Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

MolecuLight Announces Strategic Alliance with Tissue Analytics to Integrate its MolecuLight i:X® Platform with Leading EMR / EHR Platforms

comunicati

MolecuLight Announces Strategic Alliance with Tissue Analytics to Integrate its MolecuLight i:X® Platform with Leading EMR / EHR Platforms

16.04.2020 - 12:45

0

MolecuLight i:X's Fluorescence Images, Movies and Digital Measurements of Patient Wounds can now be Saved and Accessed with EMR / EHR Systems Through Tissue Analytics Platform

TORONTO and BALTIMORE, Maryland, April 16, 2020 /CNW/ - MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for real-time detection of bacteria in wounds, announces the integration of its MolecuLight i:X® device with Tissue Analytics' interconnected platform for seamless integration with leading EMR (electronic medical record) / EHR (electronic health record) platforms. Tissue Analytics is an AI-powered cloud-based software solution that allows providers to monitor and automatically measure wound healing. For clinical sites using both MolecuLight and Tissue Analytics, wound care clinicians can now easily upload standard and fluorescence images captured with the MolecuLight i:X device at the point of care to the patient's record in the EMR/EHR. The integrated platforms allow clinicians to optimize their workflow and document their patients' wounds digitally. In addition to integrating with Tissue Analytics, MolecuLight is launching direct integration capabilities between its MolecuLight i:X device with several leading EMR/EHR platforms.

"As the use of our MolecuLight i:X platform is growing rapidly across multiple healthcare settings, so too is the need for EHR integration of our standard images, fluorescence images and digital wound measurements", says Anil Amlani, MolecuLight's CEO. "We are proud to announce our strategic alliance with Tissue Analytics to integrate with a wide variety of EMR/EHR platforms to provide documentation of patients' wounds, including wound measurement and changes in bacterial burden. The MolecuLighti:X is the only point-of-care device enabling clinicians to capture wound images that depict the presence of clinically significant bacteria, and these are extremely helpful in informing clinical decision making to ensure the fastest path to healing. The integration with Tissue Analytics will greatly assist in integrating this additional information into existing documentation protocols".

Additional capabilities of the integrated MolecuLight – Tissue Analytics' platforms include:

About MolecuLight Inc.

MolecuLight Inc. (www.moleculight.com) is a privately-owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical markets. MolecuLight's first commercially released device, the MolecuLight i:X® fluorescence imaging system and its accessories are used for the detection of bacteria and digital wound measurement, and to provide a point-of-care handheld diagnostic tool for the global wound care market. The MolecuLight i:X provides clinicians with information about the fluorescent characteristics of wounds containing bacteria to assist in making improved diagnostic and treatment decisions. The company is also commercializing its unique fluorescence imaging platform technology for other markets with globally relevant, unmet needs including food safety, consumer cosmetics and other key industrial markets.

MolecuLight operates worldwide through its Headquarters, MolecuLight Inc. (Canada), and subsidiaries in various countries including MolecuLight Corp. (USA), MolecuLight GmbH (Germany), MolecuLight France, MolecuLight UK Ltd., MolecuLight Italy S.R.L., and MolecuLight Holland B.V. Each of these entities is supported by local MolecuLight Sales and Clinical Applications teams who provide clinical demonstrations and deliver MolecuLight's comprehensive training program to support customers and the ongoing adoption of the i:X device.

About Tissue AnalyticsTissue Analytics, Inc. (www.tissue-analytics.com) develops artificial intelligence-powered software solutions that serve clinicians, industry, payer, and research stakeholders in various therapy areas. The platform uses best-in-class machine learning and computer vision to optimize documentation workflows and improve the quality of electronic medical records (EMR) data. Tissue Analytics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland with a satellite office in Kansas City, Missouri.

