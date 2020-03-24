Edicola

Inhance Technologies launches commercial process to eliminate PFAS from fluoropolymers

Inhance Technologies launches commercial process to eliminate PFAS from fluoropolymers

24.03.2020 - 18:45

HOUSTON, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhance Technologies, a leading international provider of polymer materials science solutions offering the world more responsible and sustainable choices, announced today it has commercially launched a process to eliminate perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), including perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), from fluoropolymer resins.

Inhance Technologies said Fixpure™, its process to eradicate PFAS from polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) and other fluoropolymers, has been developed in response to worldwide concerns regarding PFAS, and ahead of the planned implementation of the European Union's Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) regulations later this year.

Dubbed "forever chemicals", PFAS, including PFOA, have been used in the production of PTFE and other fluoropolymer plastics for decades. PFAS species are now being identified in everyday consumer goods and industrial products, raising concerns regarding their impact on human health and the environment. Inhance Technologies has spent the last two years developing a process to eliminate them without effecting product performance.

"PTFE is a critical material for so many applications, but concerns regarding PFAS and PFOA are causing many to examine its place in formulations and products," said Inhance Technologies President and CEO Andrew Thompson. "Our solution, Fixpure™, provides for the continued use of PTFE resins without performance degradation, material substitution or PFAS concerns."

Inhance Technologies' process eliminates PFAS, including PFOA, down to non-detectable levels from resins, fine powders and waxes and is now available on a commercial scale at Inhance Technologies' Houston manufacturing site.

"As well as eliminating these 'forever chemicals' from fluoropolymers, our breakthrough technology does not impact the bulk material characteristics, such as particle size or shape," said Dr. Prakash Iyer, Senior Vice President of Technology at Inhance Technologies. "This means the critical performance features these materials impart to coatings, lubricants and other formulations are maintained. Our process can treat materials from submicron powders to pellets, including PTFE micropowders, regrind and recycled grades without having a negative effect on end products."

For more information on Inhance Technologies' PFAS-eliminating solution, visit www.pfoaelimination.com

About Inhance TechnologiesFounded in 1983, Inhance Technologies is a leader in the transformation of plastics and other polymeric substrates for higher performance through its portfolio of proprietary materials science technologies. Inhance Technologies' solutions serve a wide range of end markets, including crop protection, healthcare, consumer products, fuel systems, automotive, and industrial, through facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Australia. As a Responsible Care® company, Inhance Technologies is committed to environmentally sustainable solutions and proud that its barrier packaging technology is fully recyclable.

Media contacts:Red Brodie, Business Manager, Fifth Ring – red.brodie@fifthring.com // +1 281 404 4313

Andy Groundwater, Head of PR, Fifth Ring – andy.groundwater@fifthring.com //+441224 628 088

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1137158/Inhance_Technologies_President_CEO_Andrew_Thompson.jpg

