ASTM International Provides Public Access to Standards Used For COVID-19

ASTM International Provides Public Access to Standards Used For COVID-19

25.03.2020 - 15:15

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global standards organization ASTM International is providing no-cost public access to a suite of two dozen important standards used in the production and testing of personal protective equipment to combat the COVID-19 (coronavirus) public health emergency.

In an effort to support manufacturers, testing labs, healthcare professionals, and the general public, the available standards cover personal protective equipment including face masks, medical gowns, gloves, and hand sanitizers. 

"ASTM International is committed to supporting healthcare providers, manufacturers, labs, and others in their efforts to address this global pandemic," according to Katharine Morgan, ASTM International president. "Providing access to these standards at no cost will help companies manufacturing these products to understand necessary safety, quality and performance requirements, helping our world work better."

The suite of available standards include test methods, performance specifications, and terminology. They were developed and maintained by ASTM International's committees on personal protective clothing and equipment (F23), textiles (D13), rubber (D11), pesticides, antimicrobials, and alternative control agents (E35), and medical and surgical devices and materials (F04), and are available here for public access.

Please visit www.cdc.gov and www.who.int for more information and recommendations surrounding the coronavirus.

About ASTM InternationalCommitted to serving global societal needs, ASTM International positively impacts public health and safety, consumer confidence, and overall quality of life. We integrate consensus standards – developed with our international membership of volunteer technical experts – and innovative services to improve lives… Helping our world work better.

Media Inquiries: Dan Bergels, tel +1.610.832.9602; dbergels@astm.org

