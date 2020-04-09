Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Moldova Turns Its Wines Into Gold, Becoming the Most Awarded Eastern European Country at Mundus Vini international Wine Competition

comunicati

Moldova Turns Its Wines Into Gold, Becoming the Most Awarded Eastern European Country at Mundus Vini international Wine Competition

09.04.2020 - 10:15

0

CHISINAU, Moldova, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine of Moldova doubled its medal count from 2019 at the prestigious Mundus Vini Spring Tasting 2020 in Munich, Germany, taking home 72 awards, including 35 golds and two grand golds.

 

 

Not only was the Republic of Moldova the undisputable leader among Eastern Europe's wine-producing countries, but it ranked seventh over-all in a competition that included 7,500 wines from 45 countries.

Moldovan wines also drew raves from competition directors, with Christian Wolf of Mundus Vini noting that judges were "impressed again with the wines from Eastern Europe, especially the front-runner Moldova. "

With a winemaking tradition dating to 5000 BC, Moldova have long had a reputation for quality vintages. But its wines have been earning even more accolades recently, thanks to a campaign to embrace Western standards.

The National Office for Vine and Wine, which manages the wine sector, has led the reform, with the support of international development partners. Now, two-thirds of Moldovan wineries are able to produce vintages that meet a European authenticity standard known as Protected Geographical Indication (PGI), which means their origin in a particular region and quality can be guaranteed.

With more Moldovan wines meeting the PGI standard, the country's vintages earned over 800 medals in global competitions in 2019 alone – 300 of them gold. This helped spark a 9 percent surge in Moldovan wine exports in 2019. The industry sent 157 million liters to more than 70 countries.   

A key reason for Moldovan wines' uniqueness is that 10 percent of the country's vineyards produce varieties that originated in Moldova. They include Feteasca Neagra, Feteasca Alba, Feteasca Regala, Rara Neagra, Viorica, plus blends of these varieties and international grapes. Of the 20 varieties that Moldova entered in the Mundus Vini competition, Feteasca Neagra wines were the biggest hit with judges, winning 16 medals.

Moldova used PGI authenticity designations to establish its first three wine routes – pathways that connoisseurs and tourists can take to visit wineries that produce various vintages. 

The routes include the renowned wine cellars Cricova and Milestii Mici, which the Guinness Book of Records lists as the underground storage area with the world's largest number of wine bottles. In addition to Cricova and Milestii Mici, the famed travel portal Lonely Planet is featuring a number of other one-of-a-kind wine tourism sites in Moldova.

http://wineofmoldova.com/en/

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rj93W_O1t9QPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1143142/Mundus_Vini_Cristian_Wolf.jpg

 

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Elettra Lamborghini, fidanzato distratto dalla Playstation: lei abbassa la maglia e scopre il seno Video

Elettra Lamborghini, fidanzato distratto dalla Playstation: lei abbassa la maglia e scopre il seno Video

Incendio nella casa di Mario Draghi a Città della Pieve: intervengono i vigili del fuoco

Incendio nella casa di Mario Draghi: intervento dei vigili del fuoco

Massa Carrara, crollo del ponte: le immagini impressionanti dall'elicottero dei vigili del fuoco Video

Massa Carrara, crollo del ponte: le immagini impressionanti dall'elicottero dei vigili del fuoco Video

Mediagallery

Casellati presiede l'aula al Senato indossando la mascherina

Casellati presiede l'aula al Senato indossando la mascherina

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 09 aprile 2020 Casellati presiede l'aula al Senato indossando la mascherina La seduta in aula a Palazzo Madama. Previsto il voto sul decreto Cura Italia sul quale il Governo porrà la fiducia. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Trump: "Usciremo al piu' presto da questo incubo"

Trump: "Usciremo al piu' presto da questo incubo"

(Agenzia Vista) Washington, 09 aprile 2020 SOTTOTITOLI Trump usciremo al piu' presto da questo incubo Le parole del Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump nel press-briefing quotidiano per fare il punto sull'emergenza Coronavirus. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Truffa da 15 milioni di euro per 24 milioni di mascherine, il primo arresto per Covid

Truffa da 15 milioni di euro per 24 milioni di mascherine, il primo arresto per Covid

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 09 aprile 2020 Truffa da 15 milioni di euro per 24 milioni di mascherine, il primo arresto per Covid La Guardia di finanza di Roma ha arrestato imprenditore per turbativa d’asta in gara milionaria bandita da Consip per l’approvvigionamento di mascherine / fonte Guardia di finanza Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Grande Fratello Vip 4, il gesto di Paola Di Benedetto: "Tutto il montepremi in beneficenza"

Reality

Grande Fratello Vip 4, il gesto di Paola Di Benedetto: "Tutto il montepremi in beneficenza"

Grande Fratello Vip 4, Paola Di Benedetto dona tutto in beneficenza. La trionfatrice del reality di Canale 5, lo dice subito dopo la vittoria con un gesto di sensibilità. ...

09.04.2020

Grande Fratello Vip 4, Paola Di Benedetto trionfa. Il tenero post del fidanzato cantante Federico Rossi

Televisione

Grande Fratello Vip 4, Paola Di Benedetto trionfa. Il tenero post del fidanzato cantante Federico Rossi

Paola Di Benedetto ha trionfato al Grande Fratello Vip 4. Federico Rossi, il fidanzato cantante, l'ha sempre seguita nel reality e ha parlato di lei pubblicamente facendole ...

09.04.2020

Video Paola Di Benedetto Madre Natura, la vincitrice del Grande Fratello Vip 4

Televisione

Video Paola Di Benedetto Madre Natura, la vincitrice del Grande Fratello Vip 4

"Il mio corpo è naturale al 100%. Il seno l'ho "ereditato", lo vedete così enfatizzato grazie ad un "aiuto" del costume". Paola Di Benedetto, vincitrice del Grande Fratello ...

09.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33