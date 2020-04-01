Huawei Maintains Steady Growth in the Enterprise Market in 2019

Powering Industry Digitization with Robust Developments in 5G, AI and Cloud

SHENZHEN, China, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei released its 2019 Annual Report yesterday, detailing a solid business performance. The company's global sales revenue in 2019 rounded off at CNY858.8 billion, up 19.1% year-on-year. Huawei has maintained steady growth in the enterprise market and achieved a global sales revenue of CNY89.7 billion, up 8.6% year-on-year. Huawei's enterprise business has become one of the key drivers of the company's overall growth. As of 2019, more than 700 cities and 228 Fortune Global 500 companies have chosen Huawei as their digital transformation partner. In addition, Huawei's enterprise business has a network of more than 28,000 partners worldwide, which contribute up to 86% of the global revenue of the business group. Through this global partner network, Huawei has enabled the building of a prosperous inter-dependent ecosystem that creates value for customers and the whole industry.

In 2019, Huawei saw rapid expansion in enterprise business. With its non-stop efforts in R&D and investment in new ICT technologies such as 5G, AI, and cloud, Huawei fully leverages the collaborative advantages of new technologies to accelerate product innovation, industry digitization, and intelligent development. Moreover, the principle of "Being Integrated" has been well adopted in enterprise business, so that success is shared with partners through fair, just, transparent, and simple partner policies.

Innovating products and solutions for the enterprise market with leading 5G, cloud, and AI technologies

During the year, Huawei leveraged the synergy among cloud, AI, and 5G to provide public cloud services and hybrid cloud solutions that are stable, reliable and sustainable. HUAWEI CLOUD has launched more than 200 cloud services and 190 solutions, while more than 3 million enterprise users and developers currently use HUAWEI CLOUD to develop products and solutions.

Using Cloud as the base, Huawei has launched Huawei Horizon Digital Platform by integrating new ICT technologies including IoT, AI, big data, video, converged communications, and GIS to build a foundation for the future digital world. According to leading independent market research firm Dell'Oro Group, Huawei ranked No. 1 in the share of the global Wi-Fi 6 indoor AP market, excluding North America between the third quarters of 2018 and 2019, through its provision of quality services for customers from various sectors such as education, retail, healthcare, and manufacturing.

In addition, in 2019, Huawei launched CloudEngine 16800, the industry's first data center switch built for the AI era, which has been commercially deployed in more than 150 enterprise data centers around the world. The three OptiXs, namely OptiXtrans, OptiXaccess, and OptiXstar, have been adopted by over 3,800 companies across 158 countries and regions. According to a Gartner's report released in September 2019, Huawei's storage products took up the Leaders' zone of the Magic Quadrant. Huawei also released two flagship solutions for the enterprise market – HiCampus and HiDC– by relying on its cutting edge technologies in 5G, optical transmission, Internet Protocol (IP) networking, and AI technologies and making collaborative innovation across technological domains.

Helping governments and enterprises achieve digital transformation and accelerating development in different sectors

Huawei has a wealth of experience in helping governments and enterprises go digital. In areas such as smart city, campus, transportation, energy, manufacturing, and education, Huawei works with global partners to roll out innovative solutions and business models to create new value.

As of 2019, Huawei has partnered with more than 4,200 service providers serving over 50,000 customers around the world. The company has participated in smart city projects in more than 200 cities across over 40 countries and regions, as well as assisting more than 1,000 financial institutions with digital transformation in terms of inclusive finance, data-driven service innovation, and open banking. Huawei serves more than 170 urban rail lines in over 70 cities worldwide, striving to build integrated transportation systems for global cities. Building on the experience gained from its own digital transformation, Huawei has successfully built intelligent campuses for more than 300 customers. Through innovative ICT technologies, Huawei helps various sectors including manufacturing and energy reshape their manufacturing and value chains while boosting upgrade of their intelligent systems.

Powering enterprise partners and building a prosperous ecosystem

Huawei has established 13 OpenLabs worldwide to focus on the enterprise market. At these OpenLabs, partners receive support on the joint innovation of solutions, marketing, talent cultivation, finance, supply chains, and IT systems to continuously improve their capabilities and drive their transformation for shared success. Committed to sharing its experience, technology, and talent cultivation standards, Huawei has worked with a huge number of educational authorities, universities, and other ecosystem players from around the world to build an open and favorable ecosystem to cultivate ICT talents and drive industry digitization.

In the future, the integrated application of 5G, cloud, and AI will usher in a new world in which all things sense, stay connected, and act intelligent. Huawei will develop innovative products based on these technologies and provide solutions to fulfil customers' needs. These solutions will support different industries with intelligence and help customers go digital for more potential development.

All financial statements in the 2019 Annual Report were independently audited by KPMG, an international Big Four accounting firm. To download the 2019 Annual Report, visit www.huawei.com/en/press-events/annual-report/2019