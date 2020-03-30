Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Fapon Donation Reaches 3 Million PCR Test Components Globally and Welcomes More Participation

comunicati

Fapon Donation Reaches 3 Million PCR Test Components Globally and Welcomes More Participation

30.03.2020 - 14:45

0

DONGGUAN, China, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fapon Biotech Inc. (Fapon), a global leading IVD raw materials and one-stop solutions company offering products and technologies to enable the rapid development and production of reagents, initiated a global donation to give a total of 3 million PCR test components to IVD partners. Most PCR reagent manufacturers in China are currently using Fapon products for COVID-19 test development and production. Driven by the corporate mission "Improving Human Health and Human Development", the company is dedicated to helping more overseas partners.

"Fapon has shown an unmatched diagnostic power in the current pandemic. We are driving the COVID-19 diagnosis by supporting the industry with products and technical supports," commented the CEO of Fapon.

"When the virus hit China, we gave in order to relieve the industry from reagent raw material shortage, ensuring a stable reagent supply in the CDC, hospitals, ICLs, etc. As our global IVD fellows are now facing similar challenges creating tests for COVID-19, we will keep running the donation and contributing efforts towards their battles."

Fapon was an early responder in joining the COVID-19 battle in China. When the outbreak hit at the beginning of the Chinese New Year holiday, Fapon built an Emergency Response Team within 24 hours to provide PCR solutions to over 80 industry partners. To boost the immediate participation of IVD partners, along with COVID-19 screening and diagnosis, Fapon offered 2 million free products in domestic sales orders.

Fapon has shared COVID-19 news with overseas partners since January, paving the way for a quick consensus in the COVID-19 assay development. In March, Fapon extended the donation to a global scale. Overseas partners have signed up for applications to seek R&D and production assistance in COVID-19 reagents. Furthermore, Fapon employees have been working around the clock to provide a sustainable supply to the global IVD industry. Fapon is committed to unremitting efforts in the COVID-19 battle and calls on more participation of IVD partners in the donation.

About Fapon

Fapon is a global leading IVD raw materials & one-stop solutions company founded in 2001. Fapon has 700+ reagent raw materials available for the application of Rapid Test, Molecular Diagnostics, ELISA, CLIA, CMIA, and Biochemistry. With the solutions for POCT, CLIA, Immunoturbidimetry, Fapon satisfies customers' needs in different application scenarios.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1138504/Fapon_COVID_19_Global_Donation.jpg  

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, Claudio Baglioni in una piazza San Pietro vuota come Papa Francesco. Il video è da brividi

Claudio Baglioni come Papa Francesco in una piazza San Pietro vuota. Il video

Video Coronavirus in Umbria, ai margini della zona rossa: check point militari per entrate e uscite dal paese

Video Ai margini della zona rossa: check point per entrare e uscire dal paese

Coronavirus, auto fonte di contagio. I consigli del virologo Fabrizio Pregliasco per sanificare l'abitacolo

Coronavirus, auto fonte di contagio. I consigli del virologo Fabrizio Pregliasco per sanificare l'abitacolo

Mediagallery

Covid-19, il messaggio dai modelli disabili: "andrà tutto bene"

Covid-19, il messaggio dai modelli disabili: "andrà tutto bene"

Roma, 30 mar. (askanews) - È uno dei messaggi più originali e motivazionali lanciati sulla rete in questi giorni tragici infestati dal virus Covid-19. A promuoverlo è l'agenzia di moda inclusiva Iulia Barton che grazie ai suoi modelli disabili, vittime di abusi, in condizioni sociali di povertà di tutto il mondo lancia un messaggio di speranza e di positività a tutte quelle persone che in questo ...

 
Rampelli (FdI) toglie la bandiera europea dal suo studio

Rampelli (FdI) toglie la bandiera europea dal suo studio

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 30 marzo 2020 Rampelli (FdI) toglie la bandiera europea dal suo studio Il deputato Fabio Rampelli, di Fratelli d’Italia, toglie la bandiera europea dal suo studio e mette il tricolore italiano Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Coronavirus, Crimi: “Proporremo dimezzamento stipendio dei parlamentari per aiutare il Paese”

Coronavirus, Crimi: “Proporremo dimezzamento stipendio dei parlamentari per aiutare il Paese”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 30 marzo 2020 Vito Crimi: “Proporremo dimezzamento stipendio dei parlamentari per aiutare il Paese” "Siamo in una emergenza senza precedenti, siamo in una crisi economica che lascerà il segno. Il governo ha stanziato i primi 25miliari che avranno un effetto leva di 340Miliardi che porterà liquidità. Conte sta trattando in Europa per ottenere sostegno e sostenibilità ma anche ...

 
Fontana (Lombardia): “Stiamo procedendo a sanificare Ospedale in fiera e reclutare medici”

Fontana (Lombardia): “Stiamo procedendo a sanificare Ospedale in fiera e reclutare medici”

(Agenzia Vista) Lombardia, 30 marzo 2020 Fontana (Lombardia): “Stiamo procedendo a sanificare Ospedale in fiera e reclutare medici” “Stiamo procedendo a sanificare Ospedale in fiera e reclutare medici” queste le parole di Attilio Fontana, presidente della Regione Lombardia, sull’andamento del contagio da coronavirus Facebook Lombardia Notizie Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Ballando con le stelle 2020 salta, cosa andrà in onda nel nuovo sabato sera di Rai1. La scelta è fatta

Televisione

Ballando con le stelle 2020 salta, cosa andrà in onda nel nuovo sabato sera di Rai1. La scelta è fatta

Ballando con le stelle 2020 è ormai un miraggio. A causa dell'emergenza Coronavirus è stato rinviato a data da destinarsi (forse se ne riparla realisticamente a settembre). ...

30.03.2020

Harry Potter, stasera lunedì 30 marzo 2020 su Italia1 L'ordine della fenice: le anticipazioni del film in tv

Televisione

Harry Potter, stasera lunedì 30 marzo 2020 su Italia1 L'ordine della fenice: le anticipazioni del film in tv

Continua la saga di Harry Potter in tv. I giorni di lunedì e martedì sono per gli appassionati del maghetto su Italia 1. Oggi, lunedì 30 marzo 2020, va in onda L’ordine della ...

30.03.2020

Stasera in tv, film e programmi di lunedì 30 marzo: Commissario Montalbano e Report in Rai. C'è Harry Potter

Televisione

Stasera in tv, film e programmi di lunedì 30 marzo: Commissario Montalbano e Report in Rai. C'è Harry Potter

Una serata davanti alla televisione con l'imbarazzo della scelta quella di oggi, lunedì 30 marzo 2020. Tra i programmi TV di stasera ecco il ritorno del Commissario ...

30.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33