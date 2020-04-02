Edicola

Ansell Urges Global Priority For Supply Of Personal Protective Equipment

02.04.2020 - 13:45

BRUSSELS, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansell Limited, a global leader in protective solutions, is working with governments and health organizations worldwide to ensure unrestricted personal protective equipment (PPE) manufacture and supply is given top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As governments around the globe take measures to reduce the rate of infection in their populations, the unfortunate consequence has been to limit or shut-down PPE manufacturing or hinder efficient distribution, thus exacerbating the worldwide shortage of essential protective equipment.

"As a 125-year-old PPE industry leader employing 12,000 people worldwide, safety has always been our top priority and is best-in-class at Ansell," says Magnus Nicolin, Chief Executive Officer at Ansell. "We have now adopted COVID-19 safe operations practices at all our sites to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission amongst our workforce. We are also leveraging the experience from our Chinese plant where we have continuously produced without a single infection since the onset of the pandemic in January. Ansell products such as AlphaTec® suits and GAMMEX® & MICROFLEX® gloves, comply with WHO guidance and EU and FDA specifications regarding infection protection while minimizing cross-contamination risk when a novel coronavirus is suspected (such as COVID-19). Today there is huge demand for these protective products, and we are prioritizing healthcare and other essential industries where uninterrupted supply of PPE is especially critical. Any restrictions on production or distribution at this time will have severe implications."

"In this challenging global crisis, Ansell has expanded production capacity of protective products critical to healthcare workers and other essential industries, and with the necessary support of local authorities we are striving to operate these facilities at their maximum potential. However, we have serious concerns that suppliers of raw materials and components are impacted, threatening continued output of our protective products crucial to managing the pandemic and keeping workers safe. We are also concerned that certain countries (even within the EU) have imposed controls on exports or shipments across borders.

We need excellent international cooperation among government agencies and PPE suppliers to ensure plants and borders stay open throughout the global PPE supply chain. This also means that governments must consider global needs when defining their essential industries and facilitate, not hinder the transportation of PPE while also supporting manufacturers in ensuring protection of the workers involved in the manufacture and distribution of PPE," Mr. Nicolin said.

On behalf of its employees, customers and the global community, Ansell remains committed to combating the spread of COVID-19 and the chain of infection through maintaining the supply of essential protective equipment to where it is needed most.

About Ansell Limited Ansell is a world leader in providing superior health and safety protection solutions that enhance human well-being. The world's need for better protection never stops, so Ansell is constantly researching, developing and investing to manufacture and distribute cutting edge product innovation and technology, marketed under well-known brands that customers trust.

Operating in two main business segments, Industrial and Healthcare, Ansell is the market leader that continues to grow, employing 12,000 people worldwide. With operations in North America, Latin America/Caribbean, EMEA and Asia Pacific, customers in more than 100 countries around the world trust Ansell and its protection solutions.

Information on Ansell and its products can be found at www.ansell.com. #AnsellProtects

Ansell, ® and TM are trademarks owned by Ansell Limited or one of its affiliates. © 2020 Ansell Limited. All Rights Reserved

 

