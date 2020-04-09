Zoomlion Donates Third Batch of Medical Supplies to Over 40 Countries Fighting COVID-19

Edicola

comunicati

09.04.2020 - 14:15

0

CHANGSHA, China, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. (01157.HK), a leading Chinese maker of engineering and agricultural equipment, donated a third batch of medical supplies; totalling nearly 700,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE), to 43 countries and regions to combat COVID-19. The donation will be distributed to five continents including Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, and Oceania upon arrival following dispatch from China by the end of March.

This is an emergency response from Zoomlion's following appeals made by Zoomlion's overseas customers, partners and dealers in 43 countries and regions including Malaysia, Philippines, Cambodia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Australia and the USA to source vitally needed PPE supplies amid the escalating global coronavirus crisis.

"The donated medical supplies consist of disposable face masks, N95 medical masks and thermometers," said Li Bin, director of the international business management department of Zoomlion. "We collected demand information through our international branches, subsidiaries and dealers, so that we can best allocate our resources. Once delivered, we, with our partners, will assist with distribution to local people in need."

A Return of Kindness

When China declared the highest level of emergency in response to COVID-19, Zoomlion's overseas employees participated in the procurement of medical supplies for donation to frontline healthcare workers in China.

"We will never forget a Singaporean client who leveraged his global network to procure masks during our darkest hour," said Li Bin. "Now many countries globally are experiencing an emerging, rapidly evolving situation; we believe our donation is not only to return the kindness but fulfill our role as a responsible international company," added Li.

Zoomlion previously donated two batches of medical supplies to Lombardy, Italy and Zoomlion's overseas subsidiaries, including Zoomlion CIFA, Italy and m-tec, and Wilbert, Germany.

"We believe with concerted effort, we will be able to overcome these difficulties," encouraged Li.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (01157.HK) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery, and financial services. The company now sells more than 600 cutting-edge products from 55 product lines covering ten significant categories.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1153369/Zoomlion.jpg  

