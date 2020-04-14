Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Elementor Named 2020 King of WordPress Plugins

comunicati

Elementor Named 2020 King of WordPress Plugins

14.04.2020 - 10:45

0

Elementor wins the prestigious Torque Magazine Plugin Madness championship for the second straight year.

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elementor has won the championship round of WPEngine's 5th Annual Plugin Madness and has been crowned the 'King of WordPress Plugins'. Plugin Madness is a bracket-style competition that starts off with 64 nominated plugins (out of 55,000 WordPress plugins) split into 4 groups: eCommerce, Maintenance, Optimization, and Marketing.

Plugins are divided into brackets and supporters of each plugin vote for their favorite. The competition started at the beginning of March and ended today with Elementor announced as the 2020 champion against Custom Post Type Extended, a plugin that helps with the posting process.

Before reaching the championship round, Elementor overcame five different competitors. In Round 1, they defeated Wordfence who provide malware protection for WordPress sites. Round 2 was against All-In-One WP Migration, which allows users to import old WordPress sites to replace or support new ones. Round 3 featured Advanced Custom Fields as the competitor, this plugin gives users the ability to take control of their custom fields and edit screens. In Round 4, Elementor competed with Defender, another WordPress cybersecurity site. The semifinals brought Elementor head to head with another one of the biggest names in WordPress, WooCommerce, an online store builder. Elementor won with 82% of the votes. 

The CEO of Elementor, Yoni Luksenberg, expressed pride in their repeat victory, saying, "We believe in our product, and if the last two years are any indication, so does the WordPress community who we want to thank for their support. Though we've faced some tough competition and high-quality plugins, Elementor provides a unique all in one experience that is impossible to match." 

Elementor has also recently announced an early launch of its Experts network which empowers the members of its global community, enabling them to collaborate and grow their businesses through sharing their portfolios and services with Elementor peers in 152 countries. The network has received strong early feedback from global users who have already closed deals through connections made on the platform. 

About ElementorElementor is the leading website builder platform on WordPress. Serving over 4.5 million websites, Elementor serves a rapidly growing customer base of web professionals including web developers, designers, and marketers in 152 markets, and boasts a new website created every 10 seconds on its open-source platform. Elementor's mission is to radically simplify web building, enabling web professionals and agencies to unleash their creative and business potential. For more information visit www.elementor.com or follow us on Facebook.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1154414/Elementor_Plugin_Bracket_Challenge_Winner.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Video Michelle Hunziker si trasforma in barbiere e taglia i capelli al marito Tomaso Trussardi

Video Michelle Hunziker si trasforma in barbiere e taglia i capelli al marito

Video Alessia Marcuzzi, cosa inventa nella notte? E' costretta persino a chiedere scusa ai vicini

Video Alessia Marcuzzi, cosa inventa nella notte? E' costretta a chiedere scusa ai vicini per il rumore

Belen Rodriguez come non l'avete mai vista: dal volto super truccato a quello da guerriera

Video Belen come non l'avete mai vista: dal volto perfetto a guerriera

Mediagallery

Mes, Tremonti: "Era fondo per eurobond, sotto Monti modificato per mandare la Troika in Grecia"

Mes, Tremonti: "Era fondo per eurobond, sotto Monti modificato per mandare la Troika in Grecia"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 14 aprile 2020 Mes, Tremonti: "Era fondo per eurobond, sotto Monti modificato per mandare la Troika in Grecia" “Una fake news, il progetto italiano era un fondo per emettere eurobond […] poi Monti toglie il collegamento con gli eurobond e usa il fondo per straziare la Grecia tramite la Troika.” Ha dichiarato tramite un video messaggio l'Ex Ministro dell'economia e delle ...

 
Coronavirus, Trump: pieni poteri per riaprire Usa, "giallo" Fauci

Coronavirus, Trump: pieni poteri per riaprire Usa, "giallo" Fauci

Roma, 14 apr. (askanews) - Il presidente degli Stati Uniti, Donald Trump ha rivendicato i pieni poteri per rimuovere il lockdown applicato negli Stati Uniti per l'emergenza coronavirus, in contrasto con diversi governatori ed esperti legali. Nel corso della quotidiana conferenza stampa, Trump ha dichiarato: "Decide il presidente degli Stati Uniti". "Il governo federale ha il potere assoluto. Ha ...

 
Sala: troppi milanesi in giro? Mi dissocio, 95% fermati in regola

Sala: troppi milanesi in giro? Mi dissocio, 95% fermati in regola

Milano, 14 apr. (askanews) - "Ieri mattina sono stato in giro per la città con la polizia per vedere come venivano fatti i controlli e il pomeriggio mi sono messo in casa a guardare i dati di ieri e dei giorni precedenti: più del 95% delle persone fermate sono in regola. Questa è la realtà. Per cui io mi dissocio da questa retorica del milanese indisciplinato che si fa gli affari suoi. Non è ...

 
Elisabetta Gregoraci, ballo sexy in camera. La minigonna si apre e che scollatura: "Giuro che non bevo" Video
Social

Elisabetta Gregoraci, ballo sexy in camera. La minigonna si apre e che scollatura: "Giuro che non bevo" Video

Elisabetta Gregoraci si scatena in un ballo sexy in camera da letto. In questi giorni di isolamento per l'emergenza Coronavirus, la showgirl è in casa come tutti gli italiani e sta davanti alla tv. Per approfondire leggi anche: Elisabetta Gregoraci, ritorno in intimo sui social A un certo punto Elisabetta non si trattiene e comincia a danzare in camera. Un video che posta sulle storie di ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv, su Rai2 a "Patriae" anche il ministro Bellanova e Oscar Farinetti oggi martedì 14 aprile 2020

Televisione

Stasera in tv, su Rai2 a "Patriae" anche il ministro Bellanova e Oscar Farinetti oggi martedì 14 aprile 2020

Patriae va in onda oggi, martedì 14 aprile 2020 in seconda serata su Rai2, condotto da Annalisa Bruchi affiancata da Alessandro Giuli ed Aldo Cazzullo. Tra gli ospiti ci sono ...

14.04.2020

Elisabetta Gregoraci, ballo sexy in camera. La minigonna si apre e che scollatura: "Giuro che non bevo" Video

Social

Elisabetta Gregoraci, ballo sexy in camera. La minigonna si apre e che scollatura: "Giuro che non bevo" Video

Elisabetta Gregoraci si scatena in un ballo sexy in camera da letto. In questi giorni di isolamento per l'emergenza Coronavirus, la showgirl è in casa come tutti gli italiani ...

14.04.2020

Stasera in tv, programmi e film di oggi 14 aprile 2020: finale Pechino Express e Il ciclone. Cosa vedere

Televisione

Stasera in tv, programmi e film di oggi 14 aprile 2020: finale Pechino Express e Il ciclone. Cosa vedere

Film e programmi tv di oggi, martedì 14 marzo 2020. Terminate le feste, la programmazione sui calali televisivi resta di prima grandezza e l'offerta di stasera è da imbarazzo ...

14.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33