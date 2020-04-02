Edicola

Sai Life Sciences Becomes First India-headquartered Company to Join Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI)

Sai Life Sciences Becomes First India-headquartered Company to Join Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI)

02.04.2020 - 10:45

HYDERABAD, India, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sai Life Sciences, one of India's fastest growing Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs), today announced its induction into the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI) membership as an 'Associate Member'.

Welcoming Sai Life Sciences into its fold, a PSCI spokesperson said, "PSCI and its members are delighted to welcome Sai Life Sciences into membership, PSCI's first member with its main headquarters in India. We are pleased at their enthusiasm in embedding PSCI's Principles for Responsible Supply Chain Management into their practices, and see their addition to our membership as another heartening sign that responsible practices are gaining influence in a country that's important to many of our members' supply chains."

The PSCI is a non-profit business membership organization with a vision to establish and promote responsible practices that continuously improve pharmaceutical supply chains. All PSCI members are expected to support and incorporate the organization's core principles that encompass five areas of responsible business practices namely, ethics, labor, health and safety, environment, and management systems, into their supply agreements.

Responding to the announcement, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director said, "We at Sai Life Sciences are truly honoured to be inducted into the PSCI membership and join its esteemed league of companies. This step is a strong reaffirmation of our commitment to implement and champion responsible supply chain practices."

Sai Life Sciences has firmly adopted Sustainability as an integral part of its business and decision-making framework, shifting from a 'compliance-oriented' approach to a more proactive one. It has undertaken several initiatives including setting up an online learning management system, adopting green chemistry principles in process development, building all new facilities as 'Green Buildings', sourcing renewable energy, improving employee health & safety through industrial hygiene programs and conducting community development programs on education and health care. The company's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) focus on minimizing its environmental footprint, strengthening diversity & inclusion, giving back to society and improving its supply chain.

Sai Life Sciences has been ISO certified (14001:2015 & 45001:2018) for its R&D and Manufacturing facilities, awarded Silver Medal in the EcoVadis CSR assessment, and rated '5-Star' for Excellence in EHS Practices at the CII-Southern Region awards 2019.

About Sai Life Sciences

Sai Life Sciences is a full-service CDMO driven by a vision to support the launch of 25 new medicines by 2025. It works with innovator pharma and biotech companies globally, accelerating the discovery, development and manufacture of complex small molecules. A pure-play CDMO, Sai Life Sciences has served a diverse set of NCE development programs, consistently delivering value based on its quality and responsiveness. Today, it works with 7 of the top 10 large pharma companies, as well as several small and mid-sized pharma & biotech companies. Sai Life Sciences is privately held and backed by global investors, TPG Capital and HBM Healthcare Investments. www.sailife.com

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1140695/Sai_Life_Sciences_PSCI.jpg

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1044186/Sai_Life_Sciences_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

 

