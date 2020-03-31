Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Ontario Teachers' net assets at $207.4 billion at year-end 2019

comunicati

Ontario Teachers' net assets at $207.4 billion at year-end 2019

31.03.2020 - 15:45

0

Record investment income of $20.2 billion during the year

TORONTO, March 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers') today announced a total-fund net return of 10.4% for the year. Net assets reached $207.4 billion as of December 31, 2019, a $16.3 billion increase from December 31, 2018.  Ontario Teachers' earned $20.2 billion in investment income in 2019, the most in the organization's history.

"Ontario Teachers' diversified, high-quality portfolio achieved a total-fund net return of 10.4% and our net assets reached $207.4 billion to end the year," said Jo Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The investment world since then has changed dramatically due to COVID-19, which is having an impact on all of our activities. We are highly focused on the wellbeing of our members and employees, and our team has demonstrated remarkable agility as we adapt the way we work while maintaining our high levels of service."

As of January 1, 2020, the plan was fully funded using prudent assumptions for a seventh consecutive year, with 100% inflation protection being provided on all pensions.

As at December 31, 2019, Ontario Teachers' has had an annualized total-fund net return of 9.7% since inception. The five- and ten-year net returns, also as at December 31, 2019, were 7.8% and 9.8%, respectively.

"Each of our asset classes achieved positive returns during the year, showing the value of a well-constructed and diversified portfolio. We had particularly strong returns in equities and fixed income," said Ziad Hindo, Chief Investment Officer. "This year was a transformational year, with a number of significant transactions conducted globally, the launch of Teachers' Innovation Platform to invest in disruptive technology, and the creation of Koru, an incubator that partners with our portfolio companies to design and build new digital businesses."

As often is the case in years when public equity markets have exceptional returns, Ontario Teachers' diversified portfolio trailed its benchmark. Strong returns in private assets did not keep up with robust public equity markets, many of which were up more than 20% during the year. In 2019, Ontario Teachers' underperformed its benchmark by 1.8% or $2.7 billion.  

Detailed Asset Mix

 

Total fund local return was 12.8%. Ontario Teachers' invests in dozens of global currencies and in more than 50 countries but reports its assets and liabilities in Canadian dollars. In 2019, currency had a negative 1.8% impact on the total fund, resulting in a loss of $3.5 billion. The currency loss was mainly driven by the appreciation of the Canadian dollar relative to various global currencies, particularly the U.S. dollar. 

About Ontario Teachers'The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers') is the administrator of Canada's largest single-profession pension plan, with $207.4 billion in net assets (all figures at December 31, 2019). It holds a diverse global portfolio of assets, approximately 80% of which is managed in-house, and has earned an annual total-fund net return of 9.7% since the plan's founding in 1990. Ontario Teachers' is an independent organization headquartered in Toronto. Its Asia-Pacific region office is located in Hong Kong and its Europe, Middle East & Africa region office is in London. The defined-benefit plan, which is fully funded, invests and administers the pensions of the province of Ontario's 329,000 active and retired teachers. For more information, visit otpp.com and follow us on Twitter @OtppInfo.

Contact:

North AmericaDan MadgePhone: +1 (416) 419-1437Email: dan_madge@otpp.com    

Europe and AsiaOliver MannPhone: +44 203 7551 607Email: Oliver.Mann@kekstcnc.com    

Note to Editors: Please See Attachments:

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, Claudio Baglioni in una piazza San Pietro vuota come Papa Francesco. Il video è da brividi

Claudio Baglioni come Papa Francesco in una piazza San Pietro vuota. Il video

Imprenditore immobiliare riceveuna proposta choc dall'Austria:"Vista la crisi fateci il 55% di sconto"

Imprenditore immobiliare riceve
una proposta choc dall'Austria:
"Vista la crisi fateci il 55% di sconto"

Toscana ultima regione in Italia a raggiungere quota zero contagi: ecco lo studio

