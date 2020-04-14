IHME Director Dr. Christopher Murray to Analyze Latest Forecasts on COVID-19 Deaths in U.S. and Europe

Chitarrista Piazza Navona suona da Campidoglio. Raggi: "Omaggio di Roma al mondo"
comunicati
SEATTLE, April 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington's School of Medicine, will host a press briefing on Saturday, April 11, at 11 am (US Eastern Time) / 4 pm (UK Time) on the latest forecasts in the U.S., the U.K. and Europe regarding deaths and hospital usage related to COVID-19. Those new forecasts are available at: http://www.healthdata.org/covid/updates
Contact:
Media@healthdata.org
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1141750/IHME_Logo.jpg
Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X
Powered by Miles 33
Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria