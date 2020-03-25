Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

WeChat and Global Peers Launch COVID-19 Global Hackathon to Support the World Health Organisation

comunicati

WeChat and Global Peers Launch COVID-19 Global Hackathon to Support the World Health Organisation

25.03.2020 - 10:15

0

WeChat to Participate in COVID-19 Global Hackathon to Support the World Health Organisation

GUANGZHOU, China, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeChat, China's most used social platform, on Wednesday announced it is partnering with major technology platforms including Facebook and Microsoft to invite developers to a global hackathon in order to help the fight against the coronavirus pandemic with technology.

WeChat is joining with industry peers to launch the COVID-19 Global Hackathon starting March 26, 2020, which invites developers to build locally or globally focused software solutions that tackle the challenges related to the pandemic as identified by the World Health Organization.

The initiative adds to the ongoing efforts by WeChat and its developer community in coming up with creative technological solutions including mini programs and health codes to help billions battle the COVID-19 outbreak in China and shift life online.

WeChat, owned by Tencent Holdings, provides a host of essential services ranging from instant messaging, infotainment to payment within one app. Leveraging its large user base of more than 1.16 billion, WeChat has played a crucial role in promoting public awareness about COVID-19 and digitalising public services in China rapidly. Over 1,000 mini programs in municipal services, healthcare and education were recently generated, while the Tencent Health Code became the most used e-path for verifying health and travel history in China, with 10 billion total visits since February.

Innovators around the world are invited to #BuildforCOVID19 using technologies of their choice, including WeChat's mini program - a vibrant ecosystem within the WeChat app with more than 300 million daily active users. 

Developers are asked to submit their projects on Devpost before March 30. The major themes inviting submissions include healthcare, vulnerable populations' daily needs, business challenges, community and social relations, education, and entertainment. For more details, visit https://covid-global-hackathon.devpost.com/

About WeChat

WeChat, known as Weixin in China, envisions and innovates new ways for people and enterprises to connect, communicate and share. Launched in January 2011, WeChat empowers users in fun and dynamic ways, bringing together messaging, infotainment and payment in one seamless, interactive experience, whilst also allowing merchants to engage with their community through key functions such as Moments, Official Accounts, Mini Programs, and WeChat Pay. As at December 2019, WeChat had 1.16 billion users across more than 200 countries around the world. 

CONTACT: SJ Jiangsijiang@tencent.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1137464/WeChat_Logo.jpg  

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Enrico Secondari, medico di Foligno: "Potrei aver scoperto metodo per debellare il coronavirus" VIDEO

Secondari: "Potrei aver scoperto metodo per debellare il virus" Video

Muore a 43 anni dopo una breve malattia. A Siena aveva trovato la sua seconda casa

Muore a 43 anni dopo una breve malattia. A Siena aveva trovato la sua seconda casa

Coronavirus, restrizioni fino al 31 luglio e multe salate. Consiglio dei ministri: le anticipazioni

Coronavirus, restrizioni fino al 31 luglio e multe salate. Consiglio dei ministri: le anticipazioni

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, multe salate per chi viola le restrizioni

Coronavirus, multe salate per chi viola le restrizioni

Milano, 25 mar. (askanews) - Una stretta sui controlli, ma soprattutto un'importante inaspirmento delle pene. Il nuovo decreto legge anti-coronavirus approvato dal Consiglio dei ministri accorpa e inasprisce tutti i divieti e le sanzioni stabiliti finora per affrontare l'emergenza. Ecco alcune delle novità: fino a 5 anni di carcere per chi viola la quarantena da positivo; multe da 400 a 3 mila ...

 
Coronavirus, in Cina via le restrizioni nell'Hubei dopo due mesi

Coronavirus, in Cina via le restrizioni nell'Hubei dopo due mesi

Roma, 25 mar. (askanews) - La Cina ha revocato le drastiche restrizioni in vigore da ormai due mesi nella provincia di Hubei, epicentro della pandemia di coronavirs. Pechino ha dichiarato 47 nuovi casi accertati di contagio, tutti però legati all'estero quindi trattati come casi "importati", e quattro decessi. Delle quattro morti, tre si sono registrate nel Sud dello Hubei, nella provincia dove ...

 
Coronavirus, Renzi: "Emergenza sanitaria economica ed istituzionale"

Coronavirus, Renzi: "Emergenza sanitaria economica ed istituzionale"

(Agenzia Vista) Firenze, 25 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Renzi: "Emergenza sanitaria economica ed istituzionale" "Emergenza sanitaria economica ed istituzionale". Così il leader di Italia Viva, Matteo Renzi, nel corso di una diretta facebook. Fonte: Facebook/Matteo Renzi Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Coronavirus, scatta il lockdown in India

Coronavirus, scatta il lockdown in India

Roma, 25 mar. (askanews) - È scattata in alcune zone dell India la fase di lockdown per il contenimento del Coronavirus. Polizia in azione nella regione di Kerala, dove non sono mancati momenti di tensione.

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv mercoledì 25 marzo, le partite dell'Italia Mondiale '82 e ritratto di Scirea su Raisport Classic

Televisione

Stasera in tv mercoledì 25 marzo, le partite dell'Italia Mondiale '82 e ritratto di Scirea su Raisport Classic

Italiani in casa per la quarantena dell'emergenza Coronavirus, ma non mancano le occasioni agli sportivi per vedere in televisione momenti storici del calcio. Partite ...

25.03.2020

Ascolti tv, fenomeno Harry Potter: batte anche Alberto Sordi nella serata di martedì 24 marzo 2020

Televisione

Ascolti tv, fenomeno Harry Potter: batte anche Alberto Sordi nella serata di martedì 24 marzo 2020

Il film di Harry Potter vince ancora. Nella serata di ieri, martedì 24 marzo 2020, la saga che va in onda ogni lunedì e martedì su Italia1, ha battuto anche il film in onda ...

25.03.2020

Grande Fratello Vip 4 stasera mercoledì 25 marzo 2020, cosa succederà: anche una sorpresa di Adriana Volpe

Reality

Grande Fratello Vip 4 stasera mercoledì 25 marzo 2020, cosa succederà: anche una sorpresa di Adriana Volpe

Gf vip 4, altra tappa verso l'atto finale dell'8 aprile 2020. Stasera, mercoledì 25 marzo 2020, Canale5 trasmetterà la diciottesima puntata del Grande Fratello Vip 2020. Sono ...

25.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33