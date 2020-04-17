Edicola

Burgess Norton Selected by Tenneco to Supply Powertrain Components

17.04.2020 - 09:45

GENEVA, Ill., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Burgess Norton (BN) announced today that the company has reached agreement with Tenneco Inc. to provide its full range of piston pin technology and bearing surface finish solutions for the Tenneco Powertrain Business Group.  Tenneco is a world leader in gasoline and diesel engine piston technologies.

"This agreement is a solid strategic fit for both companies," said Luke Rubino, President of Burgess Norton.  "Tenneco is strategically focusing their powertrain technology solutions business for growth and superior pistons are a key component of that, and Burgess Norton is targeting opportunities to expand our capacity and our global precision power transfer technologies."

Both companies have begun communicating with customers and implementing a phased-in approach to ensure a seamless transition.

"With this agreement, we're combining more than 100 years of manufacturing and technical experience to strengthen our ability to efficiently deliver improved engineered powertrain solutions addressing fuel economy, power output, and lower emissions," added Rubino. 

Burgess Norton, a business unit of Amsted Industries, is a global provider of precision bearing surface finishes, powder metallurgy technologies, and advanced manufacturing for automotive powertrain and mechanical power transfer markets.   With global manufacturing capability across North America, Asia and Europe, Burgess Norton provides regional customer support and simplified multi-source supply chain solutions.

