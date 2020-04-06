Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

SNUH Provides Appropriate Medical Care to Secure South Korea Medical System in COVID-19 Crisis

comunicati

SNUH Provides Appropriate Medical Care to Secure South Korea Medical System in COVID-19 Crisis

06.04.2020 - 10:45

0

SEOUL, South Korea, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seoul National University Hospital (SNUH), Seoul, South Korea, treats COVID-19 patients with mild or no symptoms at an isolation facility called "Life Treatment Center." This measure came after the confirmed COVID-19 cases started to soar at the end of February in order to secure medical care for those with catastrophic illnesses and rare and intractable diseases.

SNUH has converted its training center with 100 rooms located in Mungyeong, North Kyeongsang province, into a Life Treatment Center. COVID-19 Patients who don't need to be hospitalized, are sent to this facility and monitored to prevent the spread of infection.

Medical staff at a monitoring center in Seoul, 100 miles away from the Life Treatment Center takes care of these patients. Doctors and nurses examine them twice a day through video calls. Medical data such as electrocardiogram (ECG), blood pressure, oxygen saturation, heart rate, and breathing rate is acquired by vital sign monitors and transmitted in real time to the monitoring center.

This innovative model of treating mild cases of COVID-19, designed and suggested by SNUH has been welcomed and now there are more than 16 Life Treatment Centers in operation in South Korea.

"To classify patients by severity and provide appropriate medical care is the key that Korea's healthcare system hasn't collapsed even though the confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached almost 9,000," says Yon Su Kim, President and CEO of SNUH.

Seoul National University Hospital is the tertiary hospital that has been leading medical advancement of South Korea for the past 130 years. It was established in 1885 as Korea 's first and greatest hospital.

SNUH has about 7,000 employees and 1,779 beds. About 2.3 million outpatients and 600 thousand inpatients are treated at SNUH a year. It leads Korea's healthcare and contribute to global health through its follwing networks: SNU Bundang Hospital, SMG-SNU Boramae Medical Center, SNUH Healthcare System Gangnam Center, National Traffic Injury Rehabilitation Hospital and Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital (SKSH), located in the UAE.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1140729/SNUH_Medical_Center_Seoul.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Quarantena da Coronavirus, l'allenamento di Taylor Mega finisce su Instagram: "Siete pronte ragazze?"

Quarantena da Coronavirus, l'allenamento di Taylor Mega finisce su Instagram: "Siete pronte ragazze?"

Video Ballando con le Stelle salta, ma c'è Ballando a casa. Sfida col tango: Samanta Togni contro Samuel Peron

Video Ballando a casa. Sfida col tango: Samanta Togni contro Samuel Peron

Belen Rodriguez, il grande sogno è la libertà. L'urlo finisce su Instagram: "Voglio uscire"

Belen, il grande sogno è la libertà. L'urlo finisce su Instagram: "Voglio uscire"

Mediagallery

Coronavirus Usa, Trump: "Questa guerra finirà e riapriremo il Paese"

Coronavirus Usa, Trump: "Questa guerra finirà e riapriremo il Paese"

(Agenzia Vista) Usa, 06 aprile 2020 SOTTOTITOLI Coronavirus Usa, Trump: "Questa guerra finirà e riapriremo il Paese" Il presidente americano Donald Trump durante una conferenza stampa per fare il punto sull'emergenza coronavirus: "Continueremo a usare ogni potere, ogni autorità, ogni singola risorsa che abbiamo per preservare la salute dei nostri cittadini e la loro sicurezza e per fare in modo ...

 
Istat: 1 famiglia su 3 non ha tablet o pc a casa. Al Sud 4 su 10

Istat: 1 famiglia su 3 non ha tablet o pc a casa. Al Sud 4 su 10

Roma, 6 apr. (askanews) - In tempi di didattica a distanza e smartworking a causa del coronavirus, fanno riflettere i dati dell'Istat, secondo cui un terzo delle famiglie italiane non ha computer o tablet in casa. Negli anni 2018-2019, rileva l'Istituto di statistica in un'indagine su "Spazi in casa e disponibilità di computer per bambini e ragazzi", il 33,8% delle famiglie non ha un computer o ...

 
Due nuovi Covid Hospital in Puglia grazie a GVM Care and Research

Due nuovi Covid Hospital in Puglia grazie a GVM Care and Research

(Agenzia Vista) Puglia, 06 aprile 2020 Due nuovi Covid Hospital in Puglia grazie a GVM Care and Research 210 posti letto, di cui 50 di Terapia Intensiva, subito disponibili e attrezzati a disposizione della Regione Puglia per far fronte all’emergenza coronavirus. È quanto messo a disposizione da GVM Care & Research, gruppo ospedaliero italiano, che ha reso operativo il nuovo Covid Hospital di ...

 
La Casa di Carta 4, Taylor Mega su Tik Tok con la voce di Nairobi: "Berlino è fuori gioco, prendo il comando"
Social

La Casa di Carta 4, Taylor Mega su Tik Tok con la voce di Nairobi: "Berlino è fuori gioco, prendo il comando"

Anche Taylor Mega si fa contagiare dalla quarta edizione della Casa di Carta e su Tik Tok si lancia nel più classico dei giochini di doppiaggio. La scena è quella in cui Nairobi telefona al Professore e gli annuncia che Berlino è fuori gioco e che è lei a prendere il comando della banda impegnata nel complesso colpo nella banca. Tuta rossa e telefonino sulla sinistra, la showgirl, modella e ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

La Casa di Carta 4, Taylor Mega su Tik Tok con la voce di Nairobi: "Berlino è fuori gioco, prendo il comando"

Social

Video la Casa di Carta 4, Taylor Mega su Tik Tok con la voce di Nairobi

Anche Taylor Mega si fa contagiare dalla quarta edizione della Casa di Carta e su Tik Tok si lancia nel più classico dei giochini di doppiaggio. La scena è quella in cui ...

06.04.2020

Alessia Marcuzzi gioca col cane. Da dove arriva lo strano rumore? Ci pensa il barboncino Brownie a scoprirlo

Social

Video Alessia Marcuzzi gioca col cane. Da dove arriva lo strano rumore?

Alessia Marcuzzi gioca con Brownie, il suo piccolo barboncino. La modella e showgirl si diverte con un pupazzetto che strizzandolo emette strani suoni e attira l'attenzione ...

06.04.2020

Stasera in tv, Harry Potter col film I doni della morte oggi lunedì 6 aprile 2020

Televisione

Stasera in tv, Harry Potter col film I doni della morte oggi lunedì 6 aprile 2020

E' lunedì ed è il giorno del film della saga di Harry Potter. Su Italia 1 in prima serata, oggi 6 aprile 2020, va in onda il film basato sulla prima parte dell'omonimo ...

06.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33