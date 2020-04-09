Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Gerresheimer Business Model Robust

comunicati

Gerresheimer Business Model Robust

09.04.2020 - 09:45

0

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --  Gerresheimer AG's stable business model has stood its ground in the current challenging global environment. "We are a key supplier to the pharma and healthcare industry. In the current situation, our pharmaceutical primary packaging and drug delivery devices are more important than ever. We play a crucial role in supplying the population with medical drugs. This makes us part of the critical infrastructure in each country we serve. Delivering on this responsibility, we do everything in our power, together with our customers and our dedicated workforce, to safeguard our production and hence keep patients supplied worldwide. We confirm our growth forecast for 2020 and continue to work on implementing our growth strategy for the years ahead," said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG.

After 2019, 2020 is another year of major capital expenditure at Gerresheimer. This centers on growth projects, building up capacity, process optimization and digitalization. Inhaler production is being expanded at the plant in the Czech Republic. In North Macedonia, Gerresheimer is building a new plant to produce medical plastic systems and syringes. Capacity for primary pharmaceutical plastic packaging is being expanded in China, India and Brazil. The Company is investing in the digitalization of its production and quality processes as well as in smart, connected products.

Gerresheimer generated revenues of EUR 304m in the first quarter 2020, compared to EUR 309m in the prior-year quarter. The core business grew slightly, while there were negative effects from the changeover in the business model at acquired Sensile Medical. Business with pharma bottles, injection vials, ampoules and cartridges performed well worldwide, especially in North America. Good revenue growth was generated in the first quarter 2020 with prefillable syringes. The first quarter 2020 brought an increase in business with engineering and tooling for new medical plastic products. Revenues from prescription drug plastic packaging for American pharmacies were temporarily down in the first quarter 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA stood at EUR 51m in the first quarter of 2020, compared to EUR 54m in the prior-year quarter. Excluding negative effects from the changeover in the business model at Sensile Medical, adjusted EBITDA in our core business was consequently on a par with the prior-year period. Adjusted net income came to EUR 14m in the first quarter of 2020. First-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share after non-controlling interests amounted to EUR 0.43.

Net financial debt stood at EUR 1,053m at the end of February 2020. Adjusted EBITDA leverage was 3.4x. Gerresheimer successfully secured the refinancing of the EUR 190m promissory loan ahead of its November 2020 maturity date by way of an agreed bridging loan commitment with a two-year term. A new promissory loan issue to replace the loan commitment is planned as soon as a favorable time window presents itself.

Guidance for 2020

Gerresheimer's forecast for the financial year 2020 is unchanged:

Indications for subsequent years

The quarterly statement for the first quarter 2020 is available here:https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/investor-relations/reports 

Media Contact:

Gerresheimer AG Klaus-Bungert-Strasse 4 40468 Düsseldorf GermanyJens Kürten Group Senior Director Communication & Marketing Telephone +49-211-6181-250 Telefax +49-211-6181-241 jens.kuerten@gerresheimer.com

www.gerresheimer.com 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Elettra Lamborghini, fidanzato distratto dalla Playstation: lei abbassa la maglia e scopre il seno Video

Elettra Lamborghini, fidanzato distratto dalla Playstation: lei abbassa la maglia e scopre il seno Video

Incendio nella casa di Mario Draghi a Città della Pieve: intervengono i vigili del fuoco

Incendio nella casa di Mario Draghi: intervento dei vigili del fuoco

Massa Carrara, crollo del ponte: le immagini impressionanti dall'elicottero dei vigili del fuoco Video

Massa Carrara, crollo del ponte: le immagini impressionanti dall'elicottero dei vigili del fuoco Video

Mediagallery

Casellati presiede l'aula al Senato indossando la mascherina

Casellati presiede l'aula al Senato indossando la mascherina

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 09 aprile 2020 Casellati presiede l'aula al Senato indossando la mascherina La seduta in aula a Palazzo Madama. Previsto il voto sul decreto Cura Italia sul quale il Governo porrà la fiducia. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Trump: "Usciremo al piu' presto da questo incubo"

Trump: "Usciremo al piu' presto da questo incubo"

(Agenzia Vista) Washington, 09 aprile 2020 SOTTOTITOLI Trump usciremo al piu' presto da questo incubo Le parole del Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump nel press-briefing quotidiano per fare il punto sull'emergenza Coronavirus. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Truffa da 15 milioni di euro per 24 milioni di mascherine, il primo arresto per Covid

Truffa da 15 milioni di euro per 24 milioni di mascherine, il primo arresto per Covid

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 09 aprile 2020 Truffa da 15 milioni di euro per 24 milioni di mascherine, il primo arresto per Covid La Guardia di finanza di Roma ha arrestato imprenditore per turbativa d’asta in gara milionaria bandita da Consip per l’approvvigionamento di mascherine / fonte Guardia di finanza Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Grande Fratello Vip 4, il gesto di Paola Di Benedetto: "Tutto il montepremi in beneficenza"

Reality

Grande Fratello Vip 4, il gesto di Paola Di Benedetto: "Tutto il montepremi in beneficenza"

Grande Fratello Vip 4, Paola Di Benedetto dona tutto in beneficenza. La trionfatrice del reality di Canale 5, lo dice subito dopo la vittoria con un gesto di sensibilità. ...

09.04.2020

Grande Fratello Vip 4, Paola Di Benedetto trionfa. Il tenero post del fidanzato cantante Federico Rossi

Televisione

Grande Fratello Vip 4, Paola Di Benedetto trionfa. Il tenero post del fidanzato cantante Federico Rossi

Paola Di Benedetto ha trionfato al Grande Fratello Vip 4. Federico Rossi, il fidanzato cantante, l'ha sempre seguita nel reality e ha parlato di lei pubblicamente facendole ...

09.04.2020

Video Paola Di Benedetto Madre Natura, la vincitrice del Grande Fratello Vip 4

Televisione

Video Paola Di Benedetto Madre Natura, la vincitrice del Grande Fratello Vip 4

"Il mio corpo è naturale al 100%. Il seno l'ho "ereditato", lo vedete così enfatizzato grazie ad un "aiuto" del costume". Paola Di Benedetto, vincitrice del Grande Fratello ...

09.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33