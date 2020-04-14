Edicola

Kennedy Lewis Investment Management Hires Dik Blewitt as a Partner, Head of Tactical Opportunities

14.04.2020 - 17:45

NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennedy Lewis Investment Management LLC ("Kennedy Lewis"), a leading opportunistic credit manager, has hired J. Richard "Dik" Blewitt as a Partner and its Head of Tactical Opportunities.

Mr. Blewitt joins Kennedy Lewis from GSO Capital Partners, a division of Blackstone, where he was a Managing Director focused on structured finance and credit investments. While at Blackstone, Mr. Blewitt was a Senior Portfolio Manager for Carador Income Fund PLC, as well as a member of the Global Structured Credit Investment Committee for the firm's Liquid Credit business. Prior to joining Blackstone in 2014, Mr. Blewitt was a Managing Director and Co-Head of the Securitized Asset Team at Blackrock, as well as the Partner in charge of Securitization and Insurance Products for the R3 Capital Hedge Fund. Prior to Blackrock acquiring R3 in 2009, Mr. Blewitt was the Head of Securitization at Lehman Brothers Global Principal Strategies. Mr. Blewitt was formerly a Managing Director and Global Head of Distribution for the Global Structured Products Group at Bank of America Securities, and previously worked at J.P. Morgan in Structured Finance. Mr. Blewitt earned a B.S. in Finance from Lehigh University, and an MBA in Finance and International Business from the Stern School of Business at New York University.

Darren Richman, Co-Founder of Kennedy Lewis, said, "Dik and I worked directly together for many years at GSO, and I am thrilled that Kennedy Lewis will benefit from his unparalleled structured finance and investing expertise, especially as we seek to take advantage of the emerging opportunity set in today's market."

David Chene, Co-Founder of Kennedy Lewis, also added, "We are proud to have Dik as the newest Kennedy Lewis Partner. Dik's many years of expertise and creativity in the structured and corporate markets will help propel Kennedy Lewis forward as we take advantage of tactical market opportunities."

About Kennedy Lewis

Kennedy Lewis is an opportunistic credit manager founded in 2017 by David K. Chene and Darren L. Richman. The Firm pursues event-driven situations in which a catalyst may unlock value. The strategy focuses primarily on the stressed and distressed segments of the corporate and structured credit markets in North America and Europe. 

Carly Causey212-782-3491carly.causey@klimllc.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1155028/Kennedy_Lewis_Logo.jpg  

