Saudi Arabia to support fight against COVID-19 in Yemen and Palestine

comunicati

09.04.2020 - 08:45

0

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the tenth virtual meeting of an ad hoc committee on combating COVID-19 in affected countries, headed by the Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, six new contracts were today signed with specialized companies to provide medical support to Yemen and Palestine to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The contracts will allow for the urgent provision of medical supplies and preventative equipment to combat the spread of the virus in at-risk communities in both countries.

"KSrelief is acting in compliance with the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, to stand by countries affected by this pandemic," Dr Al Rabeeah said, in a statement following the signing.

Participants in the emergency meeting also discussed ways to provide necessary medical support to many other countries affected by the outbreak of the pandemic. This support will be provided in full coordination with United Nations agencies and other organizations for the good of all humanity.

The Kingdom's support for the fight against COVID-19 is the latest in a series of gestures embodying the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's commitment to providing impartial, comprehensive humanitarian assistance to all in need globally.

Saudi Arabia had previously pledged USD 10 million to the World Health Organization in response to its urgent appeal for help in serving countries with fragile health systems. The Kingdom has also funded a series of other programs to provide medical equipment and other aid to areas in need of rapid intervention to fight the early spread of COVID-19.

KSrelief's ad hoc committee is currently studying additional ways in which the Kingdom can help to address the provision of much-needed global medical support where it is most urgently needed.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1143214/KSrelief_Dr_Abdullah_Al_Rabeeah.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1143216/KSrelief_Ad_Hoc_COVID_19_Committee.jpg

Casellati presiede l'aula al Senato indossando la mascherina

Casellati presiede l'aula al Senato indossando la mascherina

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 09 aprile 2020 Casellati presiede l'aula al Senato indossando la mascherina La seduta in aula a Palazzo Madama. Previsto il voto sul decreto Cura Italia sul quale il Governo porrà la fiducia. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Trump: "Usciremo al piu' presto da questo incubo"

Trump: "Usciremo al piu' presto da questo incubo"

(Agenzia Vista) Washington, 09 aprile 2020 SOTTOTITOLI Trump usciremo al piu' presto da questo incubo Le parole del Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump nel press-briefing quotidiano per fare il punto sull'emergenza Coronavirus. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Truffa da 15 milioni di euro per 24 milioni di mascherine, il primo arresto per Covid

Truffa da 15 milioni di euro per 24 milioni di mascherine, il primo arresto per Covid

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 09 aprile 2020 Truffa da 15 milioni di euro per 24 milioni di mascherine, il primo arresto per Covid La Guardia di finanza di Roma ha arrestato imprenditore per turbativa d’asta in gara milionaria bandita da Consip per l’approvvigionamento di mascherine / fonte Guardia di finanza Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

Grande Fratello Vip 4, il gesto di Paola Di Benedetto: "Tutto il montepremi in beneficenza"

Grande Fratello Vip 4, il gesto di Paola Di Benedetto: "Tutto il montepremi in beneficenza"

Grande Fratello Vip 4, Paola Di Benedetto dona tutto in beneficenza. La trionfatrice del reality di Canale 5, lo dice subito dopo la vittoria con un gesto di sensibilità. ...

09.04.2020

Grande Fratello Vip 4, Paola Di Benedetto trionfa. Il tenero post del fidanzato cantante Federico Rossi

Grande Fratello Vip 4, Paola Di Benedetto trionfa. Il tenero post del fidanzato cantante Federico Rossi

Paola Di Benedetto ha trionfato al Grande Fratello Vip 4. Federico Rossi, il fidanzato cantante, l'ha sempre seguita nel reality e ha parlato di lei pubblicamente facendole ...

09.04.2020

Video Paola Di Benedetto Madre Natura, la vincitrice del Grande Fratello Vip 4

Video Paola Di Benedetto Madre Natura, la vincitrice del Grande Fratello Vip 4

"Il mio corpo è naturale al 100%. Il seno l'ho "ereditato", lo vedete così enfatizzato grazie ad un "aiuto" del costume". Paola Di Benedetto, vincitrice del Grande Fratello ...

09.04.2020

