Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Revolutionary Machine Learning Company Identifies Two Possible Treatments for Intractable Breast Cancer Type

comunicati

Revolutionary Machine Learning Company Identifies Two Possible Treatments for Intractable Breast Cancer Type

14.04.2020 - 15:15

0

Pattern Computer has received positive national lab results for combination therapy drug candidates targeting basal-like breast cancer

REDMOND, Washington, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pattern Computer®, Inc. has received confirmation from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory that drug therapy combinations it identified using its proprietary machine learning pattern discovery system are effective in killing malignant breast cancer tumors. Notably, the Pattern Computer team chose to go after basal-like or "triple negative" breast cancer because it represents 15-20% of breast cancer patients, is aggressive, and has no effective drugs available. For further technical detail, go to https://www.patterncomputer.com/news/lbnl/.

"We're very excited by the two-tier bio-validation results we've just received for our combination therapy candidates, which we filtered for drugs that were already individually FDA-approved or in process. This was our first project in biotech, and we are hopeful for many future successes along the path to developing a treatment for this and other cancers and diseases," said Mark R. Anderson, CEO of Pattern Computer.

The two therapy treatments successfully completed final in vitro organoid testing at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, demonstrating "significant synergistic interaction" in killing malignant tumor cells, with statistically "low-to-no adverse effects" on healthy cells. With these results, Pattern Computer will proceed to the next phase of preclinical testing.

"We appreciate our results are still relatively early; we're therefore approaching these next steps with due care and caution," Anderson said, "but we're encouraged by the biological validation we are seeing to date of our computational models in this area. We are delighted to be working with Lawrence Berkeley National Labs on confirming these findings." 

Pattern Computer, a Seattle-area startup, uses its proprietary Pattern Discovery EngineTM to solve the most important and intractable problems in business and medicine. The company's proprietary mathematical techniques can find complex patterns in very high-order data which have eluded detection by much larger systems.

While the company is currently applying its computational platform to the challenging field of drug discovery, it is also making pattern discoveries for partners in several other sectors, including additional biomedical research, materials science, aerospace manufacturing, veterinary medicine, air traffic operations, and finance.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1143036/Pattern_Computer_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Video Michelle Hunziker si trasforma in barbiere e taglia i capelli al marito Tomaso Trussardi

Video Michelle Hunziker si trasforma in barbiere e taglia i capelli al marito

Video Alessia Marcuzzi, cosa inventa nella notte? E' costretta persino a chiedere scusa ai vicini

Video Alessia Marcuzzi, cosa inventa nella notte? E' costretta a chiedere scusa ai vicini per il rumore

Belen Rodriguez come non l'avete mai vista: dal volto super truccato a quello da guerriera

Video Belen come non l'avete mai vista: dal volto perfetto a guerriera

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, Zaia: il lockdown è finito. In Veneto è già fase due

Coronavirus, Zaia: il lockdown è finito. In Veneto è già fase due

Roma, 14 apr. (askanews) - Il lockdown non esiste più ha detto il presidente della Regione Veneto, Luca Zaia, nel consueto punto stampa sul coronavirus. "A voi risulta che esista ancora il lockdown? Non esiste più perché sono state autorizzate delle imprese e altre si sono auto-autorizzare con la deroga del silenzio assenso". "Dobbiamo guardare in faccia la realtà che dice che il lockdown non ...

 
Coronavirus, lo starnuto in 3d per creare mascherine migliori

Coronavirus, lo starnuto in 3d per creare mascherine migliori

Milano, 14 apr. (askanews) - Il coronavirus è un virus respiratorio, quindi principalmente si trasmette attraverso le goccioline del respiro (droplets) che si propagano soprattutto tossendo o starnutendo. Ma come funziona uno starnuto? Se lo è chiesto la comunità online 3DEXPERIENCE, incubatore Dassault Systèmes, dedicata al Covid 19, che ha all'attivo diversi progetti collaborativi per trovare ...

 
Nato un baby fenicottero rosa al Parco Le Cornelle di Valbrembo

Nato un baby fenicottero rosa al Parco Le Cornelle di Valbrembo

Roma, 14 apr. (askanews) - nude in telegram mandato da pino Una bella notizia in tempi di tragedia coronavirus. Al Parco Faunistico Le Cornelle di Valbrembo (Bergamo) si festeggia l'arrivo di un baby di fenicottero rosa, nato una decina di giorni fa. Non si sa ancora se è un maschio o una femmina ma è già diventato il simbolo di speranza e rinascita, non solo del Parco. Il nome? Si potrà ...

 
Coronavirus: Gdf e giornalisti al Pio Albergo Trivulzio

Coronavirus: Gdf e giornalisti al Pio Albergo Trivulzio

Milano, 14 apr. (askanews) - Dopo l'annuncio del blitz della Guardia di Finanza davati alla sede Pio Albergo Trivulzio di Milano si sono riuniti una ventina tra giornalisti e operatori, ma al momento dall'Rsa non ci sono reazioni. La perquisizione è scattata nell'ambito dell'inchiesta della Procura di Milano sulle oltre 100 morti sospette avvenute tra i pazienti della storica casa di riposo ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera tv, film musicale Bohemian Rhapsody oggi martedì 14 aprile 2020 sul genio dei Queen Freddie Mercury

Televisione

Stasera tv, film musicale Bohemian Rhapsody oggi martedì 14 aprile 2020 sul genio dei Queen Freddie Mercury

Il film musicale da vedere stasera, martedì 14 aprile 2020 in tv, è Bohemian Rhapsody. Appuntamento alle ore 21:15 su Sky Cinema Uno. Un vero e proprio successo mondiale, ...

14.04.2020

Jovanotti in bici dagli Appennini alle Ande. Dal 24 aprile su RaiPlay pedalate e musica

Il dOcumentario

Jovanotti in bici dagli Appennini alle Ande. Su RaiPlay pedalate e musica

di Riccardo Regi Chi è in contatto con lui sul profilo Facebook ha notato che Lorenzo Cherubini, per tutti Jovanotti, non ce la fa più. Pur immerso nella sua stanza tropicale ...

14.04.2020

Stasera in tv, su Rai2 a "Patriae" anche il ministro Bellanova e Oscar Farinetti oggi martedì 14 aprile 2020

Televisione

Stasera in tv, su Rai2 a "Patriae" anche il ministro Bellanova e Oscar Farinetti oggi martedì 14 aprile 2020

Patriae va in onda oggi, martedì 14 aprile 2020 in seconda serata su Rai2, condotto da Annalisa Bruchi affiancata da Alessandro Giuli ed Aldo Cazzullo. Tra gli ospiti ci sono ...

14.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33