Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Vype Launches Week-Long Virtual Music Series to Connect with Fans

comunicati

Vype Launches Week-Long Virtual Music Series to Connect with Fans

31.03.2020 - 16:45

0

Acantha Lang, Lil Rice, and Okiem Join Forces with Vype to Deliver Intimate Performances to Keep At-Home Music Lovers Entertained

LONDON, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a growing list of music gigs are being cancelled or postponed, musicians are still eager to connect with their fans. Vype, the e-cigarette brand dedicated to providing unique moments of inspiration, is launching a week-long, live music series from musician's homes – Routes of Inspiration. Inside.

Each performance will feature intimate conversations with up-and-coming musicians about how they find inspiration at home along with a one of a kind live music shows. Playing songs of resilience and hope, this free musical series is designed to inspire creative ways to connect while at home. The series will take place on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and will be streamed on Vype_worldwide Instagram page.

"We are committed to bringing inspiration to as many of our adult consumers as we can across the globe," says Elly Criticou, Vapour Category Director, British American Tobacco. "We are excited to continue to offer unique experiences that encourage people to find different ways to stay in touch with each other."

The music series will kick-off this week with New Orleans-born Acantha Lang on Tuesday 31st March at 5pm GMT; followed by composer and pianist Okiem on Thursday April 2nd at 5pm GMT and finishing the week with singer Lil Rice on Friday April 3rd at 5pm GMT.  Performances will feature a range of musical genres including blues and soul, cinematic classical and country rock.

About British American Tobacco: British American Tobacco Group (BAT) is one of the world's leading, multi-category consumer goods organizations, that provides tobacco and nicotine products to millions of consumers around the world. It employs over 55,000 people, with market leadership in over 55 countries and factories in 48. Its Strategic Portfolio is made up of its global cigarette brands and an increasing range of potentially reduced-risk products, comprising vapour and tobacco heating products, as well as traditional and modern oral products.

Media contact: Natasha Webster, 336-741-2134

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1139361/Vype_Virtual_Music_Series.mp4

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, Claudio Baglioni in una piazza San Pietro vuota come Papa Francesco. Il video è da brividi

Claudio Baglioni come Papa Francesco in una piazza San Pietro vuota. Il video

Imprenditore immobiliare riceveuna proposta choc dall'Austria:"Vista la crisi fateci il 55% di sconto"

Imprenditore immobiliare riceve
una proposta choc dall'Austria:
"Vista la crisi fateci il 55% di sconto"

Toscana ultima regione in Italia a raggiungere quota zero contagi: ecco lo studio

Toscana ultima regione in Italia a raggiungere quota zero contagi: ecco lo studio

Mediagallery

Raggi in visita al Centro Operativo Comunale per l emergenza coronavirus

Raggi in visita al Centro Operativo Comunale per l emergenza coronavirus

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 31 marzo 2020 Raggi in visita al Centro Operativo Comunale per l emergenza coronavirus La sindaca di Roma Virginia Raggi: "Oggi sono stata nella sede della Protezione Civile a Porta Metronia dove da settimane è attivo il Centro Operativo Comunale per l'emergenza coronavirus. Ho salutato le donne e gli uomini impegnati in prima linea nelle tante attività di sostegno ai ...

 
Marta Branca (Spallanzani): situazione nel Lazio sotto controllo

Marta Branca (Spallanzani): situazione nel Lazio sotto controllo

Roma, 31 mar. (askanews) - I dati del 30 marzo 2020 hanno registrato nel Lazio 2.497 casi di contagio totali, con 208 nuovi positivi e 150 decessi legati al Covid-19. La situazione appare sotto controllo, come ci ha confermato la direttrice generale INMI Lazzaro Spallanzani Marta Branca. "La situazione nel Lazio non è aumentata in modo esponenziale, come è successo al nord e questo è merito anche ...

 
Branca (Spallanzani): contagi con la spesa? Sono idee fantasiose

Branca (Spallanzani): contagi con la spesa? Sono idee fantasiose

Roma, 31 mar. (askanews) - "Io non sono un medico, mi metto nei panni delle persone che vanno al supermercato per fare la spesa e sentono parlare di questo. I nostri scienziati ci hanno spiegato che questo virus si diffonde per le vie aeree, con le goccioline che fuoriescono dal respiro, la tosse o gli starnuti, significa che queste goccioline hanno un raggio in cui cadono, si depositano, ...

 
Allarme Confindustria: economia colpita al cuore da Coronavirus

Allarme Confindustria: economia colpita al cuore da Coronavirus

Milano, 31 mar. (askanews) - L'economia italiana è stata colpita al cuore dal Coronavirus. Uno shock che viene dall'esterno, come "un meteorite", e che rischia di provocare una "depressione prolungata" con un "aumento drammatico delle disoccupazione e un crollo del benessere sociale". Ecco perchè occorre tutelare il tessuto produttivo e "agire subito, senza tentennamenti o resistenze: altri Paesi ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Coronavirus, la reunion dei Backstreet Boys: cantano “I Want It That Way” da casa

SOCIAL

Video Riecco i Backstreet Boys: cantano “I Want It That Way” da casa

Concerto live, ma rigorosamente da casa, dei Backstreet Boys. Una reunion spettacolare incentrata sull'iconica “I Want It That Way” con la quale hanno partecipato al progetto ...

31.03.2020

Don Matteo 13, l'idea di Terence Hill per la nuova stagione della fiction girata in Umbria. Cosa può cambiare

Televisione

Don Matteo 13, l'idea di Terence Hill per la nuova stagione della fiction girata in Umbria. Cosa può cambiare

Don Matteo 13, la nuova stagione della fiction girata in Umbria si farà. Rivedremo in Rai, sul piccolo schermo, il popolare parroco di Spoleto interpretato da Terence Hill. ...

31.03.2020

Grande Fratello vip 4, lo sfogo di Teresanna Pugliese nella notte: "Quanta ipocrisia nella Casa" Video

Reality

Grande Fratello vip 4, lo sfogo di Teresanna Pugliese nella notte: "Quanta ipocrisia nella Casa" Video

Grande Fratello Vip 4 verso la conclusione dell'8 aprile. In attesa della puntata di domani, 1 aprile 2020 in onda su Canale 5, nella notte Teresanna Pugliese, si confida ...

31.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33