Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

PHBS, CJBS, and Qianhai Authority Sign Memorandum of Intent for a Joint Initiative in Shenzhen

comunicati

PHBS, CJBS, and Qianhai Authority Sign Memorandum of Intent for a Joint Initiative in Shenzhen

30.03.2020 - 09:15

0

SHENZHEN, China, March 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS), the University of Cambridge Judge Business School (CJBS), and Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone of Shenzhen ("Qianhai") signed a memorandum of intent (MOI) to jointly advance long-term collaboration in business and management on March 26, marking the formal launch of a cooperation project in Shenzhen Qianhai between the two universities.

Hai Wen, Vice Chairman of Peking University Council and Dean of Peking University HSBC Business School; Christoph Loch, Dean of Cambridge Judge Business School; Ni Yong, Deputy Director of the Qianhai Administration Bureau, signed the MOI on behalf of the three parties in an online ceremony.

According to the MOI, PHBS-CJBS cooperation in Qianhai holds potential including business education, academic research and entrepreneurship. Qianhai Administration Bureau will actively provide support for the cooperation, in terms of facilities, funds and other amenities. 

The PHBS-CJBS cooperation in Shenzhen has been developed over a long period. During University of Cambridge Vice-Chancellor Stephen Toope's visit to PKU in March 2019, the two universities signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly expand collaboration in such fields as archeology, business, education, entrepreneurship, linguistics, philosophy, and artificial intelligence, drawing on such disciplines as environmental science, medicine, astronomy, physics and humanities. In particular, the two universities strengthened their cooperation on education and research in Shenzhen. Also in 2019, PKU President Hao Ping and University of Cambridge Deputy Vice-Chancellor Sir Mark Welland visited Qianhai.

As the first step of the cooperation, PHBS and CJBS took the lead in launching two non-degree executive education programmes focusing on innovation and international management. In the future, both business schools will leverage their academic strength and the geographical advantages of the Greater Bay Area, expanding international higher-education cooperation and research in Qianhai.

Photos: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1138460/ceremony.jpg   https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1138461/MOI.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Video Coronavirus in Umbria, ai margini della zona rossa: check point militari per entrate e uscite dal paese

Video Ai margini della zona rossa: check point per entrare e uscire dal paese

Coronavirus, auto fonte di contagio. I consigli del virologo Fabrizio Pregliasco per sanificare l'abitacolo

Coronavirus, auto fonte di contagio. I consigli del virologo Fabrizio Pregliasco per sanificare l'abitacolo

Coronavirus, un altro morto in provincia di Siena. La nona vittima è una donna di Torrita di Siena

Coronavirus, un altro morto in provincia di Siena. La nona vittima è una donna di Torrita di Siena

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, in Spagna oltre 6.500 vittime. La lotta contro il Covid 19 nel resto d'Europa
coronavirus

Video Sky In Spagna oltre 6.500 vittime. La lotta contro il Covid 19 nel resto d'Europa

Fra le nazioni più colpite al mondo dalla diffusione del Coronavirus c'è senza dubbio la Spagna, dove già si contano più di 6.500 morti, quasi 80 mila contagiati e un incremento delle vittime nelle ultime 24 ore di 838 unità. Dati drammatici, che fanno scoprire un'Europa fragile e per l'ennesima volta divisa sui provvedimenti da adottare a fronte di un numero di morti che supera quota 20 mila. ...

 
Coronavirus, l'annuncio di Trump: in sperimentazione nuova terapia con trasfusione plasma di persone guarite
Emergenza

Coronavirus, l'annuncio di Trump: in sperimentazione nuova terapia con trasfusione plasma di persone guarite

Emergenza Coronavirus, l'allarme è alto negli Usa. Trump ha fatto il punto sulla lotta al Covid-19 (leggi dell'estensione dei provvedimenti fino al 30 aprile). In campo c'è  una nuova terapia per la trasfusione di plasma da pazienti guariti dal coronavirus. Trump ha anche annunciato la costruzione di un nuovo ospedale a New York con 2.900 posti letto realizzato in 4 giorni. Le notizie sono ...

 
Coronavirus e Usa, Trump estende i provvedimenti sino al 30 aprile. Sono 135mila i casi positivi
L'EPIDEMIA

Coronavirus e Usa, Trump estende i provvedimenti sino al 30 aprile. Sono 135mila i casi positivi

Donald Trump allunga l'isolamento per combattere il Coronavirus. Il presidente degli Stati Uniti, dopo aver ascoltato le previsioni degli scienziati arruolati dalla Casa Bianca tra cui quelle del virologo Anthony Fauci secondo cui "i morti negli Usa saranno tra i 100 e i 200 mila", terrà gli americani a casa sino al 30 aprile. Altro che Pasqua, il 12 aprile, come data per "riaprire il Paese" come ...

 
Coronavirus, Ronaldo rinuncia a 10 milioni. Polemica in Portogallo: a spasso nonostante i divieti - video
CALCIO

Coronavirus, Ronaldo rinuncia a 10 milioni. Polemica in Portogallo: a spasso nonostante i divieti - video

Cristiano Ronaldo fa sempre notizia. Nel bene e nel male. Nelle ultime ore ha dato l'ok al capitano Giorgio Chiellini al taglio dello stipendio nel contratto in essere con la Juventus. Il portoghese dovrà rinunciare a oltre 10 milioni di euro sui 31 stagionali (l'accordo, clicca qui) e la notizia ha fatto il giro del pianeta. Così come ha scatenato polemiche in Portogallo la sua passeggiata a ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv, torna il Commissario Montalbano oggi lunedì 30 marzo 2020 su Rai1: le anticipazioni

Televisione

Stasera in tv, torna il Commissario Montalbano oggi lunedì 30 marzo 2020 su Rai1: le anticipazioni

Stasera in tv col Commissario Montalbano. Lunedì 30 marzo su Rai1 in prima serata torna Salvo Montalbano, il personaggio interpretato da Luca Zingaretti, nato dalla penna di ...

30.03.2020

Non è la d'Urso, Valeria Marini e la verità sul tampone fatto prima di entrare nella Casa del Gf Vip 4

Televisione

Non è la d'Urso, Valeria Marini e la verità sul tampone fatto prima di entrare nella Casa del Gf Vip 4

Valeria Marini è stata ospite, domenica 29 marzo 2020, del programma di Canale 5, a Live non è la D'Urso. Valeria nell'occasione ha anche chiarito un episodio avvenuto nella ...

30.03.2020

Coronavirus, Claudio Baglioni in una piazza San Pietro vuota come Papa Francesco. Il video è da brividi

Social

Claudio Baglioni come Papa Francesco in una piazza San Pietro vuota. Il video

Coronavirus e una musica che regala speranza. Claudio Baglioni in una piazza San Pietro, a Roma, deserta e suggestiva canta Fratello sole, sorella luna accompagnato solo ...

29.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33