Spinnaker Support Appoints New EMEA Region General Manager

Spinnaker Support Appoints New EMEA Region General Manager

30.03.2020 - 10:45

Former IBM Executive to drive continued growth and expansion in Europe, Middle East, and Africa

LONDON, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker Support, a leading global provider of Oracle and SAP third-party support and managed services, today announced the appointment of Martin Biggs as Vice President and General Manager of the EMEA region. Based in London, Mr. Biggs will assume responsibility for regional sales, partnerships and customer relations. Spinnaker Support currently provides services for hundreds of clients with headquarters or operations in the EMEA region.

Mr. Biggs most recently served as United Kingdom and Ireland Business Development Leader within IBM's Technology Support Service (TSS) division. In that role, he spearheaded the growth of IBM's premier global partnership with Spinnaker Support. As part of IBM's 4-Wall solution set, Spinnaker Support provides best-in-class third-party enterprise software support for mid-size to Fortune 100 global enterprises. Customers often redirect the cost savings afforded by Spinnaker Support to accelerate cloud migration and other transformative initiatives from IBM.

Over his 19 years at IBM, Mr. Biggs developed and grew business units that spanned networking, security, resilience, managed infrastructure, and IT maintenance and support. Mr. Biggs spent a decade growing IBM's services footprint in the Asia Pacific region. Working out of the Singapore office he led diverse teams to drive business in both established economies and emerging markets.

"Over the last two years, I have worked closely with the Spinnaker Support team, throughout I have been highly impressed by the quality of their services and integrity of their leadership. This appointment is a natural and exciting move for me," said Martin Biggs. "Organisations now expect their own internal IT to operate as flexibly and efficiently as the Cloud, but in my experience it's often large legacy contracts (such as with Oracle and SAP) that are suffocating the IT budgets. I'm energised by how Spinnaker Support helps clients take control of their IT strategy whilst making huge savings in stranded IT expense."

"Our EMEA operation has a solid record of success," stated Kurt Moydell, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Spinnaker Support. "To capitalise on the significant EMEA market opportunity, we knew we needed a proven leader with a diverse IT Services background. Martin is the ideal choice to help Spinnaker Support grow smartly to meet the demand in the region. With Martin at the helm, we anticipate rapid and continued new customer expansion and high sales growth, in part based on our strategic partnerships."

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support is the fastest growing and highest-rated global provider of Oracle and SAP third-party support. Spinnaker Support customers get more personalised and responsive service, save an average of 62% on their annual support fees, and can remain on their current software releases for as long as they desire. A rising number of our third-party support customers are utilising the incremental services we provide, which include application managed services, technology managed services, and consulting. We remain the only third-party support vendor to provide this unique blend of services. Our customers trust us to keep their enterprise applications running at peak performance while we help them navigate from on-premise to hybrid to cloud.

Spinnaker Support's award-winning blend of services span SAP, BusinessObjects, HANA Database, select next-generation SAP solutions, Sybase, Oracle E-Business Suite, JD Edwards, Siebel, Oracle Database, Oracle Technology and Middleware products, Hyperion, Demantra, Agile PLM, ATG/Endeca, PeopleSoft, and more.  To learn more about Spinnaker Support, visit http://www.spinnakersupport.com/.

Contact: Michelle Wilkinsonmwilkinson@spinnakersupport.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1138598/Martin_Biggs.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/538443/Spinnaker_Support.jpg  

