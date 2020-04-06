Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Yuyu Pharma Appoints Robert Wonsang Yu as President Designate

comunicati

Yuyu Pharma Appoints Robert Wonsang Yu as President Designate

06.04.2020 - 08:15

0

SEOUL, South Korea, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuyu Pharma (KRX: 000220), a global pharmaceutical company based in Korea, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Robert Wonsang Yu as President and Chief Executive Officer effective April 6, 2020.

Robert Yu is the grandson of Yuyu's founder and former Chairman, Mr. Teukhan Yu, and the son of Yuyu's current Chairman Dr. Seungpil Yu. Prior to joining Yuyu Pharma in 2008, Robert worked at Novartis in 2004 as a Sales Representative in New York and has been recognized for his sales achievements. He was also a Training and Sales Force Effectiveness (SFE) Manager at Novartis Korea and Asia-Pacific based out of Singapore.

Robert earned his Bachelor's Degree from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut and his MBA from Columbia Business School in New York. He also volunteers as the Club Leader of the Columbia Business School Alumni Club of Korea and a member of the Columbia Business School Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Management Advisory Board. He is currently a Ph.D. candidate in Pharmaceutical Science at SunKyunKwan University in Seoul, Korea. Robert also was an exchange student at Waseda University in Tokyo, Japan and Beijing Language and Cultural University in Beijing, China.

Prior to business school, his career began as a Forensic Consultant at the accounting firm, Arthur Andersen, and he later joined the Private Client Services group at Merrill Lynch in New York as a Financial Consultant.

Dr. Seungpil Yu, Chairman of Yuyu Pharma, said, "We are pleased with the appointment of Robert Yu as our new President and CEO of Yuyu Pharma. Yuyu has an outstanding 80 year history. We look forward to Robert's leadership to carry Yuyu Pharma over the 100 year mark."

About Yuyu Pharma

Yuyu Pharma (KRX: 000220) is a pharmaceutical company founded in 1941. The company manufactures, distributes, and does marketing for pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and medical foods in South Korea and Southeast Asia. Currently, Yuyu Pharma is focusing on developing new drugs for treating enlarged prostates and dry eye syndrome.

For Media Enquiries:

Sean Yoonhjyoon@yuyu.co.kr 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1141152/Robert_Wonsang_CEO.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Quarantena da Coronavirus, l'allenamento di Taylor Mega finisce su Instagram: "Siete pronte ragazze?"

Quarantena da Coronavirus, l'allenamento di Taylor Mega finisce su Instagram: "Siete pronte ragazze?"

Video Ballando con le Stelle salta, ma c'è Ballando a casa. Sfida col tango: Samanta Togni contro Samuel Peron

Video Ballando a casa. Sfida col tango: Samanta Togni contro Samuel Peron

Belen Rodriguez, il grande sogno è la libertà. L'urlo finisce su Instagram: "Voglio uscire"

Belen, il grande sogno è la libertà. L'urlo finisce su Instagram: "Voglio uscire"

Mediagallery

Coronavirus Usa, Trump: "Questa guerra finirà e riapriremo il Paese"

Coronavirus Usa, Trump: "Questa guerra finirà e riapriremo il Paese"

(Agenzia Vista) Usa, 06 aprile 2020 SOTTOTITOLI Coronavirus Usa, Trump: "Questa guerra finirà e riapriremo il Paese" Il presidente americano Donald Trump durante una conferenza stampa per fare il punto sull'emergenza coronavirus: "Continueremo a usare ogni potere, ogni autorità, ogni singola risorsa che abbiamo per preservare la salute dei nostri cittadini e la loro sicurezza e per fare in modo ...

 
Istat: 1 famiglia su 3 non ha tablet o pc a casa. Al Sud 4 su 10

Istat: 1 famiglia su 3 non ha tablet o pc a casa. Al Sud 4 su 10

Roma, 6 apr. (askanews) - In tempi di didattica a distanza e smartworking a causa del coronavirus, fanno riflettere i dati dell'Istat, secondo cui un terzo delle famiglie italiane non ha computer o tablet in casa. Negli anni 2018-2019, rileva l'Istituto di statistica in un'indagine su "Spazi in casa e disponibilità di computer per bambini e ragazzi", il 33,8% delle famiglie non ha un computer o ...

 
Due nuovi Covid Hospital in Puglia grazie a GVM Care and Research

Due nuovi Covid Hospital in Puglia grazie a GVM Care and Research

(Agenzia Vista) Puglia, 06 aprile 2020 Due nuovi Covid Hospital in Puglia grazie a GVM Care and Research 210 posti letto, di cui 50 di Terapia Intensiva, subito disponibili e attrezzati a disposizione della Regione Puglia per far fronte all’emergenza coronavirus. È quanto messo a disposizione da GVM Care & Research, gruppo ospedaliero italiano, che ha reso operativo il nuovo Covid Hospital di ...

 
La Casa di Carta 4, Taylor Mega su Tik Tok con la voce di Nairobi: "Berlino è fuori gioco, prendo il comando"
Social

La Casa di Carta 4, Taylor Mega su Tik Tok con la voce di Nairobi: "Berlino è fuori gioco, prendo il comando"

Anche Taylor Mega si fa contagiare dalla quarta edizione della Casa di Carta e su Tik Tok si lancia nel più classico dei giochini di doppiaggio. La scena è quella in cui Nairobi telefona al Professore e gli annuncia che Berlino è fuori gioco e che è lei a prendere il comando della banda impegnata nel complesso colpo nella banca. Tuta rossa e telefonino sulla sinistra, la showgirl, modella e ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

La Casa di Carta 4, Taylor Mega su Tik Tok con la voce di Nairobi: "Berlino è fuori gioco, prendo il comando"

Social

Video la Casa di Carta 4, Taylor Mega su Tik Tok con la voce di Nairobi

Anche Taylor Mega si fa contagiare dalla quarta edizione della Casa di Carta e su Tik Tok si lancia nel più classico dei giochini di doppiaggio. La scena è quella in cui ...

06.04.2020

Alessia Marcuzzi gioca col cane. Da dove arriva lo strano rumore? Ci pensa il barboncino Brownie a scoprirlo

Social

Video Alessia Marcuzzi gioca col cane. Da dove arriva lo strano rumore?

Alessia Marcuzzi gioca con Brownie, il suo piccolo barboncino. La modella e showgirl si diverte con un pupazzetto che strizzandolo emette strani suoni e attira l'attenzione ...

06.04.2020

Stasera in tv, Harry Potter col film I doni della morte oggi lunedì 6 aprile 2020

Televisione

Stasera in tv, Harry Potter col film I doni della morte oggi lunedì 6 aprile 2020

E' lunedì ed è il giorno del film della saga di Harry Potter. Su Italia 1 in prima serata, oggi 6 aprile 2020, va in onda il film basato sulla prima parte dell'omonimo ...

06.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33