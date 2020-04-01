Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Introducing Cytiva - Global Life Sciences Leader

comunicati

Introducing Cytiva - Global Life Sciences Leader

01.04.2020 - 08:45

0

- New Danaher operating company created following completion of $21.4B acquisition by Danaher Corporation

- Previously GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Cytiva will help accelerate growth and innovation in biological therapies

- Leading life sciences brands such as ÄKTA, Amersham, HyClone, MabSelect and Whatman are part of Cytiva

AMERSHAM, United Kingdom, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytiva, a global provider of technologies and services that help advance and accelerate the development and manufacture of therapeutics, launches today. Previously GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Cytiva has nearly 7,000 employees and operations in 40 countries and is part of the Danaher Corporation Life Sciences platform.

Emmanuel Ligner, President of Cytiva, says: "Our foundation of scientific expertise, our team, and our solid customer base place Cytiva in the right position to invest, develop, and accelerate growth in the industry. Our passion for helping bring life-changing therapies to patients is unwavering, and we will continue to introduce innovative technologies to the market which improve productivity for our customers."

Cytiva experts and technologies enabled breakthroughs in science and medicine that have shaped today's biotechnology industry. In 2019, more than 75 percent of the biological therapies approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration relied on Cytiva's technologies for manufacturing. Additionally, Cytiva technology has contributed in the nascent area of cell and gene therapies and has done so since the first successful pediatric trial of CAR-T therapy in 2012. This area continues to have great potential and currently, there are more than 1,000 regenerative medicine clinical trials underway globally1.

Accelerating growth, productivity, and innovation in the sector are major strategic focus areas for the company, as global demand for personalized and advanced biological therapies is ever-increasing. Cytiva drives customer-centered innovation, from idea to commercial development stages, with facilities across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It also has centers for customer collaboration and training to enable the development of new therapies, such as the Testa Center in Uppsala, Sweden and with the University of Technology at Sydney.

Cytiva will also continue to pursue collaborations for research, such as the center for advanced biological innovation and manufacturing in Boston with Harvard, MIT, teaching hospitals, and industry partners Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Cytiva's diverse portfolio includes well-recognized brands such as ÄKTA, Amersham, Biacore, FlexFactory, HyClone, MabSelect, Sefia, Whatman, Xcellerex and Xuri. The portfolio spans a full range of instruments, consumables, digital and enterprise solutions and services for research, process development, and complete manufacturing workflows that scale according to customers' needs.

About Cytiva

Cytiva is a 3.3 billion USD global life sciences leader with nearly 7000 associates operating in 40 countries dedicated to advancing and accelerating therapeutics. As a trusted partner to customers that range in scale and scope, Cytiva brings speed, efficiency and capacity to research and manufacturing workflows, enabling the development, manufacture and delivery of transformative medicines to patients. Visit www.cytiva.com for more.

1 The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Q3 2019 Quarterly Report

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1138636/cytiva_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Imprenditore immobiliare riceveuna proposta choc dall'Austria:"Vista la crisi fateci il 55% di sconto"

Imprenditore immobiliare riceve
una proposta choc dall'Austria:
"Vista la crisi fateci il 55% di sconto"

Video Coronavirus, Belen Rodriguez prende a cazzotti il marito Stefano De Martino. Picchia come un vero pugile

Video Belen Rodriguez allenamento e cazzotti con il marito Stefano

Coronavirus, Claudio Baglioni in una piazza San Pietro vuota come Papa Francesco. Il video è da brividi

Claudio Baglioni come Papa Francesco in una piazza San Pietro vuota. Il video

Mediagallery

Sting dedica canzone all'Italia: "Mi manca il mio Paese preferito"

Sting dedica canzone all'Italia: "Mi manca il mio Paese preferito"

(Agenzia Vista) Londra, 01 aprile 2020 Sting dedica canzone all'Italia: "Mi manca il mio Paese preferito" "Mi manca il mio Paese preferito" così Sting in un video pubblicato da Pascal Vicedomini in cui dedica una canzone all'Italia colpita dal coronavirus "come voi sto a casa per tenere la mia famiglia e i miei amici al sicuro" ma "mi manca la mia bella casa in Toscana". "Molti di voi sono ...

 
Coronavirus, Rosato (Iv): "Botta economica gigantesca, ora misure adeguate"

Coronavirus, Rosato (Iv): "Botta economica gigantesca, ora misure adeguate"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 01 aprile 2020 Coronavirus, Rosato (Iv) botta economica gigantesca, ora misure adeguate "E' chiaro che la botta economica che il nostro paese sta prendendo è gigantesca. Servono misure adeguate a questa grande sfida. Prima di tutto la liquidità alle aziende: trovare con una misura semplicissima la possibilità di erogare liquidità. L'altra misura è sbloccare investimenti ...

 
Reddito universale, Rosato (Iv): "E' sogno di Grillo, ma non funziona così, si torni a produrre"

Reddito universale, Rosato (Iv): "E' sogno di Grillo, ma non funziona così, si torni a produrre"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 01 aprile 2020 Rosato (Iv) Grillo sogna reddito universale, ma non funziona cosi' bisogna tornare a produrre "Per tornare alla normalità ci vorranno dei mesi, ma dobbiamo prima tornare a lavorare e produrre. Altrimenti resta il sogno di Beppe Grillo di un reddito che lo Stato deve garantire a tutti, ma non funziona così. I tempi devono essere ragionevolmente brevi per alcune ...

 
Coronavirus, Rosato (Iv): "Parlamento dovra' assumere decisioni importanti"

Coronavirus, Rosato (Iv): "Parlamento dovra' assumere decisioni importanti"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 01 aprile 2020 Coronavirus, Rosato (Iv): "Parlamento dovra' assumere decisioni importanti" "In Parlamento si vive una situazione complicata, anche a causa dello spazio fisico. Bisogna entrare in una fase di lavori straordinari, limitarsi alle cose che riguardano l'emergenza. La tecnologia può aiutaci. Parlamento deve conservare propria identità, dobbiamo assumere decisioni ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Barbara d'Urso, tra il tutorial su come togliere la mascherina e messaggi cifrati a chi la critica - video

SOCIAL

Barbara d'Urso, tra il tutorial su come togliere la mascherina e messaggi cifrati a chi la critica - video

Barbara d'Urso fa sempre parlare di se, nel bene e nel male. Nelle ultime ore è stata nel mirino delle critiche. Prima con la preghiera in diretta televisiva con Salvini ...

01.04.2020

Buon compleanno Simone Ventura! La star della tv compie 55 anni

Simona Ventura, 55 anni

TELEVISIONE

Buon compleanno Simona Ventura! La star della tv compie 55 anni

Oggi 1 aprile è il compleanno di Simona Ventura. La star della televisione compie 55 anni e resta una delle presentatrici più importanti del panorama italiana. Nata nel ...

01.04.2020

Claudio Brachino fuori da Mediaset. L'annuncia l'azienda del Biscione: "Decisione consensuale"

Claudio Brachino, 60 anni

TELEVISIONE

Il giornalista viterbese
Claudio Brachino fuori da Mediaset

Claudio Brachino è fuori da Mediaset. L'annuncio lo dà l'azienda del Biscione con un comunicato: “Si conclude oggi consensualmente il rapporto professionale tra Mediaset e il ...

31.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33