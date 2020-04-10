Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Shanghai Electric's First Combined Cycle Power Plant (CCPP) Goes Online in Bangladesh

comunicati

Shanghai Electric's First Combined Cycle Power Plant (CCPP) Goes Online in Bangladesh

10.04.2020 - 19:45

0

The project featuring patented air-cooled generator will increase the national electricity output by 640 million kWh annually

SYLHET, Bangladesh, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric Group, the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of power generation and industrial equipment, announced today that its first combined cycle power plant (CCPP) in Bangladesh has entered into commercial operation. Converted from a 150MW simple cycle gas turbine power plant, the 225MW combined cycle power plant in Sylhet is projected to continuously meet electricity demands in the eastern region of Bangladesh.

Upgraded Technology

The plant's upgraded CCPP technology allows for reduced emissions while ensuring higher thermal efficiency. Featuring a 100MW GVPI air-cooled generator, the plant is designed to operate for its entire life without the need for rewedding or retightening its laminated core: This is a significant achievement, given the plant's capacity has been increased by 90MW with less maintenance requirements. In the eight years prior to the upgrade, the plant has provided 8.19 billion kWh electricity to the national grid, and this figure is estimated to increase by 640 million kWh an annual basis.

By leveraging its patented GVPI (Global Vacuum Pressure Impregnation) technology on the 100 MW air-cooled generator, Shanghai Electric has substantially improved on the efficiency of the original plant's simple, open-cycle application from 33% to 55%. This notable increase in efficiency demonstrates the depth of Shanghai Electric's product portfolio and the strength of its research and development (R&D) program.

Partnership with The Power Development Board (PDB)

The upgrade project was undertaken through a partnership between the region's Power Development Board (PDB) and Shanghai Electric. It was the Company's fourth EPC project in Bangladesh, initiated under the "One Belt One Road" Initiative. In 2010, following Barapukuria thermal power plant, the initial simple cycle power plant of Sylhet was the second EPC project designed and constructed by Shanghai Electric in the country.

The Middle and Affluent (MAC) population in Bangladesh is set to increase to 34 million in 33 cities by 2025, according to estimates by Boston Consulting Group. Influenced by rapid economic growth along with a growing MAC population, demand for electricity has been growing at a fast pace, predicted to reach 80,000MW by 2040. The new excess generation capacity is expected to facilitate economic development and industry.

The project will also play an essential role in the social development of the region. Shanghai Electric is committed to investing in the region and hiring personnel from the local community. Half of the project team were hired locally, employing almost 500 local workers and is set to increase during its peak construction period.

"Retrofitting the gas turbine generator technology to convert from simple, open-cycle systems to combined-cycle operation requires skill and dedicated service, and we have built solid experience through overall 5 projects in Bangladesh so far since 2002," said Wang Yi, the chief engineer of Sylhet project. "We are always looking ahead to anticipate client's needs and improve the availability, reliability and efficiency through customized solution designed for different regional markets."

About Shanghai Electric

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (SEHK: 2727, SSE: 601727) is principally engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of power equipment and industrial equipment. It focuses on new energy business, including the manufacture and sale of wind turbine and components as well as nuclear power equipment; clean energy business, including the manufacture and sale of thermal power equipment, power transmission and distribution equipment; industrial equipment, including the production and sale of elevators and electric motors; and modern service industry, including the contracting of construction of power generation plants, power transmission and distribution projects as well as other businesses.

Related Linkswww.shanghai-electric.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1153915/Shanghai_Electric.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1137532/Shanghai_Electric_Logo.jpg  

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Elettra Lamborghini, fidanzato distratto dalla Playstation: lei abbassa la maglia e scopre il seno Video

Elettra Lamborghini, fidanzato distratto dalla Playstation: lei abbassa la maglia e scopre il seno Video

Alessia Marcuzzi propone l'esercizio della Befana per l'interno coscia ma fa piangere il cane Brownie

Video Alessia Marcuzzi e l'esercizio della Befana: il cane Brownie piange

Video Paola Di Benedetto Madre Natura, la vincitrice del Grande Fratello Vip 4

Video Paola Di Benedetto Madre Natura, la vincitrice del Grande Fratello Vip 4

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, il premier Conte annuncia le attività produttive che riaprono dal 14 aprile Video
Emergenza

Coronavirus, il premier Conte annuncia le attività produttive che riaprono dal 14 aprile Video

Le misure restrittive per l'emergenza Coronavirus andranno avanti fino al 3 maggio. Ci sono comunque anche riaperture annunciate dal premier Giuseppe Conte. "Martedì 14 aprile riapriamo cartolibrerie, negozi per neonati e bambini. Abbiamo ricevuto tante richieste, apriamo con ponderazione queste attività. Apriamo anche qualche altra attività produttiva: la silvicoltura, il taglio dei boschi, e ...

 
Coronavirus, Conte: dal 14 aprile riaprono librerie e cartolerie

Coronavirus, Conte: dal 14 aprile riaprono librerie e cartolerie

Roma, 10 apr. (askanews) - Martedì 14 aprile riapriamo cartolibrerie, negozi per neonati e bambini. Abbiamo ricevuto tante richieste, apriamo con ponderazione queste attività. Apriamo anche qualche altra attività produttiva: la silvicoltura, il taglio dei boschi, e anche attività varie forestali. Il lavoro per la fase 2 è già partito. Non dobbiamo aspettare che il virus scompaia del tutto dal ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Taylor Mega, balletto di fuoco. Abito attillato e super sexy, scopa in mano e Tik Tok da urlo

Social

Taylor Mega, balletto di fuoco. Abito attillato e super sexy, scopa in mano e Tik Tok da urlo

Abito cortissimo e particolarmente attillato. Rosso fuoco. Scarpe con il tacco. Scopa in mano e gambe e seno in bella evidenza. Taylor Mega ormai si lancia sempre più sul ...

10.04.2020

Samanta Togni con il suo smartphone spia il marito. Mario Russo, che fatica la quarantena

Social

Samanta Togni con lo smartphone "spia" suo marito Mario Russo Video

Ancora intensa attività fisica in casa di Samanta Togni (regina della trasmissione Rai Ballando con le stelle condotta da Milly Carlucci) e del suo neo marito Mario Russo. ...

10.04.2020

Diletta Leotta, i capelli sono mossi ma i fan si concentrano soprattutto sul solito aspetto super sexy

Social

Diletta Leotta, capelli mossi ma i fan guardano la scollatura Video

Il video è sui capelli, più ricci e mossi rispetto al solito, ma quello che notano fan e follower è soprattutto la generosa scollatura. Lei è Diletta Leotta che sul suo ...

10.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33