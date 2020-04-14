Edicola

Medit Receives ISO/IEC 27001 Certification for Information Security Management

14.04.2020 - 10:15

SEOUL, South Korea, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medit, a global provider of 3D scanning solutions for dental clinics and labs, announces its ISO/IEC 27001 certification for information security management. Businesses compliant with the standard must fulfill strict requirements related to information security risks and controls to ensure information security needs are met and maintained through an information security management system (ISMS).

Medit's 3D scanners, including the i500 intraoral scanner, are coupled with Medit Link, an online dental workflow management platform with integrated cloud storage. Medit Link allows users to create dental cases and store patient information, scan data, treatment details, and order information, including payment details.

The ISO/IEC 27001 certification guarantees that Medit's software solution adheres to high safety standards and all data uploaded in the cloud is secure, as the norm includes codes of practice for cloud services as well as the requirements of the EU GDPR. Users can thus be rest assured that the platform operates safely and reliably with regard to information protection.

"We are proud to be among the first dental scanning solution providers to achieve ISO/IEC 27001 certification. Medit takes data protection very seriously in order to guarantee our users' information assets remain secure at all times," states Jaesung Choi, CISO at Medit.

ISO/IEC 27001 is an international standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

About Medit Corp

Medit is a global provider of 3D measurement and CAD/CAM solutions for dental clinics and labs, including intraoral scanners, based on its own patented state-of-the-art technology. The company also develops platform solutions for digital dentistry, supporting collaborative workflows. Additionally, the Solutionix line provides 3D scanners and software to the industrial market. The company's goal is to provide innovative technology and the highest quality products to ensure mutual growth for all partners.

Medit is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea since its inception in 2000. The company also has representatives located in the Americas and Europe, and boasts a global network of distributors in over 70 countries.