Rob Sandler, Chief Marketing Officer, MolecuLight Inc., C. 416.274.8166, rsandler@moleculight.com; Nico O'Kuinghttons, Vice President, Business Development, Tissue Analytics, Inc., T. +1.330.221.8501, nico@tissue-analytics.com

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Elettra Lamborghini: "Ecco le nostre foto un po' porche. Siamo passati al collage". Video con il fidanzato

Video Elettra Lamborghini: "Ecco le nostre foto un po' porche"

Elettra Lamborghini in perizoma e reggiseno, selfie dal lettino dei trattamenti per il corpo

Elettra Lamborghini scatenata, selfie in perizoma e reggiseno

Elisabetta Gregoraci, ballo sexy in camera. La minigonna si apre e che scollatura: "Giuro che non bevo" Video

Elisabetta Gregoraci, ballo sexy in camera. La minigonna si apre e che scollatura: "Giuro che non bevo" Video

Mediagallery

A Venezia riaprono le librerie, due giorni a settimana

A Venezia riaprono le librerie, due giorni a settimana

Venezia, 16 apr. (askanews) - Le calli sono deserte. In attesa di riaccogliere i turisti a Venezia il lento ritorno alla normalità passa dalla riapertura delle librerie. In Veneto i negozi che vendono libri e le cartolerie sono tornati a lavorare ma a scartamento ridotto. L'ordinanza regionale prevede infatti la riapertura per due giorni a settimana oltre a una lunga serie di indicazioni ...

 
Coronavirus, Trump: in Usa picco superato, si può ripartire

Coronavirus, Trump: in Usa picco superato, si può ripartire

Roma, 16 apr. (askanews) - Gli Stati Uniti hanno superato il picco di contagi da coronavirus ha annunciato Donald Trump durante una conferenza stampa alla Casa Bianca in cui ha detto che il numero dei casi a New York, Washington DC, Denver e in molti altre città inizia a calare. "La battaglia continua - ha dichiarato - ma i dati ci suggeriscono che ovunque abbiamo superato il picco dei nuovi casi,...

 
Coronavirus, il fisico Federico Ricci Tersenghi: "Ecco cos'è e quando verrà raggiunto R0"
coronavirus

Video Sky Il fisico Federico Ricci Tersenghi: "Ecco cos'è e quando verrà raggiunto R0 per il Covid 19"

Un parametro determinante nella lotta per il contenimento del contagio da Coronavirus è il cosidetto R0, del quale parla Federico Ricce Tersenghi, professore ordinario fisica teorica e computazionale all'Università degli studi di Roma La Sapienza: "In questo momento lo scenario più probabile è che le misure restrittive dell' 11 marzo, hanno prodotto un R0 molto vicino a 1. Questo è buono nel ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Lucifer, ritorno all'inferno. Le anticipazioni in una foto, tutto sulla quinta stagione della serie su Netflix

Tv

Lucifer, ritorno all'inferno. Le anticipazioni in una foto, tutto sulla quinta stagione

Lucifer: una foto pubblicata su Instagram da Tom Ellis, il protagonista della fortunata serie di Netflix, sembra voler anticipare un dettaglio importante della quinta ...

16.04.2020

Pirata dei Caraibi, allo studio il sesto capitolo della saga. Con il ritorno di Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp

CINEMA

Pirata dei Caraibi, allo studio il sesto capitolo della saga. Con il ritorno di Johnny Depp

Stasera in tv va in onda Pirata dei Caraibi - Ai confini del mondo (clicca qui) terzo capitolo della saga che ha come protagonista il pirata Jack Sparrow, interpretato da ...

16.04.2020

Stasera in tv 16 aprile, Il mostro su Rai3: film cult con al centro una serie di equivoci: la trama

Televisione

Stasera in tv 16 aprile, Il mostro su Rai3: film cult con al centro una serie di equivoci: la trama

Questa sera giovedì 16 aprile 2020 va in onda su Rai 3, il film Il Mostro di Roberto Benigni. Un film che è un suo classico è datato 1994. Per approfondire leggi anche: Guida ...

16.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33