Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Zentiva Extends Commercial Footprint By Completing Acquisition of CEE Business From Alvogen

comunicati

Zentiva Extends Commercial Footprint By Completing Acquisition of CEE Business From Alvogen

07.04.2020 - 08:45

0

PRAGUE, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentiva Group a.s. confirms the closing of its previously declared acquisition of Alvogen's Central and Eastern European (CEE) business. The deal adds to Zentiva's continuing organic growth, reinforcing Zentiva's commercial footprint in Poland, Romania and Bulgaria, and expanding its presence into additional new markets including Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Croatia and West Balkans. As a result, Zentiva can now deliver an expanded product portfolio to millions more people across Europe and beyond.

 

 

"With this acquisition, we bring together two of the leading branded generic and OTC businesses in the CEE region," said Nick Haggar, Chief Executive Officer of Zentiva. "Our strengths and product portfolios complement each other perfectly, in line with Zentiva's growth strategy. With our continued expansion into new markets and our winning team, we can deliver more high-quality and affordable medicines that people need every day."

Alongside the recently announced acquisition of the manufacturing site in Ankleshwar, expected to be finalized in the coming weeks, this acquisition also expands Zentiva's production capacity with the Labormed Alvogen site in Bucharest, Romania.

This latest development builds on recent commercial acquisitions of Creo in the UK and Solacium in Romania and multi-million Euro investments in Zentiva's existing production facilities in Prague and Bucharest.

"Alvogen CEE markets over 200 branded generic and OTC products across multiple therapeutic areas, consisting of highly-recognized brands like Lactacyd®, Persen®, EuBiotic® and many more with leading market positions in 14 key countries across CEE," said Hacho Hatchikian, newly appointed Head of Commercial CEE Region, Zentiva. "To join Zentiva is a great opportunity to become part of one of the leading companies in Europe, expand our footprint, and advance operational excellence, all dedicated to meeting the healthcare needs of millions of people."

About Zentiva

Zentiva is a producer of high-quality affordable medicines serving patients in Europe and beyond. With a dedicated team of more than 4,000 people and a network of production sites - including flagship sites in Prague and Bucharest - Zentiva strives to be the champion of branded and generic medicines and OTC products in Europe to better support people's daily healthcare needs.

At Zentiva it is our aspiration that healthcare should be a right and not a privilege. More than ever, people need better access to high quality affordable medicines and healthcare. We work in partnership with physicians, pharmacists, wholesalers, regulators and governments to provide the everyday solutions that we all depend on.

Learn more about Zentiva on www.zentiva.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788903/Zentiva_Logo.jpg  

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Alessia Marcuzzi gioca col cane. Da dove arriva lo strano rumore? Ci pensa il barboncino Brownie a scoprirlo

Video Alessia Marcuzzi gioca col cane. Da dove arriva lo strano rumore?

Video Elettra Lamborghini, piccolo paziente e due infermiere ballano all'ospedale Musica (e il resto scompare)

Video Elettra Lamborghini, piccolo paziente e infermiere ballano in corsia

Ballando a casa, Samuel Peron e Tania Bambaci rispondono a Samanta Togni con la canzone di Elettra Lamborghini

Ballando a casa, Samuel Peron e Tania Bambaci rispondono a Samanta Togni con la canzone di Elettra Lamborghini

Mediagallery

Conte: “Quando si difende il Paese non si fanno calcoli. La storia è con noi”

Conte: “Quando si difende il Paese non si fanno calcoli. La storia è con noi”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 06 aprile 2020 Conte: “Quando si difende il Paese non si fanno calcoli. La storia è con noi” “Quando si difende il Paese non si fanno calcoli. La storia è con noi” queste le parole del Presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte durante la conferenza da Palazzo Chigi Facebook Conte Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Conte: “No al Mes, si agli Eurobond. Sono la giusta soluzione”

Conte: “No al Mes, si agli Eurobond. Sono la giusta soluzione”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 06 aprile 2020 Conte: “No al Mes, si agli Eurobond. Sono la giusta soluzione” “No al Mes, si agli Eurobond. Sono la giusta soluzione” queste le parole del Presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte durante la conferenza da Palazzo Chigi Facebook Conte Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Coronavirus, Gualtieri: "Mobilitate risorse per 750 miliardi"

Coronavirus, Gualtieri: "Mobilitate risorse per 750 miliardi"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 06 aprile 2020 Coronavirus, Gualtieri: "Mobilitate risorse per 750 miliardi" “Mobilitati complessivamente 750 mld tra questo decreto e quello di Marzo ” queste le parole del ministro dell’economia, Roberto Gualtieri, durante la diretta da palazzo Chigi. Facebook Conte Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Dl imprese, Gualtieri: "In campo 200 mld garanzie fino al 90%"

Dl imprese, Gualtieri: "In campo 200 mld garanzie fino al 90%"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 06 aprile 2020 Dl imprese, Gualtieri: "In campo 200 mld garanzie fino al 90%" “Mettiamo in campo 200 mld di garanzie per prestiti garantiti da Stato” queste le parole del ministro dell’economia, Roberto Gualtieri, durante la diretta da palazzo Chigi. Facebook Conte Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv Ricchi di fantasia, film con Sergio Castellitto e Sabrina Ferilli oggi 7 aprile in prima visione

Televisione

Stasera in tv Ricchi di fantasia, film con Sergio Castellitto e Sabrina Ferilli oggi 7 aprile in prima visione

E' una priva visione in tv, che viene annunciata come una commedia degli equivoci. Appuntamento stasera martedì 7 aprile alle 21.25 su Rai 1. Il film di Francesco Miccichè ...

07.04.2020

Stasera in tv, Checco Zalone col film Sole a catinelle oggi martedì 7 aprile 2020 su Canale 5

Televisione

Stasera in tv, Checco Zalone col film Sole a catinelle oggi martedì 7 aprile 2020 su Canale 5

Canale 5 propone per stasera, martedì 7 aprile 2020, un film di Checco Zalone tra i più divertenti: Sole a catinelle. La programmazione alle ore 21.35 per un classico di ...

07.04.2020

Harry Potter e i doni della morte parte 2, l'ultimo capitolo della saga stasera in tv martedì 7 aprile 2020

Televisione

Harry Potter e i doni della morte parte 2, l'ultimo capitolo della saga stasera in tv martedì 7 aprile 2020

Harry Potter e i doni della morte - Parte 2 va in onda stasera martedì 7 aprile in prima serata dalle 21.25 su Italia 1, e in streaming in contemporanea alla diretta ...

07.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33