, supports sub-6GHz 5G bands (n41/n78/n79) with up to 100MHz of bandwidth and 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G networks, local connectivity includes Wi-Fi 5 (ac) and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Hisense F50 5G is equipped with a 5010mAh battery, and supports 18W fast charging. It also comes with an 8mm large PC-level heat pipe for heat dissipation.

The phone also packs a quad camera setup on the back consisting of an 8-megapixel (MP) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP focal length lens, a 2MP ultra-macro lens and a 48MP main camera. Hisense F50 5G has a capturing facility of 4K high-resolution videos at 30fps, with video stabilization, which enables dynamic video shooting clearer and more stable.

In terms of price, it will cost RMB 2199 (~USA$ 310) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM model.

About UNISOC

UNISOC is a leading fabless semiconductor company committed to R&D of core chipsets in mobile communications and AIoT. Its products cover mobile chipset platforms supporting 2G/3G/4G/5G communication standards and various chipset solutions in the field of IoT, RFFE, wireless connection, TV etc. With estimated 4,500 staff, 15 R&D centers and 7 customer support centers around the world, UNISOC has become the top 3 mobile chipsets supplier in terms of global market share, the leading 5G company in World and one of the largest chipset providers for IoT and connectivity devices in China. For more information, please visit http://www.unisoc.com/. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1157183/UNISOC_T7510.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Barbara d'Urso svela la sorpresa e fa il video al regalo incredibile: "Da perdere la testa, guardate"

Barbara d'Urso svela la sorpresa e fa il video al regalo incredibile: "Da perdere la testa, guardate"

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Chiara Ferragni e Fedez: ginnastica, baci e prese in giro. Guarda il video

Chiara Ferragni e Fedez: ginnastica, baci e prese in giro. Guarda il video

Mediagallery

Protesta a distanza di sicurezza, israeliani manifestano a Tel Aviv contro Netanyahu

Protesta a distanza di sicurezza, israeliani manifestano a Tel Aviv contro Netanyahu

(Agenzia Vista) Tel Aviv, 20 aprile 2020 Protesta a distanza di sicurezza, israeliani manifestano a Tel Aviv contro Netanyahu Manifestanti in piazza a distanza di due metri gli uni dagli altri e con la mascherina. A Tel Aviv la protesta per denunciare i rischi per la democrazia legati alle trattative fra il primo ministro Banjamin Netanyahu e il suo ex avversario politico Benny Gantz per formare ...

 
Coronavirus, la moda del momento è travestirsi da dinosauri e andare a spasso per le città. Video virali
EPIDEMIA

Coronavirus, la moda del momento è travestirsi da dinosauri e andare a spasso per le città. Video virali

In queste settimane di emergenza legata al Coronavirus si moltiplicano gli avvistamenti di dinosauri nelle città. Spesso sono T-Rex che si aggirano per le strade per semplici passeggiate oppure per buttare la spazzatura. Si muovono circospetti e in qualche caso, come nel video che pubblichiamo, vengono anche fermati dagli agenti della polizia municipale. Una moda che vede persone travestite dal ...

 
Barbara d'Urso, arrivo a Mediaset di lunedì mattina: scatta la misurazione della febbre Video
Social

Barbara d'Urso, arrivo a Mediaset di lunedì mattina: scatta la misurazione della febbre Video

Barbara d'Urso arriva negli studi Mediaset di lunedì mattina dopo le fatiche di Live - Non è la d'Urso di domenica 19 aprile 2020.  Per approfondire leggi anche: Barbara d'Urso svelta il regalo da non credere La conduttrice mostra ai suoi fan che l'hanno premiata, fra l'altro, negli ascolti del programma terminato dopo l'una, il suo arrivo negli studi televisivi. E documenta anche le misure di ...

 
Strage in Canada, uno uomo apre fuoco e uccide almeno 16 persone

Strage in Canada, uno uomo apre fuoco e uccide almeno 16 persone

Toronto (Canada), 20 apr. (askanews) - Un uomo armato ha fatto una strage in Canada e il Paese è attualmente sotto shock. Il killer ha ucciso almeno 16 persone, tra cui una poliziotta, per motivi ancora sconosciuti nella notte tra sabato a domenica in Nuova Scozia, durante il peggior massacro di questo tipo che il Canada abbia mai conosciuto. La polizia ha riferito che il 51enne, un odontotecnico ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 20 aprile, film e programmi: da Animali Fantastici su Canale5 al Commissario Montalbano su Rai1

Televisione

Stasera in tv 20 aprile, film e programmi: da Animali Fantastici su Canale5 al Commissario Montalbano su Rai1

Pronti a una nuova prima serata in tv ricca di offerte per gli italiani a casa per il lockdown. Un lunedì 20 aprile 2020 che propone su rai Uno la replica del Commissario ...

20.04.2020

Barbara d'Urso, arrivo a Mediaset di lunedì mattina: scatta la misurazione della febbre Video

Social

Barbara d'Urso, arrivo a Mediaset di lunedì mattina: scatta la misurazione della febbre Video

Barbara d'Urso arriva negli studi Mediaset di lunedì mattina dopo le fatiche di Live - Non è la d'Urso di domenica 19 aprile 2020.  Per approfondire leggi anche: Barbara ...

20.04.2020

Laura Chiatti e Marco Bocci, siparietto social: cantano insieme in casa e conquistano i fan. Che coreografia!

Tik Tok

Laura Chiatti e Marco Bocci, siparietto social: cantano insieme in casa e conquistano i fan. Che coreografia!

Laura Chiatti e Marco Bocci. E' affiatata la coppia in questi giorni di isolamento dovuto al lockdown. Nella loro casa in Umbria, i due attori perugini si danno da fare e ...

20.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33