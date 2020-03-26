HUAWEI P40 Series Marks the Age of Visionary Photography

SHENZHEN, China, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Consumer Business Group today announced the HUAWEI P40 Pro+, HUAWEI P40 Pro and HUAWEI P40, featuring ground-breaking camera innovations that radically expand mobile photography and video capture possibilities.

The HUAWEI P40 Series continues the series' heritage of imaging excellence. The large 1/1.28-inch sensor massively boosts light intake for enhanced low-light performance, while a new periscope design realises 10x true optical zoom. P40 Series is powered by Kirin 990 5G and supports high-speed 5G and Wi-Fi 6 Plus.

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer BG: "The HUAWEI P Series has always been about innovative aesthetics and making premium imaging hardware accessible, representing the very best of industrial design and technology. With an outstanding sensor, camera systems that we co-engineered with Leica, powerful chipset and HUAWEI XD Fusion Engine, the HUAWEI P40 Series exemplifies our focus and offers an all-day Super Definition experience to help consumers realise their creative vision."

The HUAWEI P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ feature the HUAWEI Quad-curve Overflow Display. The display takes on a curved edge on all four sides, while the super narrow bezels and streamlined round corners ensure an ergonomic hold and near borderless look. An enhanced in-screen fingerprint reader offers 30 percent faster biometric authentication.

Available in three glossy glass finishes – Ice White, Deep Sea Blue and Black – and two innovative refractive matte glass finishes – Blush Gold and Silver Frost, the HUAWEI P40 Pro and P40 exude elegance. HUAWEI P40 Pro+ features an exquisite nano-tech ceramic back panel that is kilned and polished to ensure it stands the test of time with incredible durability and timeless style. This unique design comes in two iconic colours: Ceramic White and Ceramic Black.

Embedded in the HUAWEI P40 Series is the advanced Ultra Vision Leica camera system, available in triple, quad-camera and penta-camera configurations. The HUAWEI P40 delivers outstanding photographic results with ultra wide-angle, wide-angle and telephoto lenses. The HUAWEI P40 Pro features an evolution of the Leica Quad Camera with a more powerful Ultra Wide Cine Camera and ToF Camera alongside 50x SuperSensing Zoom. The HUAWEI P40 Pro+ lets consumers see the unprecedented with the SuperZoom Array, which supports 10x true optical zoom and 100x maximum digital zoom.

The HUAWEI P40 Series is powered by Kirin 990 5G to deliver integrated 5G connectivity with the most comprehensive 5G band support, robust AI performance and power efficiency. Display responsiveness is taken to the next level by the upgraded graphics rendering engine making the most of the 90Hz panel on the HUAWEI P40 Pro and P40 Pro+.

The EMUI 10.1 operating system introduces a host of new features that enable a richer, more seamless AI life. Including HUAWEI MeeTime[1] 1080p Full HD video call and Huawei Share for one touch connectivity across devices.

The HUAWEI P40 Series will be available in selected markets.

1. Feature will be available via HOTA update. HUAWEI MeeTime is supported in Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and Indonesia.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1138102/HUAWEI_P40_Pro_Ice_White_Black.jpg