Toscana ultima regione in Italia a raggiungere quota zero contagi: ecco lo studio

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, Campidoglio deserto: commovente minuto di silenzio

Coronavirus, Campidoglio deserto: commovente minuto di silenzio

Roma, 31 mar. (askanews) - Piazza del Campidoglio vuota, la tromba suona il silenzio. La sindaca Virginia Raggi, spalle al Palazzo Senatorio, osserva il minuto di silenzio, iniziativa lanciata in contemporanea alle 12 da tutti i sindaci d'Italia in memoria delle vittime del coronavirus. La bandiera italiana è a mezz'asta. "In questo momento tutta Italia si stringe insieme per ricordare le vittime ...

 
Coronavirus, minuto di silenzio e bandiere a mezz'asta in tutta Italia per ricordare i morti del Covid 19
Coronavirus

Video Sky Minuto di silenzio e bandiere a mezz'asta in tutta Italia per ricordare i morti del Covid 19

Alle 12 di martedì 31 marzo 2020 l'Italia si è fermata per ricordare i morti del Coronavirus. Bandiere a mezz'asta e un minuto di silenzio per aderire all'appello lanciato dai sindaci della provincia di Bergamo accolto dai primi cittadini di tutta Italia e dai rappresentanti delle massime istituzioni. A Roma è stata la sindaca Virginia Raggi a onorare le persone morte a causa del Covid 19. ...

 
Coronavirus, l'immunologo della Task Force Usa anticipa altra epidemia in autunno

Coronavirus, l'immunologo della Task Force Usa anticipa altra epidemia in autunno

(Agenzia Vista) Washignton, 31 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, l'immunologo della Task Force Usa anticipa altra epidemia in autunno Il principale esperto di malattie infettive negli Stati Uniti, Anthony Fauci, ha detto che prevede che la nazione subirà un altro focolaio di coronavirus in autunno. "In effetti, anticipo che ciò potrebbe effettivamente accadere a causa del grado di trasmissibilità", ha ...

 
Coronavirus, a Oxford si studia un test rapido per il Covid-19

Coronavirus, a Oxford si studia un test rapido per il Covid-19

Oxford, 31 mar. (askanews) - Un team di ricercatori dell'Università di Oxford, nel Regno Unito, sta lavorando per testare e far produrre su larga scala un test rapido per la ricerca del coronavirus Sars-Cov2 in pazienti potenzialmente affetti da Covid-19. Si tratta di un test, basato sulla tecnica LAMP (Loop-mediated isothermal AMPlification) messa a punto in Giappone nei primi anni 2000, in ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Coronavirus, la reunion dei Backstreet Boys: cantano “I Want It That Way” da casa

SOCIAL

Video Riecco i Backstreet Boys: cantano “I Want It That Way” da casa

Concerto live, ma rigorosamente da casa, dei Backstreet Boys. Una reunion spettacolare incentrata sull'iconica “I Want It That Way” con la quale hanno partecipato al progetto ...

31.03.2020

Don Matteo 13, l'idea di Terence Hill per la nuova stagione della fiction girata in Umbria. Cosa può cambiare

Televisione

Don Matteo 13, l'idea di Terence Hill per la nuova stagione della fiction girata in Umbria. Cosa può cambiare

Don Matteo 13, la nuova stagione della fiction girata in Umbria si farà. Rivedremo in Rai, sul piccolo schermo, il popolare parroco di Spoleto interpretato da Terence Hill. ...

31.03.2020

Grande Fratello vip 4, lo sfogo di Teresanna Pugliese nella notte: "Quanta ipocrisia nella Casa" Video

Reality

Grande Fratello vip 4, lo sfogo di Teresanna Pugliese nella notte: "Quanta ipocrisia nella Casa" Video

Grande Fratello Vip 4 verso la conclusione dell'8 aprile. In attesa della puntata di domani, 1 aprile 2020 in onda su Canale 5, nella notte Teresanna Pugliese, si confida ...

31.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33