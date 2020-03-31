Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

HEVC Advance Passes 10,000 Patent Milestone - announces Toshiba Corp. Joins as a Licensor

comunicati

HEVC Advance Passes 10,000 Patent Milestone - announces Toshiba Corp. Joins as a Licensor

31.03.2020 - 08:45

0

BOSTON, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HEVC Advance, an independent licensing administrator, today announced:

According to HEVC Advance CEO, Peter Moller, "We are very pleased that TOSHIBA has chosen HEVC Advance to license their HEVC/H.265 essential patents.  TOSHIBA is one of the most acclaimed leaders of technology and intellectual property and has contributed to industries and markets by introducing various cutting-edge innovations over many years.  Having the support of TOSHIBA represents yet another big step forward toward our goal of eliminating IP barriers and enabling the benefits of HEVC technology to reach all consumers and all market participants."

"We are also extremely proud to now have 29 Licensors in our program, with collectively over 10,700 patents, and with 22 of those licensors, representing over 9,000 patents, choosing HEVC Advance as the only pool in which to license their HEVC essential patents (see chart below)," Mr. Moller continued. "Importantly, 11 licensors who previously participated in more than one HEVC patent pool, including the largest HEVC essential patent owner Samsung, have now chosen HEVC Advance as the only patent pool in which to participate. Our successful and continuing efforts to consolidate a substantial majority of the HEVC/H.265 patent landscape provides unmatched and unprecedented value to both our licensors and licensees, and we look forward to delivering even greater value by collaborating with additional patent owners who are still considering their options regarding their HEVC essential patents."

About HEVC AdvanceHEVC Advance is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration and management of an HEVC/H.265 patent pool for licensing essential patents.  HEVC Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for HEVC patented technology.  For more information about HEVC Advance, visit www.hevcadvance.com.

Contact: press@hevcadvance.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1139552/HEVC_Advance_Infographic.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, Claudio Baglioni in una piazza San Pietro vuota come Papa Francesco. Il video è da brividi

Claudio Baglioni come Papa Francesco in una piazza San Pietro vuota. Il video

Imprenditore immobiliare riceveuna proposta choc dall'Austria:"Vista la crisi fateci il 55% di sconto"

Imprenditore immobiliare riceve
una proposta choc dall'Austria:
"Vista la crisi fateci il 55% di sconto"

Toscana ultima regione in Italia a raggiungere quota zero contagi: ecco lo studio

Toscana ultima regione in Italia a raggiungere quota zero contagi: ecco lo studio

Mediagallery

Renzi: "Serve un'Europa meno burocratica e piu' snella"

Renzi: "Serve un'Europa meno burocratica e piu' snella"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 31 marzo 2020 Renzi serve un'Europa meno burocratica e piu' snella Le parole del Ministro degli Esteri Luigi Di Maio nel corso di una diretta facebook. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Amici 2020 serale, giuria e meccanismo: le anticipazione della finale del 3 aprile. Così si batteranno i 4

Talent

Amici 2020 serale, giuria e meccanismo: le anticipazione della finale del 3 aprile. Così si batteranno i 4

La finale di Amici 19 serale, andrà in onda su Canale 5 venerdì 3 aprile 2020. Gli allievi per l'ultimo atto del talent ideato e condotto da Maria De Filippi, sono Giulia ...

31.03.2020

Pechino Express 2020: 4 coppie sfidano la Silicon Valley della Cina

In tv

Pechino Express 2020: 4 coppie sfidano la Silicon Valley della Cina

Pechino Express 2020, restano quattro le coppie in gara nell'ottava puntata dell'adventure game in onda martedì 31 marzo su Rai2 in prima serata e condotto da Costantino ...

31.03.2020

Isabella Ferrari compie 56 anni, da "Sapore di sale" a "La grande bellezza". Posò nuda per Playboy

IL COMPLEANNO

Isabella Ferrari compie 56 anni. Tra le poche italiane a posare nuda per Playboy

Buon compleanno a Isabella Ferrari. L'attrice di Ponte dell'Olio, in provincia di Piacenza, è nata infatti il 31 marzo 1964 e compie 56 anni. Una carriera lunga e dalle mille ...

31.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33