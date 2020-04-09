Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Ezkoms Evolves Conversational Technology for Crisis Communication

comunicati

Ezkoms Evolves Conversational Technology for Crisis Communication

09.04.2020 - 12:45

0

Ezkoms has adapted its conversational offering to provide the ultimate solution for crisis communication to keep the citizens of Aalter safe and informed during the COVID-19 pandemic

LONDON, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezkoms, a Zoovu company, today announced that it has evolved its conversational capabilities to respond to the immediate need to help the public sector efficiently communicate with citizens during unprecedented times of crisis.

Ezkoms has worked with the municipality of Aalter for more than two years, helping them communicate with citizens regarding vital services. The municipality of Aalter recently approached Ezkoms for additional support in keeping citizens safe and informed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During times of crises, information is rapidly changing. The traditional communication channels employed by governments are fundamentally unable to provide citizens with up to date and accurate information 24/7. Communication departments are not staffed or equipped to handle this type of situation, creating a need to automate communication across channels such as websites, applications and social media channels. The Ezkoms platform has enabled the municipality of Aalter to keep its' citizens informed 24/7 with additional data sources of approved information to protect lives and ease anxiety, while simultaneously alleviating pressure from help desks and human-led teams.

The latest research shows that 50% of citizens will abandon a search within a number of minutes if they are unable to find answers. The public sector must acknowledge this reality in their communication strategies. The Coronavirus crisis has acted as a wake-up call for the public sector to invest in solutions which provide citizens with access to information and remove complexity, stress and worry. It is especially vital that governments fulfil their civic duty and find a way to deal with the elevated need for information during a crisis.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, local governments have struggled to effectively assist and support their citizens," said Maarten Verschuere, CEO, Ezkoms. "Many have cited a 100% increase in inquiries, putting an enormous strain on civil workers to offer the most up-to-date assistance and advice. At Ezkoms, we have responded by quickly adapting our technology for crisis communication. Our solution delivers always-on, real-time guidance, chatbot or click-based interactions, at a fraction of the operational cost and effort required to train and enable a customer service agent to respond."

Ezkoms has been developed by Zoovu, the global leaders in conversational technology, and leverages proprietary language modelling enabling Ezkoms' crisis assistants to understand intent and offer immediate assistance, in a way that was previously impossible. Rob Mullen, CEO, Zoovu said, "I am incredibly proud of what the Ezkoms team have achieved throughout our two year partnership with the municipality of Aalter, but am truly humbled by how quickly the team has responded in an unprecedented pandemic to keep citizens informed - and ultimately save lives."

The Ezkoms solution has been designed to act as an invaluable resource for governments and public agencies to earn the trust of their citizens through efficient communication both immediately and in the future.

To find out more about Ezkoms, visit www.ezkoms.com  

About EZkoms

Ezkoms, a Zoovu company, works with local governments to help provide conversational solutions developed to significantly reduce pressure on help desks while citizens rely on an always-available source of truth that eases their anxiety. We will support you through these challenging times with best practices and guidance to ensure your assistants are constantly up to date to keep your citizens informed.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1143249/EZkoms_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Elettra Lamborghini, fidanzato distratto dalla Playstation: lei abbassa la maglia e scopre il seno Video

Elettra Lamborghini, fidanzato distratto dalla Playstation: lei abbassa la maglia e scopre il seno Video

Incendio nella casa di Mario Draghi a Città della Pieve: intervengono i vigili del fuoco

Incendio nella casa di Mario Draghi: intervento dei vigili del fuoco

Massa Carrara, crollo del ponte: le immagini impressionanti dall'elicottero dei vigili del fuoco Video

Massa Carrara, crollo del ponte: le immagini impressionanti dall'elicottero dei vigili del fuoco Video

Mediagallery

Spazio, la Soyuz Ms-16 con 3 uomini a bordo lanciata verso l'Iss

Spazio, la Soyuz Ms-16 con 3 uomini a bordo lanciata verso l'Iss

Baikonur, 9 apr. (askanews) - La pandemia di Covid-19 non ferma la conquista dello Spazio. Con un lancio perfetto dal cosmodromo russo di Baikonur, in Kazakhstan è partita la navetta Soyuz MS-16 diretta alla Stazione spaziale internazionale. A bordo l'equipaggio della Expedition 63 composto dall'astronauta americano della Nasa Chris Cassidy e i cosmonauti russi della Roscosmos, Anatoly Ivanishin ...

 
Usa 2020, Sanders: decisione dolorosa, ma vittoria impossibile

Usa 2020, Sanders: decisione dolorosa, ma vittoria impossibile

New York, 8 apr. (askanews) - Il senatore statunitense Bernie Sanders ha annunciato la sospensione della sua campagna elettorale presidenziale ai suoi elettori: "Avrei voluto darvi una notizia migliore ma penso che voi sappiate la verità. Se avessi creduto di avere un percorso fattibile verso la nomination, avrei portato avanti la campagna elettorale. Vedo la crisi che stringe la nazione, ...

 
Coronavirus, a Bergamo un contingente di medici norvegesi

Coronavirus, a Bergamo un contingente di medici norvegesi

Bergamo, 9 apr. (askanews) - Un contingente sanitario norvegese, composto da medici e infermieri destinati ad operare prevalentemente all'ospedale di Seriate (Bg) per l'emergenza Covid-19, è arrivato nel pomeriggio dell'8 aprile 2020 all'aeroporto di Bergamo-Orio al Serio con un volo della compagnia aerea SAS partito da Oslo. Ad accogliere il team, una delegazione della Regione Lombardia, con il ...

 
Cura Italia, il Governo pone la questione di fiducia in Senato

Cura Italia, il Governo pone la questione di fiducia in Senato

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 09 aprile 2020 Cura Italia, il Governo mette la fiducia in Senato Il Senato riunito per il voto sul decreto Cura Italia con le risorse per sostenere gli italiani nel corso dell'emergenza Coronavirus. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv, i film del 9 aprile: Captain America, Pirati dei Caraibi e Jack Nicholson, Leonardo Di Caprio

Televisione

Stasera in tv, i film del 9 aprile: Captain America, Pirati dei Caraibi e Jack Nicholson e Leonardo Di Caprio

Serata televisiva ricca di film giovedì 9 aprile. Numerose le pellicole in programmazione. Su Rai 2 a partire dalle 21.20 è annunciata la programmazione di Captain America - ...

09.04.2020

Stasera in tv, Piazzapulita sul Coronavirus: "Fate presto". Corrado Formigli su La7. Le anticipazioni

Televisione

Stasera in tv, Piazzapulita sul Coronavirus: "Fate presto". Corrado Formigli su La7. Le anticipazioni

"Conte dice che stiamo tutti sulla stessa barca, ma non stiamo tutti sulla stessa barca". Si intitola Fate Presto la nuova puntata di Piazzapulita in onda questa sera, 9 ...

09.04.2020

Grande Fratello Vip 4, il gesto di Paola Di Benedetto: "Tutto il montepremi in beneficenza"

Reality

Grande Fratello Vip 4, il gesto di Paola Di Benedetto: "Tutto il montepremi in beneficenza"

Grande Fratello Vip 4, Paola Di Benedetto dona tutto in beneficenza. La trionfatrice del reality di Canale 5, lo dice subito dopo la vittoria con un gesto di sensibilità. ...

09.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33