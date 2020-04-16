Edicola

Chongqing Liangjiang New Area: intelligent development accelerates production resumption

comunicati

16.04.2020 - 15:15

CHONGQING, China, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Chongqing Liangjiang New Area Administrative Committee, Chongqing Liangjiang New Area ranked the first among all 14 regional new areas in the third-party evaluation on China Demonstration Base for Entrepreneurship and Innovation in 2019. At present, Liangjiang New Area is vigorously implementing strategic innovation-driven action plans led by big data and intelligence. Enterprises that carried out intelligent transformation have hedged against the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and some even have achieved bounce-back development.

Located in Chongqing Liangjiang New Area, Lianchuang Electronics Co., Ltd., which mainly provides integrated touch display products for enterprises such as BOE, Tianma, and Vivo, has seen a surge of orders recently. What makes the electronics industry "go up against the trend"? One important factor is the high-end development in the industry. In recent years, the Liangjiang New Area has been focusing on the upgrading of the entire electronics industrial chain (Chips, LCD panels, intelligent terminals, core components and Internet of Things) towards the intellectual industry. Enterprises that focus on innovation and transformation achieves higher flexibility against market risks.

As the first national development and opening-up new area in inland China, Chongqing Liangjiang New Area welcomes its tenth anniversary of establishment in 2020. Now it is embracing the opportunities emerging from the initiative of the National Digital Economy Innovation Development Pilot Zone and the National New Generation of Artificial Intelligence Innovation Development Pilot Zone. By boosting the integration of high-end, high-quality and high-tech industries and "cloud computing" components, it has become a pillar in the development of the western region in the new era, a driver in the Belt and Road initiative as well as a model in advancing the sustainable development in the Yangtze River Economic Belt.

The electronics industry is one of the pillar industries of the Liangjiang New Area, home to a large number of electronic terminal and supporting industrial chain enterprises. By planning and carrying out the epidemic prevention and control of COVID-19, as well as economic and social development, Liangjiang New Area takes the strategic opportunity through leading enterprises, resuming the entire industry chain production and the national and global supply systems integration, ensuring smooth operation of the supply chain. The enterprise above designated size in the electronics industry have resumed in full operation and seen an increase of orders.

Thanks to a high degree of smart development, Chongqing Laibao Technology Co., Ltd has seen its production capacity recovered in a short time. As the world's leading manufacturer of medium-and-large-size capacitive touch screen shipments, its current output has exceeded 20% over the same period with only 70% employee returning to work. Thanks to its highly automated production line, it has maintained the normal operation with improved quality and efficiency.

Chongqing Liangjiang New Area provides enterprises with tax exemptions, talent training and other industrial preferential policies. To tackle the difficulties caused by COVID-19 pandemic, a series of policies have been implemented to help local enterprises, including labour transportation service, subsidies and "cloud promotion". The new area hopes to become a major investment destination with sound business environment and stable development of foreign trade.

For more information, please visit the official website: http://www.liangjiang.gov.cn.

 

