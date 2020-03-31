Enghouse Integrates with Microsoft Teams for Contact Center

Enghouse Cloud and Communications Center support advanced integration with MS Teams

MARKHAM, Ontario, March 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH) is participating in the Microsoft Teams Connected Contact Center certification program and now offers cloud and on-premise contact center options for Microsoft Teams.

For customers deploying Teams, Enghouse Interactive offers Enghouse Cloud, which provides Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), and Enghouse Interactive Communications Center (CC) V11.0, which supports on-premise or private cloud deployment options.

Enghouse Cloud and Enghouse Interactive Communications Center are fully featured omni-channel contact center solutions which include customer self-service and IVR, queuing and routing, and delivery of calls to Teams clients on agent desktops. These offerings also provide a suite of management tools for the contact center, including recording, quality management, and comprehensive reporting and analytics. Both use Teams Direct Routing to enable organisations to choose their own telephony options for voice connectivity, while leveraging call delivery, supervisor monitoring and control of calls handled by agents using Teams across any number of physical locations.

"I'm proud of our strong and successful relationship with Microsoft," said Vincent Mifsud, President of Enghouse. "We've been on a journey with them for more than a decade, integrating to their solutions through Lync and then Skype for Business. Now, our integration to Microsoft Teams takes this up to a new level, helping Enghouse and Microsoft enhance the game for contact centers."

Mr. Mifsud noted that the application of the Enghouse Interactive product with Microsoft Teams is a key step in the evolution of the truly collaborative contact center, combining the strength of interaction management with the ability to leverage the best resources – information and people – to optimize the customer experience. Now agents can leverage intelligent coaching, shared knowledge and experts across the business.

"Enghouse Interactive can help deliver all this, working in conjunction with Microsoft," said Mr. Mifsud. "As a longstanding partner for development of Microsoft-integrated solutions, we offer well-defined migration paths to Microsoft Teams for contact centers on Skype for Business or any legacy PBX."

Enghouse Interactive is well equipped to deliver this as it has hundreds of contact center customers using Skype for Business and thousands of customers on other legacy PBX platforms, many of whom are considering options to migrate to Teams. With solutions that support multiple telephony options simultaneously, the Company can assist customers in moving their contact centers to Teams at their own pace.

"Enghouse Interactive is a longstanding partner of Microsoft," said Andrew Bybee, Principal Group Program Manager, Microsoft Calling and Meeting Ecosystem at Microsoft Corp. "We're pleased that they have announced availability of Microsoft Teams voice-integrated solutions. We look forward to helping our joint customers benefit from Teams in contact center environments and build on the power of teamwork with Microsoft 365 to transform and maximize their customer experience."

About Enghouse Enghouse Systems Limited is a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions serving a variety of vertical markets. Its strategy is to build a more diverse enterprise software company through strategic acquisitions and managed growth within its business sectors: Contact Center / Video Collaboration, Networks (OSS/BSS) and Transportation/Public Safety. Enghouse Interactive is a wholly owned unit of Enghouse Systems whose mission is to deliver customer interaction management solutions. Enghouse Systems shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:ENGH). Further information about Enghouse is available at www.enghouse.com.

