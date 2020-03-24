Edicola

DERMALOG - First Tenprint Scanner to Receive BSI Security Certification

DERMALOG - First Tenprint Scanner to Receive BSI Security Certification

24.03.2020 - 15:15

24.03.2020 - 15:15

The German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) has extended its security standard for the use of fingerprint devices in public agencies to tenprint or so-called 4-4-2 scanners. DERMALOG's LF10 is the world's first scanner to meet this specification.

BONN and HAMBURG, Germany, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) has set a standard for the security of fingerprint scanners in all government applications. According to the BSI's Common Criteria PAD (Presentation Attack Detection), all fingerprint scanners used to capture one or two prints must automatically reject attacks with fake fingers or prints since 2018. Now, this standard has been extended to so-called 4-4-2 scanners, which capture up to ten fingers within a multi-step process. German-based DERMALOG is now the world's first company to receive this certification for its 4-4-2 scanner LF10.

"As a manufacturer of innovative biometric solutions, protection against presentation attacks is one of the essential components of our systems. The certification by the BSI confirms that we are also a global leader in the field of liveness detection," says DERMALOG CEO Gunther Mull.

With its large scanning area, DERMALOG's LF10 captures up to 4 fingers simultaneously. German authorities use this device for the registration of refugees, for example.

Press contactDERMALOG Identification Systems GmbHSven BöcklerPress Relations+49 40 413 227-0info@dermalog.comwww.dermalog.com

