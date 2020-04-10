Edicola

Huami Partnered with Nanshan Zhong's Team to Combat COVID-19 Coronavirus on a Joint Lab

10.04.2020 - 12:45

To help Pulmonary Rehabilitation Follow-up Care and to develop epidemics prediction and alert system

 

SHENZHEN, China, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huami (NYSE: HMI), announced a collaboration with China National Clinical Research Center of Respiratory Disease (NCRCRD) and Guangdong Nanshan Medical Innovation Institute, led by Dr. Nanshan Zhong, to establish a smart wearable joint laboratory. Based on Huami smart wearable technology and powerful computing algorithms, the lab aims to help COVID-19 recovered patients' follow-up care and management through the NCRCRD big data platform. Moreover, the lab would jointly contribute to an epidemic prediction and alert system.

"As the collaboration among medical institutions, R&D institutions and enterprises, we are excited to leverage our expertise in smart wearable technology to promote applied research and transformation achievements of respiratory health," said Wang Huang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Huami Technology. Driven by the mission of Connect Health with Technology, Huami is committed to establishing a global health ecosystem including device, data and service, while being the most trusted partner of its users.

Dr. Nanshan Zhong, aged 83, an international famed respiratory disease specialist and academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering, was a pioneer in the SARS control in 2013 and is now the leader of the senior experts of COVID-19 prevention with China's National Health Commission. Dr. Nanshan Zhong has been fighting at the frontline of the coronavirus outbreak since reporting the person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 in January.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, Huami has continued the efforts of "Connect Health with Technology". The company has donated medical supplies and devices worth 11.5million RMB since the COVID-19 epidemic outbreak. Huami has also developed a smartwatch for medical staff in Wuhan, with a feature to ease psychological distress. 

