RevBits announces the launch of its next-gen Cybersecurity Suite

RevBits announces the launch of its next-gen Cybersecurity Suite

01.04.2020 - 15:45

Unique architecture based on newly patented technologies provides unmatched protection against ever evolving threats.

MELVILLE, New York, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RevBits announces the general availability of its Cybersecurity Suite that is designed to provide companies across the globe with superior protection against cyberattacks. The RevBits Platform was built with one simple premise - "to create a comprehensive technology solution which will detect, deny and defeat cyber related incidents from disrupting and destroying IP in our customers' environment".

The platform architecture is based upon thinking ahead of the growing threats and the lack of innovation in detection and prevention solutions in existing cybersecurity products. Networks are under attack not just from malware, but more significantly they are under attack from sophisticated criminals and state-sponsored actors, who know what they want and what is deployed to stop them. This reality was the catalyst for the company to create unique, patented methodologies, raising the cybersecurity environment to a much higher standard.

"As the threat level in cyberspace continues to rise with an alarming increase in the number of companies compromised and hacked, it has become crystal clear that mainstream solutions are failing to provide adequate protection," said David Schiffer, CEO. "That is why we are confident that our full suite will greatly reduce clients' exposure and loses worldwide, while providing more protection and actionable information about their networks."

RevBits Cybersecurity Suite offers the following modules:

§  RevBits Email Security§  RevBits Endpoint Security§  RevBits Deception Technology§  RevBits Privileged Access, Password, Key and Certificate  Management

"As confirmed by leading analysts, we have taken a unique approach in designing our solution which has led to multiple patents and features that were not available in the market until today. The flexibility of deploying the entire suite or a single module to complement an existing landscape provides our customers with choice to optimize their protection," said Mucteba Celik, CTO. "It is extremely gratifying to release our full suite now, after managing a team of almost one hundred developers over the past few years."

For more information about the RevBits Cybersecurity Suite visit www.revbits.com

About RevBitsEstablished in 2016, RevBits is an innovative cybersecurity company that is dedicated in providing their customers with superior protection based on expert knowledge. RevBits is headquartered on Long Island, NY, with offices in Melville, NY, Princeton, NJ, Boston, MA and Antwerp, Belgium.

For more information please visit www.revbits.com

